Linda Alvarado is no stranger to busting through glass ceilings… or building them. A construction executive for nearly 50 years, Alvarado has modeled herself as a true trailblazer for women and Hispanic Americans in the boardroom.

For over three decades, Alvarado has helped to craft the blueprint for professional sports in Denver. A co-owner of Major League Baseball’s Colorado Rockies since 1991, her company oversaw the construction of both the Denver Broncos’ Mile High Stadium — currently known as Empower Field at Mile High — and the 2.2 million square foot Colorado Convention in downtown Denver.

However, that’s not all — Alvarado is a serial entrepreneur. In addition to continuing to serve as President and CEO of Alvarado Construction, Inc., she serves as president of restaurant holding company Palo Alto, Inc., which runs multiple Yum! Brands restaurants across Colorado, California, and New Mexico. She has also served on a number of Fortune 500 boards of directors, including 3M and PepsiCo.

Background & Career

Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Attended Pomona College in Claremont, California

PhD. in Business Leadership, Duquesne University

Founder & CEO of Alvarado Construction, Inc.

Co-Owner, Colorado Rockies

Accomplishments & Milestones

First Hispanic MLB owner

Board Member at 3M, Pitney Bowes, PepsiCo, and National Museum of American History

Appointed to the White House Commission for Hispanic Excellence in Education

Named “100 Most Influential Hispanics in America” by Hispanic Business Magazine

2x US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Business Woman of the Year

