Biggest NBA Contracts of the 2022 Offseason

From Jokic and Booker’s supermax extensions to the biggest NBA free agency moves, Boardroom rounds up the tallest stacks of money changing hands this summer.
Aaaaaaand they’re off! As with the start of NBA free agency and the overall offseason period every single year, the deals flew in awfully fast once the floodgates opened at 6 p.m. on June 30 — even more incredible considering that absolutely no tampering happened before that time. Nope. None.
In fact, within minutes, we heard news of two separate Designated Veteran Player Extension deals, colloquially known as the supermax. And to think, this was shaping up to be a slow basketball news day.
With that in mind, let’s round up the biggest NBA contracts the stars of the Association are signing this offseason — starting with the world’s richest Joker.
Biggest Contracts of the 2022 NBA Offseason
(Total Value)
1. Nuggets C Nikola Jokic: $264,000,000
- Type: Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”)
- Years: 5
- Free agency: 2027
NOTE: If the reported terms from Shams Charania are correct, Jokic’s extension will become the largest contract in NBA history by both total value and average annual value.
2. Wizards SG Bradley Beal: $251,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 5
- Free agency: 2027
3. Suns SG Devin Booker: $214,000,000
- Type: Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”)
- Years: 4
- Free agency: 2026
4. Knicks PG Jalen Brunson: $105,000,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 4
- Free agency: 2027
5. Trail Blazers SG Anfernee Simons: $100,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 4
- Free agency: 2026
6. Thunder SG Lu Dort: $87,500,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 5
- Free agency: 2027
7. Bucks PF Bobby Portis: $49,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 4
- Free agency: 2026
8. Pistons PF Marvin Bagley: $37,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 3
- Free agency: 2025
9. Raptors PF Chris Boucher: $35,250,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 3
- Free agency: 2025
10. 76ers SF/PF P.J. Tucker: $33,200,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 3
- Free agency: 2025
11. Clippers C Ivica Zubac: $33,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 3
- Free agency: 2025
12. Grizzlies PG Tyus Jones: $30,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 2
- Free agency: 2024
13. Rockets SF Jae’Sean Tate: $22,100,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 3
- Free agency: 2025
14. Clippers SF Nicolas Batum: $22,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 2
- Free agency: 2024
15. Magic C Mo Bamba: $21,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 2
- Free agency: 2024
16. Nets C Nic Claxton: $20,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 2
- Free agency: 2024