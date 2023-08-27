From supermax stars to ascendant phenoms, check out our definitive ranking of the highest-paid players in the NBA.
Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, several young quarterbacks broke the $50 million per year threshold with spiffy new contract extensions worth upwards of $250 million. Yeah, that’s nice — but when it comes to showstopping bags, an NBA player doesn’t even need a single All-Star appearance on his resume to secure that sort of package.
Such is life in the Association, where the concept of the “max deal” as determined by the league’s collective bargaining agreement all but guarantees that young phenoms get arguably overpaid while basketball’s foremost superstars are prevented from earning a sum commensurate with their true value.
As it relates to the 2023-24 campaign, there’s obviously a lot to talk about. But let’s start with a question: Across the wide NBA world, who’s the No. 1 earner here and now?
Check out Boardroom’s definitive list of the highest-paid NBA players for the 2023-24 season by both single-year salary and average annual contract value — and stick around at the end for the biggest active contracts on the books around the league.
Highest-paid NBA Players of 2023-24 by Total Compensation
Reflects total cash compensation for the 2023-24 NBA season as noted by Spotrac. Click a player’s name to see their full contract details.
|RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|2023 $
|1
|PG Stephen Curry
|Warriors
|$51.91M
|t-2
|C Nikola Jokić
|Nuggets
|$47.6M
|t-2
|SF LeBron James
|Lakers
|$47.6M
|t-2
|C Joel Embiid
|76ers
|$47.6M
|5
|SG Bradley Beal
|Suns
|$46.74M
|6
|SF Kevin Durant
|Suns
|$46.41M
|7
|SG/SF Paul George
|Clippers
|$45.64M
|t-8
|PF Giannis
Antetokounmpo
|Bucks
|$45.64M
|t-8
|PG Damian Lillard
|Trail Blazers
|$45.64M
|t-8
|SF Kawhi Leonard
|Clippers
|$45.64M
|11
|SG/SF Jimmy Butler
|Heat
|$45.18M
|12
|SG Klay Thompson
|Warriors
|$43.22M
|13
|C Rudy Gobert
|Timberwolves
|$41M
|14
|PG/SG Fred VanVleet
|Rockets
|$40.8M
|15
|PF Anthony Davis
|Lakers
|$40.6M
|t-16
|PG/SG Luka Dončić
|Mavericks
|$40.06M
|t-16
|PG Trae Young
|Hawks
|$40.06M
|t-16
|PG/SG Zach LaVine
|Bulls
|$40.06M
|19
|SF Tobias Harris
|76ers
|$39.27M
|t-20
|PF Pascal Siakam
|Raptors
|$37.89M
|t-20
|PF/C Karl-Anthony Towns
|Timberwolves
|$37.89M
NBA’s Highest-paid Players by Average Annual Salary
This list includes active contracts only, so signed extensions that have yet to begin — including Jaylen Brown’s record-setting $304 million deal — are not included.
|RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|AAV
|1
|Nikola Jokić
|DEN
|$55.22M
|2
|Steph Curry
|GSW
|$53.84M
|3
|Joel Embiid
|PHI
|$53.32M
|4
|Bradley Beal
|PHX
|$50.2M
|5
|LeBron James
|LAL
|$49.51M
|6
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|$48.8M
|7
|Kevin Durant
|PHX
|$48.55M
|8
|Giannis
Antetokounmpo
|MIL
|$45.64M
|9
|Paul George
|LAC
|$44.06M
|t-10
|Damian Lillard
|POR
|$44.06M
|t-10
|Kawhi Leonard
|LAC
|$44.06M
Highest-paid NBA Players by Active Contract Value
|RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|TOTAL
$
|1
|Nikola Jokić
|DEN
|$276.12M
|2
|Bradley Beal
|PHX
|$251.02M
|3
|Giannis
Antetokounmpo
|MIL
|$228.2M
|4
|Stephen Curry
|GSW
|$215.35M
|t-5
|Luka Dončić
|DAL
|$215.16M
|t-5
|Trae Young
|ATL
|$215.16M
|t-5
|Zach LaVine
|CHI
|$215.16M
|8
|Joel Embiid
|PHI
|$213.28M
|9
|Rudy Gobert
|MIN
|$205M
|t-10
|Ja Morant
|NOP
|$197.23M
|t-10
|Zion Williamson
|LAR
|$197.23M
|t-10
|Darius Garland
|CLE
|$197.23M
Read More:
Anthony Davis Contract & Salary Breakdown
One of the game’s most dynamic big men has a gigantic deal to match — check out the details behind the Lakers’ eye-popping Anthony Davis contract extension. Not content to let Boston’s Jaylen Brown…
Biggest NBA Contracts of the 2023 Offseason
It’s on! Check out the biggest bags NBA teams are handing out this summer ahead of the 2023-24 season. On June 30, the NBA free agency and extension floodgates opened, as is our annual…