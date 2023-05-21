About Boardroom

May 21, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

GAME PLAN PLAYERS: Andrew Ross Sorkin

As we gear up for Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan conference this summer, let’s learn more about one of the event’s key participants, Andrew Ross Sorkin.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Boardroom, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s premier media brand covering the business of sports, music, and entertainment, are teaming up to produce Game Plan, an all-new, high-powered event taking place on July 25 in Los Angeles. Today, we’re highlighting featured speaker Andrew Ross Sorkin, CNBC anchor and New York Times journalist. Click here to view the full list of Game Plan speakers.

Perhaps you know Andrew Ross Sorkin best from seeing him every weekday on CNBC’s premier morning program, Squawk Box. Perhaps you’re most familiar with him as a financial writer for The New York Times and the editor-at-large of DealBook, where he has been both breaking and contextualizing major moments in global business since 2001.

Or, perhaps his name entered your personal lexicon when he released his best-selling, award-winning 2009 book, Too Big to Fail, that captured the key moments of the 2008 financial crisis. In keeping with the prolific Sorkin’s cross-platform appeal, the book was adapted into an HBO original movie that received 11 Emmy Award nominations. By 2016, he added to his filmic credentials as the co-creator of the drama series Billions, which recently completed its sixth season on HBO.

Try to keep up.

Learn more about Andrew Ross Sorkin’s Game Plan below.

Andrew Ross Sorkin’s Game Plan

Background & Career

  • Native of Westchester County, New York
  • Graduate of Cornell University
  • 2016: Co-created HBO’s Billions alongside Brian Koppelman and David Levien
  • 2011-present: Co-anchor of CNBC’s Squawk Box
  • 2001-present: Founder and Editor-at-large of DealBook
  • 1999-present: New York Times journalist (full-time)
  • Made New York Times debut as a high school student in 1995

Accomplishments & Milestones

  • Vanity Fair “Next Establishment” honoree (2008, ’09)
  • World Economic Forum “Young Global Leader” (2007)
  • Silicon Valley Insider “Most Influential Scribes” honoree (2007)
  • Society of American Business Editors and Writers Award (2005, ’06)
  • Gerald Loeb Award (2005, ’10)
  • Member of Council on Foreign Relations

Click here to learn more about Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan event and find out how you can sign up today.

