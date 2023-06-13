Kevin Durant’s Game Plan

As we gear up for Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan conference this summer, let’s learn more about one of the event’s featured speakers, co-founder of 35V and decorated NBA player Kevin Durant.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Boardroom, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s premier media brand covering the business of sports, music, and entertainment, are teaming up to produce Game Plan, an all-new, high-powered event taking place on July 25 in Los Angeles. Today, we’re highlighting Durant himself, one of the event’s featured speakers. Click here to view the full list of Game Plan speakers.

Few athletes get to be serious contenders for a spot on their era’s Mount Rushmore, but by the time his playing days are over, Kevin Durant will have a compelling case to state.

The Phoenix Suns forward certainly has the accolades to prove it through his raw box score stats alone — 27.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game for his career — but if you need more convincing, he’s also a 13-time NBA All-Star, four-time scoring champion, two-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP, and the 2014 league MVP. In this most recent NBA season, KD moved up to 13th on the league’s all-time scoring list, surpassing Oscar Robertson.

Off the hardwood, Durant is the co-founder of 35V alongside business partner Rich Kleiman. Founded in 2016, 35V incorporates the duo’s business entities across sports, tech, media, philanthropy, and more. 35V’s portfolio and purview includes:

Boardroom, the media network whose website you’re reading right now at the intersection of sports, business, and entertainment and the home of KD’s show, “The ETCs.”

Ownership stakes in emerging teams and sports properties including Athletes Unlimited, NWSL club NJ/NY Gotham FC, Philadelphia Union of MLS, the Premier Lacrosse League, and Major League Pickleball’s Brooklyn Aces

Film and TV projects including the Academy Award-winning short film Two Distant Strangers, the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ drama series Swagger, and Showtime documentary films NYC Point Gods and Basketball County: In the Water

The Durant Family Foundation, which boasts signature initiatives like Build It and They Will Ball, a global basketball court renovation project with 28 courts completed to date, as well as the Durant Center, a 10-year, $10 million program in partnership with College Track that helps low-income and underserved students enroll in and graduate from college. Durant received the season-long NBA Cares Community Assist and ESPN Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian awards in 2018.

Kevin Durant’s Game Plan

Background & Career

Native of Prince George’s County, Maryland outside Washington, DC

2006-2007 : University of Texas Longhorns

: University of Texas Longhorns 2007-2016 : Seattle SuperSonics / Oklahoma City Thunder Selected No. 2 overall in 2007 NBA Draft

: Seattle SuperSonics / Oklahoma City Thunder 2013 : Founded Durant Family Foundation

: Founded Durant Family Foundation 2016-2019 : Golden State Warriors

: Golden State Warriors 2016 : Co-founded Boardroom and 35V with Rich Kleiman

: Co-founded Boardroom and 35V with Rich Kleiman 2019-2023 : Brooklyn Nets

: Brooklyn Nets 2020 : Purchased minority stake in MLS club Philadelphia Union

: Purchased minority stake in MLS club Philadelphia Union 2022 : Purchased minority stake in NWSL club NJ/NY Gotham FC

: Purchased minority stake in NWSL club NJ/NY Gotham FC 2022 : Invested in Athletes Unlimited

: Invested in Athletes Unlimited 2022 : Invested in Major League Pickleball as co-owner of Brooklyn Aces

: Invested in Major League Pickleball as co-owner of Brooklyn Aces 2023-present: Phoenix Suns

Accomplishments & Milestones

Two-time NBA Champion (2017, 2018)

NBA Champion (2017, 2018) Two-time NBA Finals MVP (2017, 2018)

NBA Most Valuable Player (2014)

13-time NBA All-Star

Four-time NBA scoring champion (2010, 2011, 2012, 2014)

Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist (2012, 2016, 2020) Tied with Carmelo Anthony for all-time record in men’s basketball

NBA Rookie of the Year (2008)

Consensus NCAA National Player of the Year (2007)

Big 12 Player of the Year (2007)

NBA Cares Community Assist Award (2018)

ESPN Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award (2018)

Executive producer of Apple TV+ original series Swagger (2021-present)

Executive producer of Sports Emmy-nominated 2022 documentary NYC Point Gods, Academy Award-winning 2020 short film Two Distant Strangers, and 2020 documentary Basketball County: In the Water

Click here to learn more about Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan event and find out how you can sign up today.