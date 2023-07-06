Ashlyn Harris’s Game Plan

About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Execs & Entrepreneurs July 6, 2023
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos

GAME PLAN PLAYERS: Ashlyn Harris

As we gear up for Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan conference this summer, let’s learn more about one of the event’s featured speakers, Gotham FC’s Global Creative Advisor Ashlyn Harris.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Boardroom, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s premier media brand covering the business of sports, music, and entertainment, are teaming up to produce Game Plan, an all-new, high-powered event taking place on July 25 in Los Angeles. Today, we’re highlighting featured speaker Ashlyn Harris, two-time FIFA World Cup champion Global Creative Advisor for NJ/NY Gotham FC. Click here to view the full list of Game Plan speakers.

Ashlyn Harris may no longer play goalkeeper the US Women’s National Team, but that doesn’t mean that her scheduled has slowed down since retiring from club and country in November 2022.

Immediately following her retirement, she signed on as the Global Creative Advisor for NJ/NY Gotham FC, having joined the NWSL club the previous season alongside her wife, Ali Krieger. Earlier this year, she told Boardroom that she began preparing for the position back when she was playing behind Hope Solo in the cage for the USWNT.

“I started building out a brand and how you present yourself, the things you say and what you represent, like what’s your stance in the world was like a really big part of who I wanted to be moving forward,” Harris recalled.

Quickly, she became widely known for her ferocious play on the field and her key role in the fight for equal pay, her enviable fashion, and her active championing for the LGBTQIA+ community off the field. As she transitions in to the next chapter of her career, Harris is committed to helping elevate the game of women’s soccer, while mentoring the next generation of players.

Learn more about Ashlyn Harris’ Game Plan below.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Ashlyn Harris’s Game Plan

Background & Career

  • Born and raised in Satellite Beach, Florida
  • Played at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
  • Debuted with the USWNT in 2013, capped 25 times
  • Assembled a decorated NWSL career, playing for the Washington Spirit, Orlando Pride, and NJ/NY Gotham FC
  • Named Global Creative Advisor to Gotham FC following retirement in 2022

Accomplishments & Milestones

  • 2x FIFA World Cup winner (2015, 2019)
  • 2x CONCACAF Women’s Championship winner (2014, 2018)
  • 3x SheBelieves Cup winner (2016, 2018, 2020)
  • 3x NCAA champion (2006, 2008, 2009)
  • NWSL Best XI, 2016

Click here to learn more about Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan event and find out how you can sign up today.

More Game Plan Players:

Execs & Entrepreneurs June 14, 2023

GAME PLAN PLAYERS: Jessica Holtz

As we gear up for Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan conference this summer, let’s learn more about one of the event’s featured speakers, sports agent Jessica Holtz Steinberg. In a first-of-its-kind partnership, CNBC, First…

ashlyn harrisNJ/NY Gotham FCfashionGame PlanUSWNTCNBC
About The Author
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos is the Senior Director of Editorial Strategy at Boardroom. Before joining the team, her work appeared in ELLE. She previously served as the head of evaluation for a nonprofit where she became obsessed with systems and strategy and served as the curator of vibes and extinguisher of fires for the design thinking firm Stoked. She is constantly plotting a perfect tunnel ‘fit and a playlist for all occasions.