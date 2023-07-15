As we gear up for Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan conference this summer, let’s learn more about one of the event’s featured speakers, Lexie Brown.
In a first-of-its-kind partnership, CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Boardroom, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s premier media brand covering the business of sports, music, and entertainment, are teaming up to produce Game Plan, an all-new, high-powered event taking place on July 25 in Los Angeles. Today, we’re highlighting featured speaker Lexie Brown, Los Angeles Sparks shooting guard. Click here to view the full list of Game Plan speakers.
The WNBA remains steadily growing in terms of revenue and viewership, and it’s largely thanks to the talented athletes that take the court each night. Among those etching their names in the women’s basketball history books is Lexie Brown, a guard for the Los Angeles Sparks. At 28, the Boston native is a WNBA champion, Reebok athlete, and an inspiration to young ladies across the country hoping to follow in her footsteps.
Before entering the league, Brown spent her first two years of undergrad playing ball at the University of Maryland, where she not only helped lead the team to two Final Four appearances, but was also named to the ACC All-Freshmen Team and ACC All-Academic Team. Upon transferring to Duke for the remainder of her college career, Brown set an ACC record by making 56 straight free throws.
Now a veteran at the pro level, attendees in Los Angeles will hear from one of the league’s standout athletes. Learn more about Lexie Brown’s Game Plan below.
Lexie Brown’s Game Plan
Background & Career
- Born in Boston, Massachusetts
- 2013-2015: University of Maryland
- 2016-2018: Duke University
- 2018–2019: Connecticut Sun
- 2018–2019: CMB Cargo Uni Györ
- 2019–2020: Minnesota Lynx
- 2021: Chicago Sky
- 2022–present: Los Angeles Sparks
Accomplishments & Milestones
- WNBA Champion (2021)
- Athletes Unlimited Chairperson of the Player Executive Committee (2023)
- ACC Defensive Player of the Year (2018)
- 3× Third-Team All-American (2015, 2017, 2018)
Click here to learn more about Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan event and find out how you can sign up today.
Read More:
Jordan Brand Women’s Collective: Fueling WNBA All-Star Weekend
The Jordan Brand Women’s Collective combines style and sport to build a new ecosystem for rising women in and around the WNBA. As WNBA players and basketball influencers arrive in Las Vegas for 2023…
Dwyane Wade to Join Chicago Sky Ownership Group
The 13-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion will be part of a Sky ownership team that also includes Michael Alter, Laura Ricketts, and more….