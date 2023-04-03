With an agreement in place with the NBPA a labor deal that will change the business of basketball, Boardroom has everything you need to know about the 2023 collective bargaining agreement.
On Saturday, April 1, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association agreed on terms for a new collective bargaining agreement. This was no April Foolin’ on this curiously gigantic sports business weekend — the league and the labor union are ushering in a new NBA CBA that will change how the world’s premier basketball organization and its 30 teams do business.
From revamps of salary cap and luxury tax structures to more context regarding the implementation long-discussed NBA mid-season tournament, there’s a lot for fans to sink their teeth into, and while several key details are still to be finalized, we have the gist of what’s in play for the next several years to come.
Check out the most important facts you need to know about the new NBA CBA set to take effect in the summer of 2023.
The NBA Mid-season Tournament is Closer Than Ever
There is a path to the league’s first-ever mid-season tournament making its debut as soon as the 2023-24 season, though that timeline is anything but guaranteed. The event’s preliminary games will take place during designated regular season games — similar to the WNBA’s approach to the Commissioner’s Cup competition — with eight teams advancing to a knockout stage.
The semifinal and final games will take place at a neutral site, with the final specifically not counting as part of the 82-game regular season standings, and a pool of bonus money will be on the line.
Bigger Contract Extensions
Several different NBA salary cap regulations are in place primarily to make it easier for teams to re-sign their players, the idea being that without such protections, smaller-market organizations would frequently lose talent to the league’s exclusive tier of desirable free agent destinations.
Certain measures like the 35% “supermax” contract extension haven’t ultimately accomplished that goal so neatly — Kawhi Leonard doesn’t play for the Spurs and Anthony Davis doesn’t play for the Pelicans, after all — the conversation on this front is ongoing. Under the new NBA CBA, players re-signing with their incumbent teams are eligible to sign for up to 140% of the value of their expiring deal, up from 120% per the previous agreement.
It’s Harder for Big Spenders to Keep Spending
Currently, a luxury tax “apron” exists approximately $6 million over the tax threshold above which teams are considered “hard-capped” — a restrictive status earned by signing players using mechanisms like the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, the bi-annual exception, or sign-and-trade.
Now, a separate restricted status will apply to all teams exceeding a second luxury tax apron at $17.5 million above the tax threshold that includes:
- Using the taxpayer mid-level exception to sign a free agent
- Sending cash as a trade asset
- Signing free agents on the buyout market following the NBA trade deadline
Click here for Boardroom’s full overview of NBA salary cap numbers, rules, and exceptions for the 2022-23 season.
Additional Notes on the New NBA CBA
- Load management and annual awards: The new labor deal mandates that players must participate in at least 65 regular season games to be eligible for individual awards like MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and Sixth Man of the Year.
- More flexibility for middle- and lower-tier spenders: As reported by insiders including ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the new CBA includes bigger trade exceptions and expanded salary cap exceptions for free agent signings for teams spending below the upper rungs of the luxury tax.
- Restricted free agency: Qualifying offers will increase in value by 10%. The offer sheet matching period for RFAs contracts from 48 hours to 24 hours.
- Revenue-sharing: Money generated from official team and league licensing deals will be included for the first time within the greater pool of “Basketball Related Income” (BRI) that players and owners split 50-50.
More Sports Business:
Endeavor by TKO: WWE-UFC Merger Means a New 11-figure Sports & Entertainment Behemoth
A blockbuster UFC WWE merger means a new $21 billion giant on the block — here’s everything you need to know about the massive deal. WWE‘s long-rumored sale became official Monday when Endeavor bought…
Kings Owner Vivek Ranadivé is Building in Sacramento
Ranadivé talked with Boardroom about his road to Kings ownership, the team’s technological work, and what it means to be a winning franchise….