For more than a decade, David Blitzer has embodied the intersection of business and sports. He worked his way up the ranks for private equity giant Blackstone to become global head of the firm’s prestigious Tactical Opportunities group and is additionally a member of the company’s management committee. In 2011, a consortium led by himself and Josh Harris bought its first sports team, purchasing the Philadelphia 76ers from Comcast Spectacor for $280 million.

The Sixers are now valued at more than $3 billion.

HBSE now also owns the New Jersey Devils, and Blitzer became the first person to hold equity in five major U.S. sports leagues at once, along with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Guardians, and Real Salt Lake. Blitzer’s Global Football Holdings also owns stakes in soccer clubs in England, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Denmark.

David Blitzer’s Game Plan

Native of Scotch Plains, New Jersey

Graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business

2022 : Purchased minority stake in Cleveland Guardians with the option to purchase controlling stake in 2028

: Purchased minority stake in Cleveland Guardians with the option to purchase controlling stake in 2028 2022 : Partnered with Ryan Smith to purchase Major League Soccer‘s Real Salt Lake

: Partnered with Ryan Smith to purchase Major League Soccer‘s Real Salt Lake 2017 : Formed Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment to consolidate sports holdings

: Formed Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment to consolidate sports holdings 2015 : Purchased 18% stake in Premier League club Crystal Palace

: Purchased 18% stake in Premier League club Crystal Palace 2013 : Purchased the New Jersey Devils with Harris

: Purchased the New Jersey Devils with Harris 2011 : Part of group that purchased the Philadelphia 76ers

: Part of group that purchased the Philadelphia 76ers 2011-Present : Blackstone’s Global Head of Tactical Opportunities

: Blackstone’s Global Head of Tactical Opportunities 2001-2011: Helped establish Blackstone’s European operations

Helped establish Blackstone’s European operations First joined Blackstone in 1991

Serves on the Advisory Board of the Mount Sinai Surgical Department, the Board of Overseers at the Wharton School, and the Board of Trustees at the University of Pennsylvania.

