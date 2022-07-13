Damian Lillard Contract & Max Salary Overview

Already on a supermax deal, loyalty has earned Dame even more dollars from the Trail Blazers. Let’s dive into the details of Portland’s new Damian Lillard contract extension.

It may be slightly easy to forget that Damian Lillard has already been in the NBA for a decade. The 2012-13 Rookie of the Year has been one of the NBA’s most consistent superstars over the past several years and was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team in February.

Over time, his unyielding loyalty to the Portland Trail Blazers has grown iconic, and the team famously rewarded his unwavering faith with a four-year, $176.3 million supermax contract that kicked in last season. And despite three years remaining on his current deal, the Blazers opted this summer to lock in Lillard through 2026-27 with a two-year contract extension worth nearly $122 million that the player signed July 9.

The six-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA point guard has been paid handsomely for his on-court abilities, and now that he’s been given a third mega-money deal, he’s on pace to retire — whenever that day does come — as one of the biggest all-time earners not just in the Association, but all of American sports.

With that in mind, Boardroom looks at the numbers behind this big-time Damian Lillard contract extension.

Damian Lillard Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 2 (begins 2025-26)

Total value: $121,774,039

Average annual value: $60,887020

Free agency: 2027

Remaining salary under current supermax deal:

2022-23: $42,492,492

2023-24: $45,640,084

2024-25: $48,787,67

Annual contract extension earnings:

2025-26: $58,545,211

2026-27: $63,228,828

Here is the Lillard contract breakdown:



Current contract



22-23: $42.5M

23-24: $45.6M

24-25: $48.8M



Extension*



25-26: $58.5M

26-27: $63.3M (P)



The extension numbers could be adjusted based on the salary cap in 2025-26. It cannot exceed 35% of the cap for that season. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 8, 2022

Even with three years remaining until free agency, it makes sense that Lillard would sign this two-year extension now. At 31 and a few months away from turning 32, he just finished his 10th year in the NBA and is very much into the second half of his career. An extension reaching into his age-36 season from the only pro team he’s ever known just feels right for one of the best players in Portland sports history.

Like his ongoing supermax deal, the two-year extension begins at 35% of the NBA salary cap. The final season of the deal, 2026-27, is a player option; the contract additionally stipulates that Lillard cannot be traded until July 9, 2023.

Even if this becomes Lillard’s last superstar-level deal, he’s set to become one of the first NBA players ever to make over $60 million in one season, and playing out the entire deal will push Lillard’s career earnings to an approximate $450 million based on current estimations.

Damian Lillard’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

NBA SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2021-22: $191,215,866

TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2024-25 (end of supermax): $328,136,118

TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2026-27 (end of extension): $449,910,157