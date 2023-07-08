As we gear up for Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan conference this summer, let’s learn more about one of the event’s featured speakers, Paolo Banchero.

The NBA‘s best vets will undoubtedly be missed when they decide to call it a career. Thankfully, there is a new generation of athletes committed to keeping the game popular as ever. Paolo Banchero has only just wrapped his rookie year in the league, but he’s already poised to be one of the most exciting players to watch for years to come. Selected first overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2022 NBA Draft, the ex-Duke Blue Devil even received praise from a division rival, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.

“You can tell he’s their franchise guy going forward,” Young said on The Point Podcast. “He’s a leader, so I’m looking to see what he does. Usually them really good players make that second-year jump, so I’m looking to see what he does.”

This season, Banchero became just the sixth rookie in NBA history to average 20 points, six rebounds, and three assists, consequently earning him Rookie of the Year honors. Throughout the course of the year, the 20-year-old was named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month four times. At the 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup later this summer, Banchero will represent Team USA in Manila.

Learn more about Paolo Banchero’s Game Plan below.

Paolo Banchero’s Game Plan

Background & Career

Born and raised in Seattle, Washington

Played at Duke University

Selected first overall pick by the Orlando Magic in the 2022 NBA Draft

Accomplishments & Milestones

Named first-team All-ACC (2021-22)

ACC Rookie of the Year (2021-22

NBA Rookie of the Year (2022-23)

NBA All-Rookie Team (2022-23)

