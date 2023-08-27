About Boardroom

Deals & Investments August 27, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

The Highest-paid NBA Players of 2023-24: LeBron, Curry, Jokić & More

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
From supermax stars to ascendant phenoms, check out our definitive ranking of the highest-paid players in the NBA.

Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, several young quarterbacks broke the $50 million per year threshold with spiffy new contract extensions worth upwards of $250 million. Yeah, that’s nice — but when it comes to showstopping bags, an NBA player doesn’t even need a single All-Star appearance on his resume to secure that sort of package.

Such is life in the Association, where the concept of the “max deal” as determined by the league’s collective bargaining agreement all but guarantees that young phenoms get arguably overpaid while basketball’s foremost superstars are prevented from earning a sum commensurate with their true value.

As it relates to the 2023-24 campaign, there’s obviously a lot to talk about. But let’s start with a question: Across the wide NBA world, who’s the No. 1 earner here and now?

Check out Boardroom’s definitive list of the highest-paid NBA players for the 2023-24 season by both single-year salary and average annual contract value — and stick around at the end for the biggest active contracts on the books around the league.

Highest-paid NBA Players of 2023-24 by Total Compensation

Reflects total cash compensation for the 2023-24 NBA season as noted by Spotrac. Click a player’s name to see their full contract details.

RANKPLAYERTEAM2023 $
1PG Stephen CurryWarriors$51.91M
t-2C Nikola JokNuggets$47.6M
t-2SF LeBron JamesLakers$47.6M
t-2C Joel Embiid76ers$47.6M
5SG Bradley BealSuns$46.74M
6SF Kevin DurantSuns$46.41M
7SG/SF Paul GeorgeClippers$45.64M
t-8PF Giannis
Antetokounmpo		Bucks$45.64M
t-8PG Damian LillardTrail Blazers$45.64M
t-8SF Kawhi LeonardClippers$45.64M
11SG/SF Jimmy ButlerHeat$45.18M
12SG Klay ThompsonWarriors$43.22M
13C Rudy GobertTimberwolves$41M
14PG/SG Fred VanVleetRockets$40.8M
15PF Anthony DavisLakers$40.6M
t-16PG/SG Luka DončićMavericks$40.06M
t-16PG Trae YoungHawks$40.06M
t-16PG/SG Zach LaVineBulls$40.06M
19SF Tobias Harris76ers$39.27M
t-20PF Pascal SiakamRaptors$37.89M
t-20PF/C Karl-Anthony TownsTimberwolves$37.89M
Show Me the Money!

NBA’s Highest-paid Players by Average Annual Salary

This list includes active contracts only, so signed extensions that have yet to begin — including Jaylen Brown’s record-setting $304 million deal — are not included.

RANKPLAYERTEAMAAV
1Nikola JokićDEN$55.22M
2Steph CurryGSW$53.84M
3Joel EmbiidPHI$53.32M
4Bradley BealPHX$50.2M
5LeBron JamesLAL$49.51M
6Jimmy ButlerMIA$48.8M
7Kevin DurantPHX$48.55M
8Giannis
Antetokounmpo		MIL$45.64M
9Paul GeorgeLAC$44.06M
t-10Damian LillardPOR$44.06M
t-10Kawhi LeonardLAC$44.06M
Highest-paid NBA Players by Active Contract Value

RANKPLAYERTEAMTOTAL
$
1Nikola JokićDEN$276.12M
2Bradley BealPHX$251.02M
3Giannis
Antetokounmpo		MIL$228.2M
4Stephen CurryGSW$215.35M
t-5Luka DončićDAL$215.16M
t-5Trae YoungATL$215.16M
t-5Zach LaVineCHI$215.16M
8Joel EmbiidPHI$213.28M
9Rudy GobertMIN$205M
t-10Ja MorantNOP$197.23M
t-10Zion WilliamsonLAR$197.23M
t-10Darius GarlandCLE$197.23M

