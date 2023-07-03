This first pick of the 2020 draft has quickly become a shining star on and off the court — check out the details behind the Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards contract extension, as well as his career earnings.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been one of the most electric players since his debut in 2020. Drafted first overall out of the University of Georgia, Edwards has exceeded expectations in Minnesota. His high-flying on-court game and charismatic personality has earned him so much attention — even leading to a movie role.

His foundational role in the team’s future plans carved the way for the two sides to discuss a new deal.

Going into his fourth year — with the club picking up his $13.5 million option for the 2023-24 season — the two sides have agreed to a rookie max extension starting at 25% of the salary cap worth $207 million over five years, keeping him under contract until 2029.

Let’s take a closer look at the details behind the Wolves’ latest Anthony Edwards contract, as well as his career earnings.

Anthony Edwards Contract Details and Salary

All figures courtesy of Spotrac

Active rookie contract (through 2023-24)

Years: 4

Total value: $44,271,137

Average annual value: $11,067,784

Upcoming contract extension (begins 2024-25)

Years: 5

Total value: $207,000,000

Average annual value: $41,400,000

Free agency: 2029

Edwards was a first-time All-Star in 2022-23 and has seen his scoring average increase in each of his three full seasons in the league to date. Still just 21 years old upon agreeing to his breakthrough extension, the Timberwolves have a valuable piece under contract for the rest of the decade — and Ant Man has financial security for life as he heads into his basketball prime.

Just like 2020 draft classmates Tyrese Haliburton of Indiana, the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane, and LaMelo Ball of the Hornets, Edwards’ extension begins with the 2024-25 season, but league rules permit these 25% rookie max deals to escalate to 30% of the salary cap if a player makes an All-NBA team in the season immediately before it begins thanks to what is colloquially known as “Derrick Rose Rule.”

If Edwards can deliver, his contract’s total value takes a giant leap to an eye-popping $260 million, which would be the No. 2 largest contract in NBA history as of this writing.

Anthony Edwards’ Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac

TOTAL NBA CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2022-23: $30,736,320

ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2029 (no “Rose Rule” escalator): $237,736,320

ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2029 (including “Rose Rule” escalator): $290,736,320