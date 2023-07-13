About Boardroom

Sports July 13, 2023
GAME PLAN PLAYERS: Nick Kyrgios

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Boardroom, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s premier media brand covering the business of sports, music, and entertainment, are teaming up to produce Game Plan, an all-new, high-powered event taking place on July 25 in Los Angeles. Today, we’re highlighting another featured speaker, tennis star Nick Kyrgios. Click here to view the full list of Game Plan speakers.

Tennis boasts some of the most recognizable faces in sports. From the Williams sisters to Grand Slam record-breaker Novak Djokovic, there are countless famous faces associated with the global sport. However, no name makes ears perk up more than Nick Kyrgios. The Australian athlete has undoubtedly added to the sport’s entertainment value. Whether it be with a 125-mph ace or a cheeky drop shot, it’s impossible to change the channel or leave your seat once Kyrgios takes the court.

At 28, Kyrgios is arguably a veteran, but audiences remain dazzled by the never-ending supply of new tricks he has up his sleeve. Since going pro a decade ago, we’ve also seen a softer side of him. Kyrgios was featured on season one of Netflix’s Break Point, chronicling the lives of top tennis players as they travel across the globe for all four Grand Slams and the ATP and WTA tours. Playing top-level athletics takes a toll on you over time, and Kyrgios has been candid about his long-term struggles with mental health.

“I was genuinely contemplating suicide,” Kyrgios said about losing to Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2019. “I lost at Wimbledon. I woke up and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me.

“I was like ‘OK, I can’t keep doing this.’ I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems.”

From his rise to tennis stardom to his off-court endeavors, learn more about Nick Kyrgios’s Game Plan below.

Nick Kyrgios’ Game Plan

Background & Career

  • Born in Canberra, Australia
  • Earned a full scholarship at the Australian Institute of Sport
  • Founding contributor athlete direct publishing website PlayersVoice
  • Endorsements with Nike, Yonex, Beats

Accomplishments & Milestones

  • Australian Open doubles champion (2022)
  • Highest ATP ranking: No. 11 (Nov. 2022)
  • Wimbledon finalist (2022)
  • Won seven ATP singles title

Click here to learn more about Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan event and find out how you can sign up today.

Vinciane Ngomsi is a Staff Writer at Boardroom. She began her career in sports journalism with bylines at SB Nation, USA Today, and most recently Yahoo. She received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Truman State University, and when she's not watching old clips of Serena Williams' best matches, she is likely perfecting her signature chocolate chip cookie recipe or preparing a traditional Cameroonian meal.