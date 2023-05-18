As we gear up for this summer’s Game Plan conference in Los Angeles, get to know the leaders shaping the conversation.
In a first-of-its-kind partnership, CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Boardroom, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s premier media brand covering the business of sports, music, and entertainment, are teaming up to produce Game Plan, an all-new, high-powered event taking place on July 25 in Los Angeles focused on what drives today’s teams, leagues, and fans in a rapidly evolving world.
So, who are the innovators and thought leaders shaping this special engagement?
Check out the full list of confirmed Game Plan participants below — and be sure to check back as more speakers and panelists are announced.
Click here to learn more about Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan and find out how you can apply to attend.
Who’s Headed to the Boardroom x CNBC Game Plan Event?
Kevin Durant
Co-founder, Boardroom / Two-time NBA champion
Kevin Durant is a 14-year NBA veteran and 13-time All-Star forward for the Phoenix Suns. He is a two-time NBA Champion and Finals MVP, having also won an NBA MVP Award, four NBA scoring titles, three Olympic gold medals, two NBA All-Star Game MVP awards, and the 2008 NBA Rookie of the Year award. He is also a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.
Off the court, Durant is co-founder of Thirty Five Ventures (35V) alongside business partner Rich Kleiman. Founded in 2016, 35V incorporates the duo’s business entities across sports, tech, media, philanthropy, and more, including the Boardroom media network. Through 35V, he holds ownership stakes in sports organizations and teams including Athletes Unlimited, the Premier Lacrosse League, the NWSL’s NJ/NY Gotham FC, Philadelphia Union of MLS, and Major League Pickleball’s Brooklyn Aces.
Other key 35V/Boardroom projects include the critically acclaimed scripted series Swagger in partnership with Imagine Entertainment and Apple TV+, the Academy-Award-winning short film Two Distant Strangers (Netflix), and Emmy-nominated documentary NYC Point Gods (Showtime).
As the founder of the Durant Family Foundation, he oversees signature programs including Build It and They Will Ball, a global basketball court renovation project with 28 courts completed to date, and the Durant Center, a 10-year, $10 million dollar program in partnership with College Track that helps low-income and underserved students enroll and graduate from college.
Click here to check out Boardroom’s “The ETCs” with KD and Eddie Gonzalez.
Rich Kleiman
Co-founder and CEO, Boardroom and 35V
A longtime manager to Kevin Durant, Rich Kleiman co-founded 35V alongside Durant in 2016. The company now includes the duo’s business entities, including Boardroom, Durant’s NBA contracts, and his personal brand and marketing partnerships. 35V’s investment portfolio includes over 100 early-stage investments across sports, technology, finance, media, and more.
In addition to serving as an executive producer on award-winning film and television projects, Kleiman hosts his own show at Boardroom, “Out of Office.” Kleiman also serves as the Executive Director of the Durant Family Foundation in support of underserved and low-income families and youth across the globe.
Before co-founding 35V and Boardroom, Kleiman helped launch Roc Nation Sports, where he served as Vice President of the agency founded by Jay-Z. He first began with Roc Nation in 2008 as a music manager representing artists like Mark Ronson, Solange, Meek Mill, and Wale.
Click here to check out Boardroom’s “Out of Office” with Rich Kleiman.
Jessica Berman
Commissioner, National Women’s Socceer League
Jessica Berman has served as Commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League since 2002. She joined the NWSL after more than two years as Deputy Commissioner and Executive Vice President of Business Affairs at the National Lacrosse League.
Prior to her time with the NLL, Berman spent 13 years with the National Hockey League as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel and subsequently as VP of Community Development, Culture, and Growth. She was additionally the Executive Director of the nonprofit NHL Foundation.
Travis Scott
Rapper / Entrepreneur
An eight-time Grammy Award nominee who has yet to release a solo album that hasn’t gone Platinum or reached No. 1 on the Billboard Rap charts, Houston native Travis Scott has now been a hip-hop mainstay for more than a decade,
Having contributed programming and production to major artists like Rihanna, Drake, Madonna, Migos, and Jay-Z, he founded Cactus Jack Records in 2017, a label that helped kick-start the careers of SoFaygo and Sheck Wes. His fourth studio album, Utopia, is expected in June and will be followed by a film adaptation produced by A24 fresh off the production company’s near-sweep of the 2023 Academy Awards.
Away from the studio, Scott is an increasingly prolific mogul who has engaged in high-profile collaborations with Air Jordan, McDonald’s, Sony, and Dior.
Andrew Ross Sorkin
CNBC Squawk Box co-anchor / New York Times journalist
Andrew Ross Sorkin, who co-anchors signature CNBC morning program Squawk Box every weekday, is additionally a financial columnist for The New York Times and the editor-at-large of DealBook, a financial news brand he founded that the Times now publishes.
Sorkin is the author of the best-selling, award-winning 2009 book Too Big to Fail: The Inside Story of How Wall Street and Washington Fought to Save the Financial System—and Themselves that captured the key moments of the 2008 housing market crash and ensuing financial crisis.
He co-produced a film adaptation of Too Big to Fail for HBO that received 11 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and went on to co-create the original drama series Billions for the premium network alongside Brian Koppelman and David Levien.
Tamika Tremaglio
Executive Director, National Basketball Players Association
As Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), Tamika L. Tremaglio works to ensure that NBA players’ rights are protected and that they receive fair compensation for their work as global ambassadors for the league and the sport.
Tremaglio’s four-year term as Executive Director in January 2022. Prior to joining the NBPA, she served as Managing Principal for Deloitte’s Greater Washington offices, where she supervised a team of 15,000 audit, tax, advisory, and consulting experts.
Jimmy Pitaro
Chairman, ESPN
Jimmy Pitaro became Chairman of ESPN in February 2023, where he oversees operations and finances for the “Worldwide Leader in Sports” and various Walt Disney Company platforms, including sports channels, creative development, marketing, sales, distribution, and technology.
He previously served as Chairman, ESPN and Sports Content, from October 2020 and ESPN President and co-chair of Disney Media Networks from March 2018 following eight years as a senior Disney executive.
Larry Jackson
Co-Founder and CEO, Gamma
A radio station intern at age 11 and a program manager by 17, Gamma’s Larry Jackson has already lived several lives in the industry. A record label executive with Arista/RCA and Interscope, Jackson eventually moved over Beats by Dre to work alongside mentor Jimmy Iovine to shape the platform that would one day become Apple Music, where he served as Global Creative Director and Head of Content.
Jackson received a 2009 Grammy Award for his work on Jennifer Hudson’s self-titled album, as well as a Clio for an Apple Music advertising campaign starring Taylor Swift. In 2016, he was named to Billboard’s “40 Under 40” honor roll.
Gamma, Jackson’s newest project, is a media company and record label backed by funding from Apple, A24, and Todd Boehly’s Eldridge that already counts Rick Ross and Usher among its artist signings. The company aims to prioritize long-term licensing to provide artists more control over their work. The company is additionally involved in producing podcasts and films and is opening an international office in Lagos, Nigeria.
Aryeh Bourkoff
Chairman and CEO, Liontree
Aryeh B. Bourkoff founded investment and merchant bank LionTree in 2012 to advise and invest in the companies shaping the digital future. LionTree works with leading entrepreneurs and investors on mergers and acquisitions, asset management, and navigating capital markets through its bespoke combination of strategic insights and global reach.
Before LionTree, Bourkoff spent 13 years at UBS, where he most recently served as Vice Chairman and Head of Americas Investment Banking.
Aryeh sits on the boards of directors for Yahoo, Gagosian, and Carnegie Hall and the boards of trustees for the Paley Center for Media and the Royal Academy of Arts. He is additionally a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.
Pete Bevacqua
Chairman, NBC Sports Group
Pete Bevacqua became the third Chairman of NBC Sports Group in September 2020. Today, he supervises the full range of NBC Sports platforms including NBC Olympics, the Golf Channel, NBC Sports Digital, and the Olympic Channel.
He oversaw the organization’s most recent round of successful media rights negotiations with the NFL to keep NBC as the exclusive home of Sunday Night Football, as well as a nine-year deal to extend NBC Sports’ PGA Tour rights.
Bevacqua, who also serves on the Board of Directors at the Georgetown University Law Center, first joined the NBC family in 2018 as President of NBC Sports Group.