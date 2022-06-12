From LeBron vs. KG to Kobe vs. Shaq, who are the highest-paid NBA players in history? You have questions about salary and earnings, Boardroom has answers.

For 2021-22, the highest-paid NBA player by both total contract value and average annual value is two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, while the man with the single highest salary is a different two-time MVP, Stephen Curry. When Nikola Jokic signs his first supermax deal this summer, he’ll crash the party, too.

But that got us thinking — who tops the list of the NBA’s highest-paid players of all time?

So, who does round out the rest of the list of the biggest earners in the history of the Association? You have questions, Boardroom has answers — check out the master list of highest-paid NBA players of all time.

The 30 Highest-paid NBA Players Ever

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

1. Lakers SF LeBron James: $387,384,119

Career : 2003-present

: 2003-present NBA seasons: 19

2. PF Kevin Garnett: $334,304,240

Career : 1995-2016

: 1995-2016 NBA seasons: 22

3. Suns PG Chris Paul: $330,709,419

Career : 2005-present

: 2005-present NBA seasons: 17

4. Lakers SG Kobe Bryant: $323,312,307

Career : 1996-2016

: 1996-2016 NBA seasons: 20

5. Nets SF Kevin Durant: $306,172,746

Career : 2007-present

: 2007-present NBA seasons: 15

6. Lakers PG Russell Westbrook: $288,581,670

Career : 14

: 14 NBA seasons: 2008-present

Career : 1992-2011

: 1992-2011 NBA seasons: 19

8. 76ers PG James Harden: $268,660,574

Career : 2009-present

: 2009-present NBA seasons: 13

9. Lakers SF Carmelo Anthony: $262,523,093

Career : 2003-present

: 2003-present NBA seasons: 19

10. Nets PF Blake Griffin: $255,764,829

Career : 2009-present

: 2009-present NBA seasons: 13

11. Warriors PG Stephen Curry: $254,736,348

Career : 2009-present

: 2009-present NBA seasons: 13

12. Mavericks PF Dirk Nowitzki: $251,646,362

Career : 1998-2019

: 1998-2019 NBA seasons: 21

13. Lakers C Dwight Howard: $245,142,483

Career : 2004-present

: 2004-present NBA seasons: 18

14. Spurs PF/C Tim Duncan: $242,024,800

Career : 1997-2016

: 1997-2016 NBA seasons: 22

15. Celtics PF/C Al Horford: $239,136,768

Career : 2007-present

: 2007-present NBA seasons: 15

16. PF/C Chris Bosh: $239,063,622

Career : 2003-17

: 2003-17 NBA seasons: 16

17. Cavaliers PF Kevin Love: $235,261,434

Career : 2008-present

: 2008-present NBA seasons: 14

18. Rockets PG John Wall: $229,137,948

Career : 2010-present

: 2010-present NBA seasons: 12

19. Jazz PG Mike Conley Jr.: $227,087,986

Career : 2007-present

: 2007-present NBA seasons: 15

20. C Pau Gasol: $220,990,766

Career : 2001-2021

: 2001-2021 NBA seasons: 19

21. Clippers SG/SF Paul George: $217,199,510

Career : 2010-present

: 2010-present NBA Seasons: 12

22. Heat PG Kyle Lowry: $217,032,826

Career : 16

: 16 NBA Seasons: 2006-present

23. SG Joe Johnson: $215,168,975

Career : 2001-22

: 2001-22 NBA Seasons: 19

24. Nets PF LaMarcus Aldridge: $213,385,919

Career : 2006-present

: 2006-present NBA Seasons: 16

25. Hornets SF Gordon Hayward: $206,809,749

Career : 2010-present

: 2010-present NBA Seasons: 12

26. Bulls SG/SF DeMar DeRozan: $201,709,827

Career : 2009-present

: 2009-present NBA Seasons: 13

27. PF Zach Randolph: $196,597,245

Career : 2001-19

: 2001-19 NBA Seasons: 18

28. SG Dwyane Wade: $196,388,473

Career : 2003-19

: 2003-19 NBA Seasons: 16

29. SF Paul Pierce: $195,132,032

Career : 1998-2017

: 1998-2017 NBA Seasons: 20

30. Nets PG Kyrie Irving: $194,017,299

Career : 2011-present

: 2011-present NBA Seasons: 11

Other Notable Career NBA Earners

32. Blazers PG Damian Lillard: $191,215,866

33. Clippers SF Kawhi Leonard: $188,433,635

34. Lakers PF Anthony Davis: $188,027,594

37. SG Ray Allen: $182,404,830

38. SG Klay Thompson: $182,344,704

40. PG Jason Kidd: $182,027,968

42. Heat SG/SF Jimmy Butler: $180,411,931

43. PF Chris Webber: $178,230,697

56. SG/SF Tracy McGrady: $162,425,370

64. PG Allen Iverson: $154,770,668

73. Bucks PF Giannis Antetokounmpo: $146,344,870

75. PG Steve Nash: $144,655,827

78. SF Grant Hill: $141,008,544

90. C Joel Embiid: $132,355,267

94. C Dikembe Mutombo: $127,394,521

