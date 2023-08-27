From supermax stars to ascendant phenoms, check out our definitive ranking of the highest-paid players in the NBA.

Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, several young quarterbacks broke the $50 million per year threshold with spiffy new contract extensions worth upwards of $250 million. Yeah, that’s nice — but when it comes to showstopping bags, an NBA player doesn’t even need a single All-Star appearance on his resume to secure that sort of package.

Such is life in the Association, where the concept of the “max deal” as determined by the league’s collective bargaining agreement all but guarantees that young phenoms get arguably overpaid while basketball’s foremost superstars are prevented from earning a sum commensurate with their true value.

As it relates to the 2023-24 campaign, there’s obviously a lot to talk about. But let’s start with a question: Across the wide NBA world, who’s the No. 1 earner here and now?

Check out Boardroom’s definitive list of the highest-paid NBA players for the 2023-24 season by both single-year salary and average annual contract value — and stick around at the end for the biggest active contracts on the books around the league.

Highest-paid NBA Players of 2023-24 by Total Compensation

Reflects total cash compensation for the 2023-24 NBA season as noted by Spotrac. Click a player’s name to see their full contract details.

NBA’s Highest-paid Players by Average Annual Salary

This list includes active contracts only, so signed extensions that have yet to begin — including Jaylen Brown’s record-setting $304 million deal — are not included.

Highest-paid NBA Players by Active Contract Value