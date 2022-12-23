Giannis Antetokounmpo Contract & Salary Breakdown

Milwaukee locked up its homegrown superstar to a supermax extension in 2021 — Boardroom takes a look at the details behind the Bucks’ landmark Giannis Antetokounmpo contract.

The kind of start to Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s career is one that is on par with the game’s all-time greats.

In nine seasons, he’s won Most Improved Player, two MVPs, a Defensive Player of the Year award, a title, and a Finals MVP. He is in the prime of his career and is one of the most devastating forces in the NBA. He has earned his nickname, “The Greek Freak,” using his absurd athleticism at nearly seven feet tall and 250 pounds to be everywhere and do nearly everything for his team.

In 2021, he brought the Milwaukee Bucks their first championship in 50 years, dominating the Phoenix Suns in the closeout Game 6 with 50 points (and a legendary postgame meal).

After that season, the Bucks knew a new deal was in order. There were whispers of Giannis being recruited to Golden State by Steph Curry — confirmed by Curry himself, but for a video game, not to team up on the court.

Regardless of the amount of truth there, Milwaukee couldn’t risk letting a homegrown superstar leave for nothing. (Giannis was selected 15th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft, which looks like a steal nine years later.) In turn, the Bucks inked Antetokounmpo to a max veteran extension of five years worth over $228 million. This season marks the second year of the deal.

Let’s take a look at the numbers behind Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo contract.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 5 (final year is a player option)

Total value: $228,200,400

Average annual value: $45,640,084

Free agency: 2025 or 2026

2021-22 salary: $39,344,900

2022-23: $42,492,492

Upcoming annual salary earnings:

2023-24: $45,640,084

2024-25: $48,787,676

2025-26: $51,935,268 player option

As previously mentioned, 2025-26 comes with a player option. And given how much Giannis and the city of Milwaukee seem to be in love with each other, it’s hard to see him leaving without seeing through the full contract with the Bucks. Remember: He is only 28 years old, and he has been fortunate to not have to deal with a serious injury to date.

Antetokounmpo is currently having another stellar season, shaping up to be the sixth consecutive year in which he averages over 25 points and 10 rebounds per game. All-Star voting began on Tuesday, and Giannis is sure to be among the league leaders again. As of Dec. 21, Milwaukee sits first in the Eastern Conference with a 22-8 record. Just a half-game behind them are the Boston Celtics, with the two teams squaring off on Christmas Day at 5 p.m. ET.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL NBA EARNINGS THRU 2022-23: $188,837,362

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2025-26: $335,200,390 (requires exercising player option)

