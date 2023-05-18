Larry Jackson’s Game Plan

As we gear up for Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan conference this summer, let’s learn more about one of the event’s featured speakers, Larry Jackson.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Boardroom, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s premier media brand covering the business of sports, music, and entertainment, are teaming up to produce Game Plan, an all-new, high-powered event taking place on July 25 in Los Angeles. Today, we’re highlighting featured speaker Larry Jackson, music executive and co-founder/CEO of Gamma. Click here to view the full list of Game Plan speakers.

It’s only been two months since Apple Music executive Larry Jackson launched Gamma. The media company and record label, backed by funding from Apple, A24, and Todd Boehly’s Eldridge, gained traction immediately. Gamma has acquired distribution platform Vydia, invested in Snoop Dogg’s revitalized Death Row Records, and struck deals with Usher, Rick Ross, and Naomi Campbell.

Looking ahead, Jackson said he wants Gamma to be an alternative to the big, traditional record labels rather than just another one of them, prioritizing long-term licensing to provide artists more control over their work along the way.

Beyond music, Gamma is not only pursuing podcast and film projects with A24 and viral sensation The Shade Room, but it is opening an office in Lagos, Nigeria with the help of Campbell and former Universal Music Group African CEO Sipho Dlamini. Already boasting an estimated five billion streams per month for artists, Gamma is well on its way toward disrupting the music industry.

Over the years, Jackson has worked with superstars like Jimmy Iovine, Dr. Dre, Whitney Houston, Jennifer Hudson, Kanye West, Lana Del Rey, and even helped champion artist-driven livestreams during the pandemic that led to the smash hit series VERZUZ — not bad for a kid who once willed his way into a radio station internship at just 11 years old at KMEL in San Francisco before becoming its program director at 17.

Learn more about Larry Jackson's Game Plan below.

Click here to listen to Larry Jackson's 2021 appearance on Boardroom's "Out Of Office" with Rich Kleiman.

Larry Jackson’s Game Plan

Background & Career

Native of New York City

Launched music industry career at age 11 as a radio station assistant at San Francisco’s KMEL

Currently serves as CEO and co-founder of Gamma

Previous roles include: Apple Music Global Creative Director & Head of Content Beats Music Chief Content Officer Interscope Records Executive Vice President Arista Records/RCA Music Group President, Head of A&R, and Executive Vice President



Accomplishments & Milestones

Four-time member of Billboard’s Power 100

Billboard “40 Under 40” selection (2016)

Clio award winner alongside Taylor Swift for Apple’s Taylor vs. Treadmill commercial (2016)

Grammy Award winner for Best R&B Album for his work on Jennifer Hudson’s self-titled LP (2009)

Signed top artists like Drake, Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, The Weeknd, Usher, and Frank Ocean

