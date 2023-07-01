The unlikely star bet on himself and it paid off — Boardroom breaks down the details of the Rockets’ Fred VanVleet contract, as well as his career earnings.

Fred VanVleet has had an NBA career which few players get to experience. He was undrafted out of Wichita State and had to earn his opportunity to play for the Toronto Raptors. After signing a long-term contract, he played so well that the 2022 All-Star and 2019 NBA champion was able to opt out of that deal to become an unrestricted free agent in the pursuit of a bigger bag.

As one of the top free agents if the 2023 offseason, VanVleet knew another attractive deal was coming, and on June 30, he and the Houston Rockets agreed to a lucrative pact — the former Wichita State Shocker signed a three-year deal worth a nifty $130 million.

Boardroom takes a look at the details of Houston’s Fred VanVleet contract, as well as the player’s career NBA earnings to date.

Fred VanVleet Contract Details and Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac

Years: 3

Total value: $130,000,000

Average annual value: $43,333,333

Free agency: 2026

Previous contract: 4 years, $85,000,000; opted out of final season for an effective value of 3 years, $62,175,926

VanVleet’s new deal begins during his age-30 season — still the prime of his career as a two-way contributor with All-Star upside. The life of this contract will push his career earnings well past $100 million.

Not bad for a midwestern kid who was called undersized coming out of college and went undrafted by all 30 NBA teams.

Fred VanVleet’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac

TOTAL NBA CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2022-23: $81,447,873

ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2025-26: $211,447,873