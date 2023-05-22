As we gear up for Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan conference this summer, let’s learn more about one of the event’s key participants, Tamika Tremaglio.

Tamika Tremaglio is widely known for her coaching acumen. Prior to her tenure as the Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association, Tremaglio was deeply respected for her management during her extended time at Deloitte. There, she oversaw 14,000 individuals in 23 different offices around the globe and was recognized with the 2020 Triple-Impact Executive Award from the Positive Coaching Alliance for her professional, community, and educational work.

Her move to the NBPA allowed her to focus on a smaller team, but the impact of her work has been outsized in a short amount of time. Her past experiences working closely with professional sports leagues and teams prepared her to lead the union representing NBA players, taking the baton from Michele Roberts in 2022.

As part of her current position, she ensures that players are adequately compensated and well taken care of during their playing careers and beyond. This spring, she passed her first major milestone as the NBPA negotiated its next collective bargaining agreement, which begins in July.

Tamika Tremaglio’s Game Plan

Background & Career

Graduate of Mount St. Mary’s University (BA), University of Maryland School of Law (JD), and University of Baltimore (MBA)

2022-present, Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA)

Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) 2010-2022 , Managing Principal, Deloitte

, Managing Principal, Deloitte 2003-2010 , Managing Director, Huron Consulting Group

, Managing Director, Huron Consulting Group 1996-2003, Director, KPMG

Accomplishments & Milestones

Received the Triple-Impact Executive Award from the Positive Coaching Alliance (2020)

Managing Partner of the Year, Washington Business Journal (2019)

Listed as one of Washington’s 150 Most Powerful Women (2019, 2021)

Served on numerous Boards of Directors, including Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, United Way of the National Capital Area, & Tuskegee University

