As we gear up for Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan conference this summer, let’s learn more about one of the event’s featured speakers, BSE Global Vice Chair Clara Wu Tsai.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Boardroom, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s premier media brand covering the business of sports, music, and entertainment, are teaming up to produce Game Plan, an all-new, high-powered event taking place on July 25 in Los Angeles. Today, we’re highlighting featured speaker Clara Wu Tsai, governor of the WNBA‘s New York Liberty and Vice Chair of BSE Global. Click here to view the full list of Game Plan speakers.

As the daughter of a college professor at the University of Kansas, education has always been key for investor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Clara Wu Tsai — alongside an undying passion for sports.

As the Vice Chair of BSE Global, Wu Tsai and husband Joe Tsai own majority interests in the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, the WNBA’s New York Liberty, and the Barclays Center that both teams call home, as well as the National Lacrosse League’s San Diego Seals. Those commitments have done little to slow her prolific philanthropic commitments across science, the arts, and social justice causes in New York and beyond with the Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation.

Through the Foundation, Wu Tsai seeks to confront income inequality, institutionalized racism, and criminal justice reform. She additionally donated to create dedicated brain science institutes at her alma mater, Stanford University, and Yale University and has executive produced three feature films dating back to 2018.

Learn more about Clara Wu Tsai’s Game Plan below.

Clara Wu Tsai’s Game Plan

Background & Career

Native of Lawrence, Kansas

Graduate of Stanford University and Harvard Business School

Vice Chair, BSE Global

Governor, New York Liberty

Co-owner, Brooklyn Nets

Co-owner, San Diego Seals of the National Lacrosse League

Founder of health and performance nonprofit Wu Tsai Human Performance Alliance

Founder of Brooklyn-based Social Justice Fund

Former American Express Vice President for New York and Hong Kong

Accomplishments & Milestones

Member of Boards of Trustees for Stanford University and New York-Presbyterian Hospital, and Lincoln Center

Advisory Board member at the University of Washington’s Institute for Protein Design

Executive producer of 2018 environmental documentary Into the Okavango, 2021 drama Blue Bayou, and 2022 WNBA documentary Unfinished Business

Named a "Champion of Justice" by John Jay College in 2021

