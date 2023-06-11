About Boardroom

Entertainment June 11, 2023
Ian Stonebrook
Ian Stonebrook

GAME PLAN PLAYERS: Will Welch

As we gear up for Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan conference this summer, let’s learn more about one of the event’s featured speakers, Will Welch.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Boardroom, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s premier media brand covering the business of sports, music, and entertainment, are teaming up to produce Game Plan, an all-new, high-powered event taking place on July 25 in Los Angeles. Today, we’re highlighting featured speaker Will Welch, Global Editorial Director at GQ. Click here to view the full list of Game Plan speakers.

Will Welch has captured cool firsthand for 20 years.

The reigning Global Editorial Director at GQ cut his teeth under Rob Stone at The FADER in the early aughts, showcasing sensibilities that allowed him to forecast trendsetters from the depths of Roc-a-Fella’s Baseline Studios to indie rock darlings descending from Detroit. Possessing a confidence and curiosity that allows him to pick up on the authentic nuances of fashion, music, and expression, Welch is a well-versed voice for a generation of aspiring gentlemen.

Leading an industry icon that appeals to unique audiences from Tokyo to Times Square, Welch works with the tall task of telling the world what’s now and what’s next. More importantly? He does so in style.

Learn more about Will Welch’s Game Plan below.

Will Welch’s Game Plan

Background & Career

  • Born in Atlanta, GA and raised in Buckhead
  • Graduate of Columbia University
  • Deputy Editor at The FADER
  • Served as Senior Editor, Creative Director & Editor in Chief at GQ
  • Now serves as Global Editorial Director of GQ

Accomplishments & Milestones

  • Wrote FADER features on Big Boi, My Morning Jacket, The White Stripes, Mavado, and more
  • Profiled the likes of Andre 3000, Brad Pitt, A$AP Rocky, Virgil Abloh, Diplo, and more
  • Introduced the GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame
  • Redefined GQ in regard to the editorial lens, online engagement, advertising approach, and overall revenue

Will Welch on style:

“Everyone wants to be seen as creative, and fashion is where all that can come together,” Welch told Rich Kleiman on Out of Office.

Click here to learn more about Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan event and find out how you can sign up today.

About The Author
Ian Stonebrook is a Staff Writer covering culture, sports, and fashion for Boardroom. Prior to signing on, Ian spent a decade at Nice Kicks as a writer and editor. Over the course of his career, he's been published by the likes of Complex, Jordan Brand, GOAT, Cali BBQ Media, SoleSavy, and 19Nine. Ian spends all his free time hooping and he's heard on multiple occasions that Drake and Nas have read his work, so that's pretty tight.