Steve Kuhn’s Game Plan

About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Execs & Entrepreneurs July 12, 2023
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos

GAME PLAN PLAYERS: Steve Kuhn

As we gear up for Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan conference this summer, let’s learn more about one of the event’s featured speakers, Steve Kuhn.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Boardroom, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s premier media brand covering the business of sports, music, and entertainment, are teaming up to produce Game Plan, an all-new, high-powered event taking place on July 25 in Los Angeles. Today, we’re highlighting featured speaker Steve Kuhn, founder and CEO of Major League Pickleball. Click here to view the full list of Game Plan speakers.

Across America, pickleball is the sport of the summer. From Fenway Park to Central Park, enthusiasts are preparing their paddles for fierce competition. Meanwhile, Major League Pickleball by Margaritaville is teeing up for the second half of its 2023 season.

This year has been a breakout one for the nascent organization, which merged with VIBE Pickleball to create a 24-team league. The exciting play is made only more impressive by the laundry list of celebrity investors that it has attracted. Everyone from Tom Brady to Naomi Osaka, Odell Beckham Jr. to Rich Kleiman and Kevin Durant’s 35V have gotten into the team ownership game.

The man behind the rapid growth? Steve Kuhn. Introduced to the game in 2015 by his young nephew, Kuhn first envisioned a professional opportunity when hosting a celebrity game with Andy Roddick and Andre Agassi in 2018. Through his tenure as founder and CEO of MLP, Kuhn has championed innovation in the sport, including making it the first American pro league to embrace promotion and relegation. The league has also brokered a media rights deal with ESPN.

Learn more about Steve Kuhn’s Game Plan below.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Steve Kuhn’s Game Plan

Background & Career

  • Resides in Austin, Texas
  • Harvard University Alum
  • Founder, Major League Pickleball by Margaritaville
  • Founder, IDEAL Immigration
  • Hedge Fund Manager, Pine River Capital Management

Accomplishments & Milestones

  • Led Pine River Capital Management to 93% return in 2009
  • Founding Board Member, Young Voices of Austin

Click here to learn more about Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan event and find out how you can sign up today.

Read More:

Major League PickleballExecutivespickleball
About The Author
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos is the Senior Director of Editorial Strategy at Boardroom. Before joining the team, her work appeared in ELLE. She previously served as the head of evaluation for a nonprofit where she became obsessed with systems and strategy and served as the curator of vibes and extinguisher of fires for the design thinking firm Stoked. She is constantly plotting a perfect tunnel ‘fit and a playlist for all occasions.