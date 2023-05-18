As we gear up for this summer’s Game Plan conference in Los Angeles, get to know the leaders shaping the conversation.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Boardroom, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s premier media brand covering the business of sports, music, and entertainment, are teaming up to produce Game Plan, an all-new, high-powered event taking place on July 25 in Los Angeles focused on what drives today’s teams, leagues, and fans in a rapidly evolving world.

So, who are the innovators and thought leaders shaping this special engagement?

Check out the full list of confirmed Game Plan participants below — and be sure to check back as more speakers and panelists are announced.

Click here to learn more about Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan and find out how you can apply to attend.

Who’s Headed to the Boardroom x CNBC Game Plan Event?

View The Full List

All Confirmed Speakers and Panelists for Boardroom & CNBC’s Game Plan Event Kevin Durant Rich Kleiman Jessica Berman Travis Scott Andrew Ross Sorkin Tamika Tremaglio Jimmy Pitaro Larry Jackson Aryeh Bourkoff Pete Bevacqua