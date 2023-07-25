GAME PLAN: Key Updates From the Boardroom x CNBC Event

Throughout the day, get the best of Game Plan live from Los Angeles as it happens.
In a first-of-its-kind partnership, CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Boardroom, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s premier media brand covering the business of sports, music, and entertainment, have teamed up to produce Game Plan, an all-new, high-powered event on July 25 in Los Angeles focused on what drives today’s teams, leagues, and fans in a rapidly evolving world.
Boardroom x CNBC Game Plan Panels & Speakers
The Business of Live Sports
- Moderator: Julia Boorstin, Senior Media & Tech Correspondent, CNBC
- Jessica Berman, Commissioner, National Women’s Soccer League
- Aryeh Bourkoff, Chairman & CEO, LionTree,
- Jay Marine, Vice President, Prime Video / Global Head of Sport, Amazon
- Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN
The Ownership Game: Teams & Leagues Take Center Stage
- Moderator: Scott Wapner, Host of Fast Money Halftime Report and Closing Bell, CNBC
- David Blitzer, Co-managing Partner, Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment / Global Head, Tactical Opportunities, Blackstone Inc.
- Lexie Brown, WNBA player, Los Angeles Sparks / Executive Committee, Athletes Unlimited
- Paul Rabil, Co-founder and President, Premier Lacrosse League
- Clara Wu Tsai, Vice Chair, BSE Global / Governor, New York Liberty
Shifting Dynamics: Sports Leadership and the Future
- Moderator: Julia Boorstin, Senior Media & Tech Correspondent, CNBC
- Linda Alvarado, Co-owner, Colorado Rockies
- Ashlyn Harris, Global Creative Advisor, NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Jessica Holtz, Co-head of Basketball, CAA Sports
- Tamika Tremaglio, Executive Director, National Basketball Players Association
The Future of Tennis & Athlete Brand-Building
- Moderator: Rich Kleiman, Co-founder and CEO, Boardroom and 35V
- Stuart Duguid, Co-founder, EVOLVE Agency
- Nick Kyrgios, Professional tennis player
Pickleball: The Next Level
- Interviewer: Vinciane Ngomsi, Staff Writer, Boardroom
- Steve Kuhn, Founder, Major League Pickleball
Winning: One-on-one with Stanley Kroenke
- Interviewer: Scott Wapner, Host of Fast Money Halftime Report and Closing Bell, CNBC
- Stan Kroenke, CEO, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets, Arsenal FC, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids)
The Intersection of Sports x Entertainment: The Crossover
- Moderator: Andrew Ross Sorkin, CNBC “Squawk Box” Co-Anchor
- Paolo Banchero, 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year, Orlando Magic
- Larry Jackson, Co-Founder & CEO, Gamma
- Will Welch, Global Editorial Director, GQ
Keynote with KD
- Interviewer: Andrew Ross Sorkin, CNBC “Squawk Box” Co-Anchor
- Kevin Durant, Co-founder, Boardroom / Two-time NBA champion
