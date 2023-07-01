The unlikely star bet on himself and it paid off — Boardroom breaks down the details of the Rockets’ Fred VanVleet contract, as well as his career earnings.
Fred VanVleet has had an NBA career which few players get to experience. He was undrafted out of Wichita State and had to earn his opportunity to play for the Toronto Raptors. After signing a long-term contract, he played so well that the 2022 All-Star and 2019 NBA champion was able to opt out of that deal to become an unrestricted free agent in the pursuit of a bigger bag.
As one of the top free agents if the 2023 offseason, VanVleet knew another attractive deal was coming, and on June 30, he and the Houston Rockets agreed to a lucrative pact — the former Wichita State Shocker signed a three-year deal worth a nifty $130 million.
Boardroom takes a look at the details of Houston’s Fred VanVleet contract, as well as the player’s career NBA earnings to date.
Fred VanVleet Contract Details and Salary
All dollar figures via Spotrac
Years: 3
Total value: $130,000,000
Average annual value: $43,333,333
Free agency: 2026
Previous contract: 4 years, $85,000,000; opted out of final season for an effective value of 3 years, $62,175,926
VanVleet’s new deal begins during his age-30 season — still the prime of his career as a two-way contributor with All-Star upside. The life of this contract will push his career earnings well past $100 million.
Not bad for a midwestern kid who was called undersized coming out of college and went undrafted by all 30 NBA teams.
Fred VanVleet’s Career Earnings
TOTAL NBA CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2022-23: $81,447,873
ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2025-26: $211,447,873
Read More:
Tyrese Haliburton Contract & Salary Breakdown
The prolific scorer is the owner of another big deal — Boardroom takes a closer at the details of the Bucks’ Khris Middleton contract, as well as his career NBA earnings….
Biggest NBA Contracts of the 2023 Offseason
It’s on! Check out the biggest bags NBA teams are handing out this summer ahead of the 2023-24 season. On June 30, the NBA free agency and extension floodgates opened, as is our annual…