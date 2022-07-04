Devin Booker Contract & Supermax Salary Breakdown

Another superstar guard just earned a massive bag. Let’s dive into the details of the Suns’ historic Devin Booker contract.

Though the Phoenix Suns did not manage to make a second consecutive to the NBA Finals in 2021-22, they did record the best record in the league in the regular season. Specifically, while Chris Paul was injured, it was Devin Booker who kept his team at the top of the West. He was an All-Star for the third straight season, averaging a career-best 26.8 points per game.

A popular sentiment around the NBA is that highly-touted rookies eye getting to their second contract — the all-important rookie extension — as a powerful indicator for how productive they can be for the long haul, setting things up for a potentially astronomical third contract. Devin Booker is a perfect example. This summer, at just 25 years old, he officially added onto his active rookie extension with a four-year Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”) worth $224 million. Book is going into the fourth year of his current contract, but thanks to an All-NBA selection at the end of this past season, he became eligible to escalate to a salary number amounting to a full 35% of the NBA salary cap.

With that in mind, let’s dive into the details of this game-changing Devin Booker contract.

Devin Booker Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 4 (begins 2024-25)

Total value: $224,224,000

Average annual value: $56,056,000

Free agency: 2028

Remaining salary under current deal:

2022-23: $33,833,400

2023-24: $36,016,200

Annual supermax salary earnings:

2024-25: $50,050,000

2025-26: $54,054,000

2026-27: $58,058,000

2027-28: $62,062,000

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has agreed on a four-year, $224M super max extension, his agents Jessica Holtz and Melvin Booker of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. Deal begins in 2024-2025 and brings Booker’s total contract value to six years and $295M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

As with Nikola Jokic’s supermax extension, Booker is on track to reach the the $60 million single-season salary plateau over the course of the deal, something thats never been achieved in NBA history up to this point — and being two years younger than the Joker means that if he stays at or near an All-NBA level through what can be presumed as his prime years, he’ll still be just 31 years old when eligible for another fat contract. For perspective, Bucks guard Jrue Holiday signed a four-year, $135 million deal before the 2020-21 season at the age of 31; it more than stands to reason that Booker could earn at least one more huge payday that could easily exceed $200 million or even $250 million in total value.

Devin Booker’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

CAREER BASE SALARY EARNED: $98,388,565

TOTAL NBA SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022: $98,388,565

ESTIMATED TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2028: $392,482,165