Paul Rabil didn’t just fight off legions of opposing players and teams as a high school and college lacrosse champion en route to becoming one the greats of the sport at the professional level — as a sports entrepreneur, he fought off lawsuits, financial strain, and a chorus of skeptics on the way to co-founding the Premier Lacrosse League alongside his brother, Mike.

As captured in the ESPN “30 for 30” documentary Fate of a Sport, Rabil’s second act as a lacrosse mogul actually began when he was still fully active as a player. He had already logged nearly 400 professional games between Major League Lacrosse and the National Lacrosse League through 2018, but his dream was to create something new that brought both greater athlete compensation and a more visible platform to help the game he loved earn a bigger audience.

On June 1, 2019, the dream came true when the PLL played its very first game. The very next year, it negotiated a merger with Major League Lacrosse. In 2022 — a year that marked Rabil’s final season as a player — it launched the Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame with an inaugural class of 11.

Paul Rabil’s Game Plan

Background & Career

Native of Montgomery County, Maryland outside Washington, DC

Graduate of Johns Hopkins University

2018 : Co-founded Premier Lacrosse League

: Co-founded Premier Lacrosse League 2016 : Co-founded Rabil Ventures investment company

: Co-founded Rabil Ventures investment company 2011 : Co-founded nonprofit Paul Rabil Foundation

: Co-founded nonprofit Paul Rabil Foundation 2008: Founded Rabil Companies to advance the growth of lacrosse at the grassroots level

Accomplishments & Milestones

Oversaw 2022 launch of Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame

Negotiated PLL apparel deals with Champion and rapper Method Man

Oversaw 2020 PLL merger with Major League Lacrosse

Negotiated PLL media rights deals with NBC Sports and ESPN/ABC

Sports Business Journal “40 Under 40” and Entrepreneur Magazine “Top 40 Most Entrepreneurial Athletes” honoree

No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 Major League Lacrosse Draft by the Boston Cannons

Two-time NCAA national champion with the Johns Hopkins Blue Jays

