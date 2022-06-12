From LeBron vs. KG to Kobe vs. Shaq, who are the highest-paid NBA players in history? You have questions about salary and earnings, Boardroom has answers.
For 2021-22, the highest-paid NBA player by both total contract value and average annual value is two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, while the man with the single highest salary is a different two-time MVP, Stephen Curry. When Nikola Jokic signs his first supermax deal this summer, he’ll crash the party, too.
But that got us thinking — who tops the list of the NBA’s highest-paid players of all time?
So, who does round out the rest of the list of the biggest earners in the history of the Association? You have questions, Boardroom has answers — check out the master list of highest-paid NBA players of all time.
The 30 Highest-paid NBA Players Ever
All dollar figures via Spotrac.
1. Lakers SF LeBron James: $387,384,119
- Career: 2003-present
- NBA seasons: 19
2. PF Kevin Garnett: $334,304,240
- Career: 1995-2016
- NBA seasons: 22
3. Suns PG Chris Paul: $330,709,419
- Career: 2005-present
- NBA seasons: 17
4. Lakers SG Kobe Bryant: $323,312,307
- Career: 1996-2016
- NBA seasons: 20
5. Nets SF Kevin Durant: $306,172,746
- Career: 2007-present
- NBA seasons: 15
6. Lakers PG Russell Westbrook: $288,581,670
- Career: 14
- NBA seasons: 2008-present
7. C Shaquille O’Neal: $286,344,668
- Career: 1992-2011
- NBA seasons: 19
8. 76ers PG James Harden: $268,660,574
- Career: 2009-present
- NBA seasons: 13
9. Lakers SF Carmelo Anthony: $262,523,093
- Career: 2003-present
- NBA seasons: 19
10. Nets PF Blake Griffin: $255,764,829
- Career: 2009-present
- NBA seasons: 13
11. Warriors PG Stephen Curry: $254,736,348
- Career: 2009-present
- NBA seasons: 13
12. Mavericks PF Dirk Nowitzki: $251,646,362
- Career: 1998-2019
- NBA seasons: 21
13. Lakers C Dwight Howard: $245,142,483
- Career: 2004-present
- NBA seasons: 18
14. Spurs PF/C Tim Duncan: $242,024,800
- Career: 1997-2016
- NBA seasons: 22
15. Celtics PF/C Al Horford: $239,136,768
- Career: 2007-present
- NBA seasons: 15
16. PF/C Chris Bosh: $239,063,622
- Career: 2003-17
- NBA seasons: 16
17. Cavaliers PF Kevin Love: $235,261,434
- Career: 2008-present
- NBA seasons: 14
18. Rockets PG John Wall: $229,137,948
- Career: 2010-present
- NBA seasons: 12
19. Jazz PG Mike Conley Jr.: $227,087,986
- Career: 2007-present
- NBA seasons: 15
20. C Pau Gasol: $220,990,766
- Career: 2001-2021
- NBA seasons: 19
21. Clippers SG/SF Paul George: $217,199,510
- Career: 2010-present
- NBA Seasons: 12
22. Heat PG Kyle Lowry: $217,032,826
- Career: 16
- NBA Seasons: 2006-present
23. SG Joe Johnson: $215,168,975
- Career: 2001-22
- NBA Seasons: 19
24. Nets PF LaMarcus Aldridge: $213,385,919
- Career: 2006-present
- NBA Seasons: 16
25. Hornets SF Gordon Hayward: $206,809,749
- Career: 2010-present
- NBA Seasons: 12
26. Bulls SG/SF DeMar DeRozan: $201,709,827
- Career: 2009-present
- NBA Seasons: 13
27. PF Zach Randolph: $196,597,245
- Career: 2001-19
- NBA Seasons: 18
28. SG Dwyane Wade: $196,388,473
- Career: 2003-19
- NBA Seasons: 16
29. SF Paul Pierce: $195,132,032
- Career: 1998-2017
- NBA Seasons: 20
30. Nets PG Kyrie Irving: $194,017,299
- Career: 2011-present
- NBA Seasons: 11
Other Notable Career NBA Earners
32. Blazers PG Damian Lillard: $191,215,866
33. Clippers SF Kawhi Leonard: $188,433,635
34. Lakers PF Anthony Davis: $188,027,594
37. SG Ray Allen: $182,404,830
38. SG Klay Thompson: $182,344,704
40. PG Jason Kidd: $182,027,968
42. Heat SG/SF Jimmy Butler: $180,411,931
43. PF Chris Webber: $178,230,697
56. SG/SF Tracy McGrady: $162,425,370
64. PG Allen Iverson: $154,770,668
73. Bucks PF Giannis Antetokounmpo: $146,344,870
75. PG Steve Nash: $144,655,827
78. SF Grant Hill: $141,008,544
90. C Joel Embiid: $132,355,267
94. C Dikembe Mutombo: $127,394,521