Biggest Contracts in NBA History

From supermax deals for Steph, Jokic, and Giannis to the fattest free agent deals, Boardroom rounds up the fattest stacks of cash ever to change hands in the long history of NBA contracts.
This summer, two NBA players signed contracts worth over a quarter of a billion dollars. The larger of the two is worth more by itself than all but seven players in league history have made in their entire careers through the 2021-22 season. Such is the growth trajectory of earnings in the NBA, a league in which 10 different players will earn more than $40 million this season alone and 41 will earn upwards of $30 million.
So, with Stephen Curry all but locked in as the Association’s highest single-season earner for the immediate future, does that mean he’s automatically one of the members of that $250 million contract club? Interestingly enough, while he’s the first player in NBA history to sign two different deals worth more than $200 million, he’s never touched a quarter-billion.
With that in mind, let’s round up the biggest NBA contracts in the history of the Association — starting with a very special, somewhat doughy Serbian man and a transcendent scorer from St. Louis.
(And when you’re ready for more, check out our rundown of the highest-paid NBA players of 2022-23 and the highest-earning NBA players of all time.)
Biggest NBA Contracts in History by Total Value
All dollar figures reflect total contract value as noted by Spotrac.
1. Nuggets C Nikola Jokic: $270,000,000
- Type: Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”)
- Years: 5 (2023-28)
- Average Annual Value (AAV): $54,404,000
NOTE: Jokic’s extension is the largest contract in NBA history by both total value and average annual value. Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into the Joker’s record-setting supermax deal.
2. Wizards SG Bradley Beal: $251,000,000
- Type: 35% veteran max extension
- Years: 5 (2022-27)
- AAV: $50,203,930
Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into Beal’s extension.
3. Bucks PF Giannis Antetokounmpo: $228,200,420
- Type: 35% Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”)
- Years: 5 (2021-26)
- AAV: $45,640,084
t-4. Suns SG Devin Booker: $224,000,000
- Type: 35% Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”)
- Years: 4 (2024-28)
- AAV: $56,056,000
Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into Booker’s supermax contract.
t-4. Timberwolves PF Karl-Anthony Towns: $224,000,000
- Type: 35% Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”)
- Years: 4 (2024-28)
- AAV: $56,056,000
Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into KAT’s supermax contract.
6. Warriors PG Stephen Curry: $215,353,664
- Type: 35% veteran max extension
- Years: 4 (2022-26)
- AAV: $53,838,416
t-7. Mavericks PG Luka Dončić: $215,159,700
- Type: 30% Designated Rookie Extension (“The Derrick Rose Rule”)
- Years: 5 (2022-27)
- AAV: $43,031,940
t-7. Bulls PG Zach LaVine: $215,200,000
- Type: 30% veteran max extension
- Years: 5 (2022-27)
- AAV: $43,031,940
t-7. Hawks PG Trae Young: $215,159,700
- Type: 30% Designated Rookie Extension (“The Derrick Rose Rule”)
- Years: 5 (2022-27)
- Free agency: $43,031,940
10. 76ers C Joel Embiid: $210,112,000
- Type: 35% Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”)
- Years: 4 (2023-27)
- AAV: $52,528,000
11. Lakers PG Russell Westbrook: $206,794,070
- Type: 35% Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”)
- Years: 5 (2018-23)
- AAV: $41,358,814
NOTE: Westbrook’s supermax deal was signed while he was a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
12. Timberwolves C Rudy Gobert: $205,000,002
- Type: 30% veteran max extension
- Years: 5 (2021-26)
- AAV: $41,000,000
NOTE: Gobert’s max deal was signed while he was a member of the Utah Jazz.
13. Warriors PG Stephen Curry: $201,158,790
- Type: 35% Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”)
- Years: 5 (2017-22)
- AAV: $41,358,814
NOTE: Curry is the first player in NBA history to (1) sign an extension following a supermax and (2) sign two different contracts worth over $200,000,000 in total value. This deal is also the largest in NBA history that is not currently active as of this writing.
t-14. Grizzlies PG Ja Morant: $193,000,000
- Type: 25% rookie max extension
- Years: 5 (2023-28)
- AAV: $38,860,000
NOTE: Based on performance/awards milestones, the value of Morant’s deal can stretch to a full “Rose Rule” rookie max extension of $231,000,000. Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Morant’s extension.
t-14. Pelicans PF Zion Williamson: $193,000,000
- Type: 25% rookie max extension
- Years: 5 (2023-28)
- AAV: $38,860,000
NOTE: Based on performance/awards milestones, the value of Williamson’s deal can stretch to a full “Rose Rule” rookie max extension of $231,000,000. Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Zion’s extension.
t-14. Cavaliers PG Darius Garland: $193,000,000
- Type: 25% rookie max extension
- Years: 5 (2023-28)
- AAV: $38,860,000
NOTE: Based on performance/awards milestones, the value of Garland’s deal can stretch to a full “Rose Rule” rookie max extension of $231,000,000. Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Garland’s extension.
17. Nets SF Kevin Durant: $194,219,320
- Type: 35% veteran max extension
- Years: 4 (2022-26)
- AAV: $48,554,830
Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on KD’s extension.
t-18. Warriors SG Klay Thompson: $189,903,600
- Type: 30% veteran max extension
- Years: 5 (2019-24)
- AAV: $37,980,720
t-18. Lakers PF/C Anthony Davis: $189,903,600
- Type: 30% veteran max extension
- Years: 5 (2020-25)
- AAV: $37,980,720
20. 76ers SF Tobias Harris: $180,000,000
- Type: 30% veteran max extension
- Years: 5 (2019-24)
- AAV: $36,000,000
t-21. Thunder PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: $179,299,750
- Type: 25% rookie max extension
- Years: 5 (2022-27)
- AAV: $35,859,950
t-21. Nuggets SF/PF Michael Porter Jr.: $179,299,750
- Type: 25% rookie max extension
- Years: 5 (2022-27)
- AAV: $35,859,950
23. Bucks SG/SF Khris Middleton: $177,500,000
- Type: Bird rights extension
- Years: 5 (2019-24)
- AAV: $35,859,950
NOTE: Middleton’s deal with the Bucks is the largest ever signed for less than max-eligible value (30% or 35% of the cap) in NBA history as of this writing.
24. Nets PG Ben Simmons: $177,243,360
- Type: 25% rookie max extension
- Years: 5 (2020-25)
- AAV: $35,448,672
NOTE: Simmons’ max deal was signed while he was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.
25. Clippers SG/SF Paul George: $176,265,466
- Type: 35% veteran max extension
- Years: 4 (2021-25)
- AAV: $44,066,367
t-26. Clippers SF Kawhi Leonard: $176,265,152
- Type: 35% veteran max extension
- Years: 4 (2021-25)
- AAV: $44,066,288
t-26. Trail Blazers PG Damian Lillard: $176,265,152
- Type: Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”)
- Years: 4 (2021-25)
- AAV: $44,066,288
28. Celtics PF Blake Griffin: $171,174,820
- Type: Bird rights extension
- Years: 4 (2017-21)
- AAV: $34,234,964
NOTE: Griffin’s 2017 extension was signed while he was a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.
t-29. 76ers PG James Harden: $171,131,520
- Type: Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”)
- Years: 4 (2019-22)
- AAV: $42,782,880
NOTE: Harden’s supermax deal was signed while he was a member of the Houston Rockets.
t-29. Rockets PG John Wall: $171,131,520
- Type: Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”)
- Years: 4 (2019-22)
- AAV: $42,782,880
NOTE: Wall’s supermax deal was signed while he was a member of the Washington Wizards.
31. Nets SF Kevin Durant: $164,255,700
- Type: 30% veteran max extension
- Years: 4 (2019-23)
- AAV: $41,063,925
NOTE: Durant’s 2019 max deal was signed while he was a member of the Golden State Warriors.
t-32. Celtics SF Jayson Tatum: $163,000,300
- Type: 25% rookie max extension
- Years: 5 (2021-26)
- AAV: $32,600,060
t-32. Kings PG De’Aaron Fox: $163,000,300
- Type: 25% rookie max extension
- Years: 5 (2021-26)
- AAV: $32,600,060
t-32. Cavaliers PG Donovan Mitchell: $163,000,300
- Type: 25% rookie max extension
- Years: 5 (2021-26)
- AAV: $32,600,060
NOTE: Mitchell’s 2021 max deal was signed while he was a member of the Utah Jazz.
t-32. Heat C Bam Adebayo: $163,000,300
- Type: 25% rookie max extension
- Years: 5 (2021-26)
- AAV: $32,600,060
