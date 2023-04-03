Extension-eligible Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and the big-spending Golden State Warriors stand to be affected significantly by the new NBA CBA.

With an agreement in place with the NBPA a labor deal that will change the business of basketball, Boardroom has everything you need to know about the 2023 collective bargaining agreement.

On Saturday, April 1, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association agreed on terms for a new collective bargaining agreement. This was no April Foolin’ on this curiously gigantic sports business weekend — the league and the labor union are ushering in a new NBA CBA that will change how the world’s premier basketball organization and its 30 teams do business.

From revamps of salary cap and luxury tax structures to more context regarding the implementation long-discussed NBA mid-season tournament, there’s a lot for fans to sink their teeth into, and while several key details are still to be finalized, we have the gist of what’s in play for the next several years to come.

Check out the most important facts you need to know about the new NBA CBA set to take effect in the summer of 2023.

The NBA Mid-season Tournament is Closer Than Ever

There is a path to the league’s first-ever mid-season tournament making its debut as soon as the 2023-24 season, though that timeline is anything but guaranteed. The event’s preliminary games will take place during designated regular season games — similar to the WNBA’s approach to the Commissioner’s Cup competition — with eight teams advancing to a knockout stage.

The semifinal and final games will take place at a neutral site, with the final specifically not counting as part of the 82-game regular season standings, and a pool of bonus money will be on the line.

Prize money for the championship team of the NBA's In-Season Tournament beginning in 2023-24 season: $500,000 per player, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 1, 2023

Bigger Contract Extensions

Several different NBA salary cap regulations are in place primarily to make it easier for teams to re-sign their players, the idea being that without such protections, smaller-market organizations would frequently lose talent to the league’s exclusive tier of desirable free agent destinations.

Certain measures like the 35% “supermax” contract extension haven’t ultimately accomplished that goal so neatly — Kawhi Leonard doesn’t play for the Spurs and Anthony Davis doesn’t play for the Pelicans, after all — the conversation on this front is ongoing. Under the new NBA CBA, players re-signing with their incumbent teams are eligible to sign for up to 140% of the value of their expiring deal, up from 120% per the previous agreement.

It’s Harder for Big Spenders to Keep Spending

Currently, a luxury tax “apron” exists approximately $6 million over the tax threshold above which teams are considered “hard-capped” — a restrictive status earned by signing players using mechanisms like the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, the bi-annual exception, or sign-and-trade.

Now, a separate restricted status will apply to all teams exceeding a second luxury tax apron at $17.5 million above the tax threshold that includes:

Using the taxpayer mid-level exception to sign a free agent

Sending cash as a trade asset

Signing free agents on the buyout market following the NBA trade deadline

It's a little tricky to estimate this, because deals would have changed terms, but a handful of recent trades that might not have happened with the $17.5M second tax apron:



KD to PHX

Kyrie to DAL

Harden to BKN

Brogdon to BOS

Powell and Covington to LAC

Many TPE for a pick deals — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 2, 2023

Additional Notes on the New NBA CBA