As we gear up for Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan conference this summer, let’s learn more about one of the event’s key participants, Andrew Ross Sorkin.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Boardroom, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s premier media brand covering the business of sports, music, and entertainment, are teaming up to produce Game Plan, an all-new, high-powered event taking place on July 25 in Los Angeles. Today, we’re highlighting featured speaker Andrew Ross Sorkin, CNBC anchor and New York Times journalist. Click here to view the full list of Game Plan speakers.

Perhaps you know Andrew Ross Sorkin best from seeing him every weekday on CNBC’s premier morning program, Squawk Box. Perhaps you’re most familiar with him as a financial writer for The New York Times and the editor-at-large of DealBook, where he has been both breaking and contextualizing major moments in global business since 2001.

Or, perhaps his name entered your personal lexicon when he released his best-selling, award-winning 2009 book, Too Big to Fail, that captured the key moments of the 2008 financial crisis. In keeping with the prolific Sorkin’s cross-platform appeal, the book was adapted into an HBO original movie that received 11 Emmy Award nominations. By 2016, he added to his filmic credentials as the co-creator of the drama series Billions, which recently completed its sixth season on HBO.

Andrew Ross Sorkin’s Game Plan

Background & Career

Native of Westchester County, New York

Graduate of Cornell University

2016 : Co-created HBO’s Billions alongside Brian Koppelman and David Levien

: Co-created HBO’s Billions alongside Brian Koppelman and David Levien 2011-present : Co-anchor of CNBC’s Squawk Box

: Co-anchor of CNBC’s Squawk Box 2001-present : Founder and Editor-at-large of DealBook

: Founder and Editor-at-large of DealBook 1999-present : New York Times journalist (full-time)

: New York Times journalist (full-time) Made New York Times debut as a high school student in 1995

Accomplishments & Milestones

Vanity Fair “Next Establishment” honoree (2008, ’09)

World Economic Forum “Young Global Leader” (2007)

Silicon Valley Insider “Most Influential Scribes” honoree (2007)

Society of American Business Editors and Writers Award (2005, ’06)

Gerald Loeb Award (2005, ’10)

Member of Council on Foreign Relations

