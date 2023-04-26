Boardroom and CNBC Announce Game Plan Event

Game Plan, an exclusive one-day event from Boardroom and CNBC, welcomes sports business enthusiasts to hear from leaders across the industry.

Boardroom is partnering with CNBC to produce Game Plan, a one-day event for business leaders and industry professionals working at the intersection of sports and business.

The invite-only event will take place on July 25 in Los Angeles and will include a lineup of panel discussions featuring influential leaders, athletes, league owners, media moguls, sports business executives, investors, and more. An official list of speakers and panelists will be announced at a later date. The inaugural event marks the first milestone in a new partnership between CNBC and Boardroom.

“CNBC’s reputation in the business world speaks for itself, and partnering with them on an event of this caliber is an opportunity for Boardroom to reach new, highly engaged audiences while also lending our own cultural cache and talent expertise to the day,” Boardroom co-founder Rich Kleiman said in an official news release. “We’re excited to bring the Boardroom brand to LA on July 25th and hope that this is the start of many further collaborations with our partners at CNBC.”

Attendees can expect a day packed with programming, focused on the future of live sports, emerging leagues and teams, the shifting dynamics in sports business leadership, the future of fandom, and the business of the Olympic games. Interested attendees can request an invitation to Game Plan here.

“Recent sports industry trends are drastically changing the way the game is played, creating a broad spectrum of new investing opportunities,” CNBC Events Managing Director and Executive Director Nick Dunn said in a statement. “By combining CNBC’s unparalleled business and financial news and information platform with the dynamic and innovative team at Boardroom, Game Plan will raise the bar for sports business events, bringing together the top names in sports for purposeful and powerful discussions, providing the audience with information they can use to step up their game and get in on the action.”