Devin Booker Contract & Supermax Salary Breakdown

Another superstar guard just earned a massive bag. Let’s dive into the details of the Suns’ historic Devin Booker contract.
Though the Phoenix Suns did not manage to make a second consecutive to the NBA Finals in 2021-22, they did record the best record in the league in the regular season. Specifically, while Chris Paul was injured, it was Devin Booker who kept his team at the top of the West. He was an All-Star for the third straight season, averaging a career-best 26.8 points per game.
A popular sentiment around the NBA is that highly-touted rookies eye getting to their second contract — the all-important rookie extension — as a powerful indicator for how productive they can be for the long haul, setting things up for a potentially astronomical third contract. Devin Booker is a perfect example. This summer, at just 25 years old, he officially added onto his active rookie extension with a four-year Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”) worth $224 million. Book is going into the fourth year of his current contract, but thanks to an All-NBA selection at the end of this past season, he became eligible to escalate to a salary number amounting to a full 35% of the NBA salary cap.
With that in mind, let’s dive into the details of this game-changing Devin Booker contract.
Devin Booker Contract Details & Salary
All dollar figures via Spotrac.
Years: 4 (begins 2024-25)
Total value: $224,224,000
Average annual value: $56,056,000
Free agency: 2028
Remaining salary under current deal:
2022-23: $33,833,400
2023-24: $36,016,200
Annual supermax salary earnings:
2024-25: $50,050,000
2025-26: $54,054,000
2026-27: $58,058,000
2027-28: $62,062,000
As with Nikola Jokic’s supermax extension, Booker is on track to reach the the $60 million single-season salary plateau over the course of the deal, something thats never been achieved in NBA history up to this point — and being two years younger than the Joker means that if he stays at or near an All-NBA level through what can be presumed as his prime years, he’ll still be just 31 years old when eligible for another fat contract. For perspective, Bucks guard Jrue Holiday signed a four-year, $135 million deal before the 2020-21 season at the age of 31; it more than stands to reason that Booker could earn at least one more huge payday that could easily exceed $200 million or even $250 million in total value.
Devin Booker’s Career Earnings
CAREER BASE SALARY EARNED: $98,388,565
TOTAL NBA SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022: $98,388,565
ESTIMATED TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2028: $392,482,165