CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin interviews Boardroom Co-Founder and 2x NBA Champion Kevin Durant at the CNBC x Boardroom Game Plan Summit July 25th in Los Angeles. (Photo by: Jesse Grant/CNBC)

Boardroom and CNBC teamed up for an inaugural conference, bringing some of the brightest minds in sports and entertainment together to discuss the emerging issues that keep them busy.

On July 25, some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment came together in Los Angeles to break down the biggest issues driving today’s teams, leagues, and fans in a rapidly evolving world for Boardroom and CNBC‘s first-ever Game Plan conference.

From Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke to Boardroom’s very own Rich Kleiman and Kevin Durant and beyond, attendees were treated to an inside look at the ideas and innovators shaping the business of sports and entertainment.

The day’s sessions included:

The Business of Live Sports

The Ownership Game: Teams & Leagues Take Center Stage

Shifting Dynamics: Sports Leadership and the Future

The Future of Tennis & Athlete Brand-Building

Pickleball: The Next Level

Winning: One-on-one with Stanley Kroenke

The Intersection of Sports x Entertainment: The Crossover

A keynote conversation with Kevin Durant

Boardroom’s Gabe Oshin takes us behind the scenes of Game Plan, delivering the highlights of the day’s action-packed agenda sponsored by Eventpipe and Jeep Wagoneer. Let’s dive in:

