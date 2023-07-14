About Boardroom

Execs & Entrepreneurs July 14, 2023
GAME PLAN PLAYERS: Linda Alvarado

As we gear up for Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan conference this summer, let’s learn more about one of the event’s featured speakers, Linda Alvarado.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Boardroom, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s premier media brand covering the business of sports, music, and entertainment, are teaming up to produce Game Plan, an all-new, high-powered event taking place on July 25 in Los Angeles. Today, we’re highlighting featured speaker Linda Alvarado, co-owner of the Colorado Rockies. Click here to view the full list of Game Plan speakers.

Linda Alvarado is no stranger to busting through glass ceilings… or building them. A construction executive for nearly 50 years, Alvarado has modeled herself as a true trailblazer for women and Hispanic Americans in the boardroom.

For over three decades, Alvarado has helped to craft the blueprint for professional sports in Denver. A co-owner of Major League Baseball’s Colorado Rockies since 1991, her company oversaw the construction of both the Denver Broncos’ Mile High Stadium — currently known as Empower Field at Mile High — and the 2.2 million square foot Colorado Convention in downtown Denver.

However, that’s not all — Alvarado is a serial entrepreneur. In addition to continuing to serve as President and CEO of Alvarado Construction, Inc., she serves as president of restaurant holding company Palo Alto, Inc., which runs multiple Yum! Brands restaurants across Colorado, California, and New Mexico. She has also served on a number of Fortune 500 boards of directors, including 3M and PepsiCo.

Learn more about Linda Alvarado’s Game Plan below.

Steve Kuhn’s Game Plan

Background & Career

  • Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • Attended Pomona College in Claremont, California
  • PhD. in Business Leadership, Duquesne University
  • Founder & CEO of Alvarado Construction, Inc.
  • Co-Owner, Colorado Rockies

Accomplishments & Milestones

  • First Hispanic MLB owner
  • Board Member at 3M, Pitney Bowes, PepsiCo, and National Museum of American History
  • Appointed to the White House Commission for Hispanic Excellence in Education
  • Named “100 Most Influential Hispanics in America” by Hispanic Business Magazine
  • 2x US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Business Woman of the Year 

Click here to learn more about Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan event and find out how you can sign up today.

Colorado RockiesMLBGame PlanbaseballDenver Broncos
About The Author
Bernadette Doykos is the Senior Director of Editorial Strategy at Boardroom. Before joining the team, her work appeared in ELLE. She previously served as the head of evaluation for a nonprofit where she became obsessed with systems and strategy and served as the curator of vibes and extinguisher of fires for the design thinking firm Stoked. She is constantly plotting a perfect tunnel ‘fit and a playlist for all occasions.