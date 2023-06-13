As we gear up for Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan conference this summer, let’s learn more about one of the event’s featured speakers, Boardroom/35V co-founder and CEO Rich Kleiman.

Sports and entertainment entrepreneur Rich Kleiman is Boardroom’s co-founder and Kevin Durant‘s longtime manager and business partner. Thanks to Wale, the duo first synced at a Jay-Z concert at Madison Square Garden when Durant was 19 years old and playing for the Seattle SuperSonics, the team more affectionately now known as the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kleiman and Durant’s relationship organically grew, and they went on to co-found 35V in 2016, a company that incorporates their business entities, including Durant’s personal brand and on-court contracts, venture capital investments, and Boardroom, a media network that covers the business of sports, music, and entertainment. 35V’s investment portfolio includes over 100 early-stage investments across sports, technology, finance, media, and more. The duo also has ownership stakes in Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union, National Women’s Soccer League’s Gotham FC, and Major League Pickeball’s Brooklyn Aces.

In addition to serving as an executive producer on award-winning film and television projects, Kleiman also hosts his own show at Boardroom, Out of Office, where he sits down with a wide range of leaders in sports, entertainment, and business.

Rich Kleiman’s Game Plan

Background & Career

Native New Yorker and Upper West Sider

2022 : Invested in Major League Pickleball as co-owner of Brooklyn Aces

: Purchased minority stake in MLS club Philadelphia Union 2019 : Co-founded Boardroom

: Co-founded Boardroom 2016 : Co-founded 35V

: Co-founded 35V 2013 : Became Durant’s agent/manager

: Became Durant’s agent/manager 2013 : Helped launch Roc Nation Sports, serving as agency’s Vice President

: Helped launch Roc Nation Sports, serving as agency’s Vice President 2008: Joined Jay-Z’s Roc Nation agency as a music manager

Accomplishments & Milestones

Member on the board of directors at New Heights Youth, a nonprofit dedicated to sports-based youth development and education in New York City

Executive Director of the Durant Family Foundation, a nonprofit that supports underserved and low-income families and youth across the globe

Executive Producer of Sports Emmy-nominated 2022 documentary NYC Point Gods, Apple TV+ original series Swagger (2021-present), Academy Award-winning 2020 short film Two Distant Strangers, and 2020 documentary Basketball County: In the Water

Producer of 2004 Jay-Z documentary Fade To Black

As a music manager, represented top artists like Mark Ronson, Solange, Meek Mill, and Wale

