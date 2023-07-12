As we gear up for Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan conference this summer, let’s learn more about one of the event’s featured speakers, Steve Kuhn.

Across America, pickleball is the sport of the summer. From Fenway Park to Central Park, enthusiasts are preparing their paddles for fierce competition. Meanwhile, Major League Pickleball by Margaritaville is teeing up for the second half of its 2023 season.

This year has been a breakout one for the nascent organization, which merged with VIBE Pickleball to create a 24-team league. The exciting play is made only more impressive by the laundry list of celebrity investors that it has attracted. Everyone from Tom Brady to Naomi Osaka, Odell Beckham Jr. to Rich Kleiman and Kevin Durant’s 35V have gotten into the team ownership game.

The man behind the rapid growth? Steve Kuhn. Introduced to the game in 2015 by his young nephew, Kuhn first envisioned a professional opportunity when hosting a celebrity game with Andy Roddick and Andre Agassi in 2018. Through his tenure as founder and CEO of MLP, Kuhn has championed innovation in the sport, including making it the first American pro league to embrace promotion and relegation. The league has also brokered a media rights deal with ESPN.

Steve Kuhn’s Game Plan

Background & Career

Resides in Austin, Texas

Harvard University Alum

Founder, Major League Pickleball by Margaritaville

Founder, IDEAL Immigration

Hedge Fund Manager, Pine River Capital Management

Accomplishments & Milestones

Led Pine River Capital Management to 93% return in 2009

Founding Board Member, Young Voices of Austin

