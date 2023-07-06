As we gear up for Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan conference this summer, let’s learn more about one of the event’s featured speakers, Gotham FC’s Global Creative Advisor Ashlyn Harris.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Boardroom, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s premier media brand covering the business of sports, music, and entertainment, are teaming up to produce Game Plan, an all-new, high-powered event taking place on July 25 in Los Angeles. Today, we’re highlighting featured speaker Ashlyn Harris, two-time FIFA World Cup champion Global Creative Advisor for NJ/NY Gotham FC. Click here to view the full list of Game Plan speakers.

Ashlyn Harris may no longer play goalkeeper the US Women’s National Team, but that doesn’t mean that her scheduled has slowed down since retiring from club and country in November 2022.

Immediately following her retirement, she signed on as the Global Creative Advisor for NJ/NY Gotham FC, having joined the NWSL club the previous season alongside her wife, Ali Krieger. Earlier this year, she told Boardroom that she began preparing for the position back when she was playing behind Hope Solo in the cage for the USWNT.

“I started building out a brand and how you present yourself, the things you say and what you represent, like what’s your stance in the world was like a really big part of who I wanted to be moving forward,” Harris recalled.

Quickly, she became widely known for her ferocious play on the field and her key role in the fight for equal pay, her enviable fashion, and her active championing for the LGBTQIA+ community off the field. As she transitions in to the next chapter of her career, Harris is committed to helping elevate the game of women’s soccer, while mentoring the next generation of players.

Learn more about Ashlyn Harris’ Game Plan below.

Ashlyn Harris’s Game Plan

Background & Career

Born and raised in Satellite Beach, Florida

Played at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Debuted with the USWNT in 2013, capped 25 times

Assembled a decorated NWSL career, playing for the Washington Spirit, Orlando Pride, and NJ/NY Gotham FC

Named Global Creative Advisor to Gotham FC following retirement in 2022

Accomplishments & Milestones

2x FIFA World Cup winner (2015, 2019)

2x CONCACAF Women’s Championship winner (2014, 2018)

3x SheBelieves Cup winner (2016, 2018, 2020)

3x NCAA champion (2006, 2008, 2009)

NWSL Best XI, 2016

Click here to learn more about Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan event and find out how you can sign up today.