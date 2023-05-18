About Boardroom

Execs & Entrepreneurs May 18, 2023
GAME PLAN PLAYERS: Jimmy Pitaro

As we gear up for Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan conference this summer, let’s learn more about one of the event’s featured speakers, Jimmy Pitaro.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Boardroom, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s premier media brand covering the business of sports, music, and entertainment, are teaming up to produce Game Plan, an all-new, high-powered event taking place on July 25 in Los Angeles. Today, we’re highlighting featured speaker Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman of ESPN. Click here to view the full list of Game Plan speakers.

Jimmy Pitaro isn’t running out of ideas anytime soon. Officially named Chairman of ESPN earlier this year — his 14th at the Walt Disney Company — the timing of this former attorney’s leadership at the Worldwide Leader in Sports coincides with periods of impressive creative innovation.

On his watch, ESPN has not just been a key player in acquiring and extending US media rights across numerous sports and leagues, but has developed all-new platforms for engaging with fans, from the ESPN+ streaming service to Peyton and Eli Manning’s Monday Night Football “ManningCast to content crossovers with other Disney properties like Marvel and Star Wars.

Learn more about Jimmy Pitaro’s Game Plan below.

Jimmy Pitaro’s Game Plan

Background & Career

  • Native of Westchester County, New York
  • Graduate of Cornell University and St. John’s Law School
  • 2023-present: Chairman, ESPN
  • 2020-23: Chairman, ESPN and Sports Content
  • 2018-20: ESPN President and co-chair of Disney Media Networks
  • 2016-18: Chairman, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media
  • First joined Walt Disney Company in 2010 as Co-President of Disney Interactive
  • Former Head of Media at Yahoo
  • Board member at the College Football Hall of Fame, Paley Center for Media, The V Foundation, and the National Football Foundation

Accomplishments & Milestones

  • Sports Business Journal’s Sports Executive of the Year (2020)
  • Multichannel News Sports Executive of the Year (2018)
  • Sports Business Journal “40 Under 40” honoree (2009)
  • Has successfully overseen negotiations of media rights deals with the NFL, MLB, NHL, MLB, SEC, XFL, PGA Tour, and La Liga

Click here to learn more about Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan event and find out how you can sign up today.

Game PlanESPNmediaDisneyCNBCJimmy Pitaro
