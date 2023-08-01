Boardroom and CNBC teamed up for an inaugural conference, bringing some of the brightest minds in sports and entertainment together to discuss the emerging issues that keep them busy.
On July 25, some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment came together in Los Angeles to break down the biggest issues driving today’s teams, leagues, and fans in a rapidly evolving world for Boardroom and CNBC‘s first-ever Game Plan conference.
From Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke to Boardroom’s very own Rich Kleiman and Kevin Durant and beyond, attendees were treated to an inside look at the ideas and innovators shaping the business of sports and entertainment.
The day’s sessions included:
- The Business of Live Sports
- The Ownership Game: Teams & Leagues Take Center Stage
- Shifting Dynamics: Sports Leadership and the Future
- The Future of Tennis & Athlete Brand-Building
- Pickleball: The Next Level
- Winning: One-on-one with Stanley Kroenke
- The Intersection of Sports x Entertainment: The Crossover
- A keynote conversation with Kevin Durant
Boardroom’s Gabe Oshin takes us behind the scenes of Game Plan, delivering the highlights of the day’s action-packed agenda sponsored by Eventpipe and Jeep Wagoneer. Let’s dive in:
