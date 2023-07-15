As we gear up for Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan conference this summer, let’s learn more about one of the event’s featured speakers, Lexie Brown.

The WNBA remains steadily growing in terms of revenue and viewership, and it’s largely thanks to the talented athletes that take the court each night. Among those etching their names in the women’s basketball history books is Lexie Brown, a guard for the Los Angeles Sparks. At 28, the Boston native is a WNBA champion, Reebok athlete, and an inspiration to young ladies across the country hoping to follow in her footsteps.

Before entering the league, Brown spent her first two years of undergrad playing ball at the University of Maryland, where she not only helped lead the team to two Final Four appearances, but was also named to the ACC All-Freshmen Team and ACC All-Academic Team. Upon transferring to Duke for the remainder of her college career, Brown set an ACC record by making 56 straight free throws.

Now a veteran at the pro level, attendees in Los Angeles will hear from one of the league’s standout athletes. Learn more about Lexie Brown’s Game Plan below.

Lexie Brown’s Game Plan

Background & Career

Born in Boston, Massachusetts

2013-2015: University of Maryland

2016-2018: Duke University

Duke University 2018–2019: Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun 2018–2019: CMB Cargo Uni Györ

CMB Cargo Uni Györ 2019–2020: Minnesota Lynx

Minnesota Lynx 2021: Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky 2022–present: Los Angeles Sparks

Accomplishments & Milestones

WNBA Champion (2021)

Athletes Unlimited Chairperson of the Player Executive Committee (2023)

ACC Defensive Player of the Year (2018)

3× Third-Team All-American (2015, 2017, 2018)

