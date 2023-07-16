About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Execs & Entrepreneurs July 16, 2023
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos

GAME PLAN PLAYERS: Stuart Duguid

As we gear up for Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan conference this summer, let’s learn more about one of the event’s featured speakers, Stuart Duguid.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Boardroom, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s premier media brand covering the business of sports, music, and entertainment, are teaming up to produce Game Plan, an all-new, high-powered event taking place on July 25 in Los Angeles. Today, we’re highlighting featured speaker Stuart Duguid, founder of EVOLVE. Click here to view the full list of Game Plan speakers.

Stuart Duguid believes that the elitist days of tennis are behind us. Over the course of the last decade, he has served alongside some of the most iconic talents in the sport. As he and his clients have grown together in the game, Duguid has come to understand how all of the systems surrounding it evolve to meet the needs of the modern athlete.

Amid his top-tier talent, none has made an impact quite like his partnership with four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka. Throughout her tenure in the sport, Osaka has pushed the narrative of being a professional athlete. Over the course of time, she has championed the importance of mental and physical health as the cornerstones of her success.

In 2022, the two combined — along with Carly Duguid — to launch the EVOLVE Agency, which centers on the holistic wellness of its clients and allows them to call the shots. Since its inception, EVOLVE has teamed up with 2023 Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur and the wildly talented Nick Kyrgios.

Learn more about Stuart Duguid’s Game Plan below.

Want to Read More on EVOLVE?
Learn more about about Duguid & Naomi Osaka are disrupting sports agencies.
Check it out!

Stuart Duguid’s Game Plan

Background & Career

  • Born in Hong Kong
  • Attended Duke University School of Law
  • Co-founder, EVOLVE (2022)
  • Senior Vice President, IMG
  • Vice President, Tennis, Lagardere Unlimited
  • Investor, Miami Pickleball Club

Accomplishments & Milestones

  • Represents top-tier tennis talent, including Naomi Osaka, Ons Jabeur, and Nick Kyrgios
  • Forty Under 40, Sports Business Journal (2021)

Click here to learn more about Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan event and find out how you can sign up today.

Read More:

Game PlanNaomi OsakaCNBCEvolveStuart DuguidTennis
About The Author
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos is the Senior Director of Editorial Strategy at Boardroom. Before joining the team, her work appeared in ELLE. She previously served as the head of evaluation for a nonprofit where she became obsessed with systems and strategy and served as the curator of vibes and extinguisher of fires for the design thinking firm Stoked. She is constantly plotting a perfect tunnel ‘fit and a playlist for all occasions.