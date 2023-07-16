As we gear up for Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan conference this summer, let’s learn more about one of the event’s featured speakers, Stuart Duguid.

Stuart Duguid believes that the elitist days of tennis are behind us. Over the course of the last decade, he has served alongside some of the most iconic talents in the sport. As he and his clients have grown together in the game, Duguid has come to understand how all of the systems surrounding it evolve to meet the needs of the modern athlete.

Amid his top-tier talent, none has made an impact quite like his partnership with four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka. Throughout her tenure in the sport, Osaka has pushed the narrative of being a professional athlete. Over the course of time, she has championed the importance of mental and physical health as the cornerstones of her success.

In 2022, the two combined — along with Carly Duguid — to launch the EVOLVE Agency, which centers on the holistic wellness of its clients and allows them to call the shots. Since its inception, EVOLVE has teamed up with 2023 Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur and the wildly talented Nick Kyrgios.

Learn more about Stuart Duguid’s Game Plan below.

Stuart Duguid’s Game Plan

Background & Career

Born in Hong Kong

Attended Duke University School of Law

Co-founder, EVOLVE (2022)

Senior Vice President, IMG

Vice President, Tennis, Lagardere Unlimited

Investor, Miami Pickleball Club

Accomplishments & Milestones

Represents top-tier tennis talent, including Naomi Osaka, Ons Jabeur, and Nick Kyrgios

Forty Under 40, Sports Business Journal (2021)

