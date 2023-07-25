About Boardroom

Execs & Entrepreneurs July 25, 2023
Boardroom Staff

GAME PLAN: Key Updates From the Boardroom x CNBC Event

Throughout the day, get the best of Game Plan live from Los Angeles as it happens.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Boardroom, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s premier media brand covering the business of sports, music, and entertainment, have teamed up to produce Game Plan, an all-new, high-powered event on July 25 in Los Angeles focused on what drives today’s teams, leagues, and fans in a rapidly evolving world.

Keep it locked on this space for all the latest updates on the ground from this special event sponsored by Eventpipe and Jeep Wagoneer — and be sure to follow along on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #GamePlan23.

Stuart Duguid: Tennis and pickleball are lifting each other up

PANEL: The Future of Tennis & Athlete Brand-Building

Ashlyn Harris: We knew women’s soccer’s potential, brands are seeing it now

PANEL: Shifting Dynamics: Sports Leadership and the Future

Lexie Brown: Athletes Unlimited helps us build brands on our own terms

PANEL: The Ownership Game: Teams & Leagues Take Center Stage

David Blitzer: NFL’s business model still second to none

PANEL: The Ownership Game: Teams & Leagues Take Center Stage

Jessica Berman: NWSL is focused on the future fan

PANEL: The Business of Live Sports

Jimmy Pitaro: ESPN will consider sports leagues as strategic partners

PANEL: The Business of Live Sports

Boardroom x CNBC Game Plan Panels & Speakers

The Business of Live Sports

  • Moderator: Julia Boorstin, Senior Media & Tech Correspondent, CNBC
  • Jessica Berman, Commissioner, National Women’s Soccer League
  • Aryeh Bourkoff, Chairman & CEO, LionTree,
  • Jay Marine, Vice President, Prime Video / Global Head of Sport, Amazon
  • Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN

 The Ownership Game: Teams & Leagues Take Center Stage

  • Moderator: Scott Wapner, Host of Fast Money Halftime Report and Closing Bell, CNBC
  • David Blitzer, Co-managing Partner, Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment / Global Head, Tactical Opportunities, Blackstone Inc.
  • Lexie Brown, WNBA player, Los Angeles Sparks / Executive Committee, Athletes Unlimited
  • Paul Rabil, Co-founder and President, Premier Lacrosse League
  • Clara Wu Tsai, Vice Chair, BSE Global / Governor, New York Liberty

Shifting Dynamics: Sports Leadership and the Future

  • Moderator: Julia Boorstin, Senior Media & Tech Correspondent, CNBC
  • Linda Alvarado, Co-owner, Colorado Rockies
  • Ashlyn Harris, Global Creative Advisor, NJ/NY Gotham FC
  • Jessica Holtz, Co-head of Basketball, CAA Sports
  • Tamika Tremaglio, Executive Director, National Basketball Players Association

The Future of Tennis & Athlete Brand-Building

Pickleball: The Next Level

Winning: One-on-one with Stanley Kroenke

  • Interviewer: Scott Wapner, Host of Fast Money Halftime Report and Closing Bell, CNBC
  • Stan Kroenke, CEO, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets, Arsenal FC, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids)

The Intersection of Sports x Entertainment: The Crossover  

  • Moderator: Andrew Ross Sorkin, CNBC “Squawk Box” Co-Anchor
  • Paolo Banchero, 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year, Orlando Magic 
  • Larry Jackson, Co-Founder & CEO, Gamma
  • Will Welch, Global Editorial Director, GQ

Keynote with KD

