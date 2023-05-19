As we gear up for Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan conference this summer, let’s learn more about one of the event’s featured speakers, Chairman & CEO of LionTree, Aryeh Bourkoff.

Aryeh Bourkoff and LionTree have found themselves at the center of nearly every major media deal over the last few years. From Verizon’s acquisition of Yahoo and AOL to The New York Times’ takeover of The Athletic, Bourkoff has leveraged his singular experience and unmatched forecasting of the future to shape the digital media industry. Through the boutique M&A shop’s relatively short history, he’s become one of the most important bankers in Hollywood.

Prior to co-founding LionTree, Bourkoff spent 13 years at UBS. He served as Vice Chairman and Head of Americas Investment Banking prior to his departure in 2012.

These days, Bourkoff can be found in the middle of nearly every major industry moment. In his role as what The Hollywood Reporter deemed “media’s hottest dealmaker,” he has also created one of the most coveted events in the digital media business with the annual Slopesides event, a gathering of 200 “global influencers and disrupters” each March in Deer Valley, Utah.

Learn more about Aryeh Bourkoff’s Game Plan below.

Aryeh Bourkoff’s Game Plan

Background & Career

Resides in New York City

Graduate of the University of San Diego

2012-present : Chairman & CEO, LionTree

: Chairman & CEO, LionTree 1999-2012 : UBS, exiting as Vice Chairman and Head of Americas Investment Banking

: UBS, exiting as Vice Chairman and Head of Americas Investment Banking 1997-99 : Analyst, CIBC Capital Markets

: Analyst, CIBC Capital Markets 1995-97: Analyst, Smith Barney

Accomplishments & Milestones

Oversaw major M&A deals including the recombination of CBS and Viacom, Charter Communications’ acquisition of Time Warner Cable and Bright House, AT&T’s divestment from WarnerMedia, WarnerMedia’s merger with Discovery, Amazon’s acquisition of MGM, and Apollo Global Management’s acquisition of Yahoo from Verizon

2017-2022, Variety 500

Founder, MediaSlopes

Serves on the boards of directors for Yahoo, Gagosian, and Carnegie Hall

Serves on the boards of trustees for both The Paley Center for Media and the Royal Academy of Arts

