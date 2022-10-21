Biggest Contracts in NBA History

From supermax deals for Steph, Jokic, and Giannis to the fattest free agent deals, Boardroom rounds up the fattest stacks of cash ever to change hands in the long history of NBA contracts.

This summer, two NBA players signed contracts worth over a quarter of a billion dollars. The larger of the two is worth more by itself than all but seven players in league history have made in their entire careers through the 2021-22 season. Such is the growth trajectory of earnings in the NBA, a league in which 10 different players will earn more than $40 million this season alone and 41 will earn upwards of $30 million.

So, with Stephen Curry all but locked in as the Association’s highest single-season earner for the immediate future, does that mean he’s automatically one of the members of that $250 million contract club? Interestingly enough, while he’s the first player in NBA history to sign two different deals worth more than $200 million, he’s never touched a quarter-billion.

With that in mind, let’s round up the biggest NBA contracts in the history of the Association — starting with a very special, somewhat doughy Serbian man and a transcendent scorer from St. Louis.

(And when you’re ready for more, check out our rundown of the highest-paid NBA players of 2022-23 and the highest-earning NBA players of all time.)

Biggest NBA Contracts in History by Total Value

All dollar figures reflect total contract value as noted by Spotrac.

Type : Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”)

: Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”) Years : 5 (2023-28)

: 5 (2023-28) Average Annual Value (AAV): $54,404,000

NOTE: Jokic’s extension is the largest contract in NBA history by both total value and average annual value. Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into the Joker’s record-setting supermax deal.

2. Wizards SG Bradley Beal: $251,000,000

Type : 35% veteran max extension

: 35% veteran max extension Years : 5 (2022-27)

: 5 (2022-27) AAV: $50,203,930

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into Beal’s extension.

3. Bucks PF Giannis Antetokounmpo: $228,200,420

Type : 35% Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”)

: 35% Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”) Years : 5 (2021-26)

: 5 (2021-26) AAV: $45,640,084

Type : 35% Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”)

: 35% Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”) Years : 4 (2024-28)

: 4 (2024-28) AAV: $56,056,000

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into Booker’s supermax contract.

t-4. Timberwolves PF Karl-Anthony Towns: $224,000,000

Type : 35% Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”)

: 35% Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”) Years : 4 (2024-28)

: 4 (2024-28) AAV: $56,056,000

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into KAT’s supermax contract.

6. Warriors PG Stephen Curry: $215,353,664

Type : 35% veteran max extension

: 35% veteran max extension Years : 4 (2022-26)

: 4 (2022-26) AAV: $53,838,416

#Warriors Cash Payroll Ranks over the last 5 NBA seasons:



2017-18: 2nd

2018-19: 2nd

2019-20: 2nd

2020-21: 1st

2021-22: 2nd



Golden State has doled out $756M in player salaries over this timespan, $74M more than any other franchise. pic.twitter.com/J5WpLWDkY8 — Spotrac (@spotrac) June 17, 2022

t-7. Mavericks PG Luka Dončić: $215,159,700

Type : 30% Designated Rookie Extension (“The Derrick Rose Rule”)

: 30% Designated Rookie Extension (“The Derrick Rose Rule”) Years : 5 (2022-27)

: 5 (2022-27) AAV: $43,031,940

t-7. Bulls PG Zach LaVine: $215,200,000

Type : 30% veteran max extension

: 30% veteran max extension Years : 5 (2022-27)

: 5 (2022-27) AAV: $43,031,940

t-7. Hawks PG Trae Young: $215,159,700

Type : 30% Designated Rookie Extension (“The Derrick Rose Rule”)

: 30% Designated Rookie Extension (“The Derrick Rose Rule”) Years : 5 (2022-27)

: 5 (2022-27) Free agency: $43,031,940

10. 76ers C Joel Embiid: $210,112,000

Type : 35% Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”)

: 35% Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”) Years : 4 (2023-27)

: 4 (2023-27) AAV: $52,528,000

11. Lakers PG Russell Westbrook: $206,794,070

Type : 35% Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”)

: 35% Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”) Years : 5 (2018-23)

: 5 (2018-23) AAV: $41,358,814

NOTE: Westbrook’s supermax deal was signed while he was a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

12. Timberwolves C Rudy Gobert: $205,000,002

Type : 30% veteran max extension

: 30% veteran max extension Years : 5 (2021-26)

: 5 (2021-26) AAV: $41,000,000

NOTE: Gobert’s max deal was signed while he was a member of the Utah Jazz.

13. Warriors PG Stephen Curry: $201,158,790

Type : 35% Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”)

: 35% Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”) Years : 5 (2017-22)

: 5 (2017-22) AAV: $41,358,814

NOTE: Curry is the first player in NBA history to (1) sign an extension following a supermax and (2) sign two different contracts worth over $200,000,000 in total value. This deal is also the largest in NBA history that is not currently active as of this writing.

t-14. Grizzlies PG Ja Morant: $193,000,000

Type : 25% rookie max extension

: 25% rookie max extension Years : 5 (2023-28)

: 5 (2023-28) AAV: $38,860,000

NOTE: Based on performance/awards milestones, the value of Morant’s deal can stretch to a full “Rose Rule” rookie max extension of $231,000,000. Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Morant’s extension.

t-14. Pelicans PF Zion Williamson: $193,000,000

Type : 25% rookie max extension

: 25% rookie max extension Years : 5 (2023-28)

: 5 (2023-28) AAV: $38,860,000

NOTE: Based on performance/awards milestones, the value of Williamson’s deal can stretch to a full “Rose Rule” rookie max extension of $231,000,000. Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Zion’s extension.

t-14. Cavaliers PG Darius Garland: $193,000,000

Type : 25% rookie max extension

: 25% rookie max extension Years : 5 (2023-28)

: 5 (2023-28) AAV: $38,860,000

NOTE: Based on performance/awards milestones, the value of Garland’s deal can stretch to a full “Rose Rule” rookie max extension of $231,000,000. Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Garland’s extension.

17. Nets SF Kevin Durant: $194,219,320

Type : 35% veteran max extension

: 35% veteran max extension Years : 4 (2022-26)

: 4 (2022-26) AAV: $48,554,830

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on KD’s extension.

t-18. Warriors SG Klay Thompson: $189,903,600

Type : 30% veteran max extension

: 30% veteran max extension Years : 5 (2019-24)

: 5 (2019-24) AAV: $37,980,720

t-18. Lakers PF/C Anthony Davis: $189,903,600

Type : 30% veteran max extension

: 30% veteran max extension Years : 5 (2020-25)

: 5 (2020-25) AAV: $37,980,720

20. 76ers SF Tobias Harris: $180,000,000

Type : 30% veteran max extension

: 30% veteran max extension Years : 5 (2019-24)

: 5 (2019-24) AAV: $36,000,000

t-21. Thunder PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: $179,299,750

Type : 25% rookie max extension

: 25% rookie max extension Years : 5 (2022-27)

: 5 (2022-27) AAV: $35,859,950

t-21. Nuggets SF/PF Michael Porter Jr.: $179,299,750

Type : 25% rookie max extension

: 25% rookie max extension Years : 5 (2022-27)

: 5 (2022-27) AAV: $35,859,950

23. Bucks SG/SF Khris Middleton: $177,500,000

Type : Bird rights extension

: Bird rights extension Years : 5 (2019-24)

: 5 (2019-24) AAV: $35,859,950

NOTE: Middleton’s deal with the Bucks is the largest ever signed for less than max-eligible value (30% or 35% of the cap) in NBA history as of this writing.

24. Nets PG Ben Simmons: $177,243,360

Type : 25% rookie max extension

: 25% rookie max extension Years : 5 (2020-25)

: 5 (2020-25) AAV: $35,448,672

NOTE: Simmons’ max deal was signed while he was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

25. Clippers SG/SF Paul George: $176,265,466

Type : 35% veteran max extension

: 35% veteran max extension Years : 4 (2021-25)

: 4 (2021-25) AAV: $44,066,367

t-26. Clippers SF Kawhi Leonard: $176,265,152

Type : 35% veteran max extension

: 35% veteran max extension Years : 4 (2021-25)

: 4 (2021-25) AAV: $44,066,288

t-26. Trail Blazers PG Damian Lillard: $176,265,152

Type : Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”)

: Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”) Years : 4 (2021-25)

: 4 (2021-25) AAV: $44,066,288

28. Celtics PF Blake Griffin: $171,174,820

Type : Bird rights extension

: Bird rights extension Years : 4 (2017-21)

: 4 (2017-21) AAV: $34,234,964

NOTE: Griffin’s 2017 extension was signed while he was a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.

t-29. 76ers PG James Harden: $171,131,520

Type : Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”)

: Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”) Years : 4 (2019-22)

: 4 (2019-22) AAV: $42,782,880

NOTE: Harden’s supermax deal was signed while he was a member of the Houston Rockets.

t-29. Rockets PG John Wall: $171,131,520

Type : Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”)

: Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”) Years : 4 (2019-22)

: 4 (2019-22) AAV: $42,782,880

NOTE: Wall’s supermax deal was signed while he was a member of the Washington Wizards.

31. Nets SF Kevin Durant: $164,255,700

Type : 30% veteran max extension

: 30% veteran max extension Years : 4 (2019-23)

: 4 (2019-23) AAV: $41,063,925

NOTE: Durant’s 2019 max deal was signed while he was a member of the Golden State Warriors.

t-32. Celtics SF Jayson Tatum: $163,000,300

Type : 25% rookie max extension

: 25% rookie max extension Years : 5 (2021-26)

: 5 (2021-26) AAV: $32,600,060

t-32. Kings PG De’Aaron Fox: $163,000,300

Type : 25% rookie max extension

: 25% rookie max extension Years : 5 (2021-26)

: 5 (2021-26) AAV: $32,600,060

t-32. Cavaliers PG Donovan Mitchell: $163,000,300

Type : 25% rookie max extension

: 25% rookie max extension Years : 5 (2021-26)

: 5 (2021-26) AAV: $32,600,060

NOTE: Mitchell’s 2021 max deal was signed while he was a member of the Utah Jazz.

t-32. Heat C Bam Adebayo: $163,000,300

Type : 25% rookie max extension

: 25% rookie max extension Years : 5 (2021-26)

: 5 (2021-26) AAV: $32,600,060

Read More: