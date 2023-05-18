As we gear up for Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan conference this summer, let’s learn more about one of the event’s featured speakers, Jimmy Pitaro.

Jimmy Pitaro isn’t running out of ideas anytime soon. Officially named Chairman of ESPN earlier this year — his 14th at the Walt Disney Company — the timing of this former attorney’s leadership at the Worldwide Leader in Sports coincides with periods of impressive creative innovation.

On his watch, ESPN has not just been a key player in acquiring and extending US media rights across numerous sports and leagues, but has developed all-new platforms for engaging with fans, from the ESPN+ streaming service to Peyton and Eli Manning’s Monday Night Football “ManningCast to content crossovers with other Disney properties like Marvel and Star Wars.

Learn more about Jimmy Pitaro’s Game Plan below.

Jimmy Pitaro’s Game Plan

Background & Career

Native of Westchester County, New York

Graduate of Cornell University and St. John’s Law School

2023-present : Chairman, ESPN

: Chairman, ESPN 2020-23 : Chairman, ESPN and Sports Content

: Chairman, ESPN and Sports Content 2018-20 : ESPN President and co-chair of Disney Media Networks

: ESPN President and co-chair of Disney Media Networks 2016-18 : Chairman, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media

: Chairman, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media First joined Walt Disney Company in 2010 as Co-President of Disney Interactive

Former Head of Media at Yahoo

Board member at the College Football Hall of Fame, Paley Center for Media, The V Foundation, and the National Football Foundation

Accomplishments & Milestones

Sports Business Journal’s Sports Executive of the Year (2020)

Multichannel News Sports Executive of the Year (2018)

Sports Business Journal “40 Under 40” honoree (2009)

Has successfully overseen negotiations of media rights deals with the NFL, MLB, NHL, MLB, SEC, XFL, PGA Tour, and La Liga

