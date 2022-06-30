Biggest NBA Contracts of the 2022 Offseason

From Jokic and Booker’s supermax extensions to the biggest NBA free agency moves, Boardroom rounds up the tallest stacks of money changing hands this summer.

Aaaaaaand they’re off! As with the start of NBA free agency and the overall offseason period every single year, the deals flew in awfully fast once the floodgates opened at 6 p.m. on June 30 — even more incredible considering that absolutely no tampering happened before that time. Nope. None.

In fact, within minutes, we heard news of two separate Designated Veteran Player Extension deals, colloquially known as the supermax. And to think, this was shaping up to be a slow basketball news day.

With that in mind, let’s round up the biggest NBA contracts the stars of the Association are signing this offseason — starting with the world’s richest Joker.

Biggest Contracts of the 2022 NBA Offseason

(Total Value)

1. Nuggets C Nikola Jokic: $264,000,000

Type : Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”)

: Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”) Years : 5

: 5 Free agency: 2027

NOTE: If the reported terms from Shams Charania are correct, Jokic’s extension will become the largest contract in NBA history by both total value and average annual value.

2. Wizards SG Bradley Beal: $251,000,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 5

: 5 Free agency: 2027

The only players with $250M+ contracts in NBA history pic.twitter.com/eLqf8Rb5Zx — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 30, 2022

Type : Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”)

: Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”) Years : 4

: 4 Free agency: 2026

4. Knicks PG Jalen Brunson: $105,000,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 4

: 4 Free agency: 2027

The most recent estimates for New York's formal offer to Jalen Brunson, league sources say, estimate a four-year deal worth roughly $105 million plus incentives. Exact numbers will be known after July 6 when deals get processed through the league office. https://t.co/s2BDb8IKjx — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2022

5. Trail Blazers SG Anfernee Simons: $100,000,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 4

: 4 Free agency: 2026

6. Thunder SG Lu Dort: $87,500,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 5

: 5 Free agency: 2027

7. Bucks PF Bobby Portis: $49,000,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 4

: 4 Free agency: 2026

8. Pistons PF Marvin Bagley: $37,000,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 3

: 3 Free agency: 2025

9. Raptors PF Chris Boucher: $35,250,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 3

: 3 Free agency: 2025

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 3

: 3 Free agency: 2025

11. Clippers C Ivica Zubac: $33,000,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 3

: 3 Free agency: 2025

12. Grizzlies PG Tyus Jones: $30,000,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 2

: 2 Free agency: 2024

13. Rockets SF Jae’Sean Tate: $22,100,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 3

: 3 Free agency: 2025

14. Clippers SF Nicolas Batum: $22,000,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 2

: 2 Free agency: 2024

15. Magic C Mo Bamba: $21,000,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 2

: 2 Free agency: 2024

16. Nets C Nic Claxton: $20,000,000