Contracts & Salaries January 8, 2023
Anthony Puccio
Anthony Puccio

Domantas Sabonis Contract & Salary Breakdown

(Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
The Sacramento Kings big man continues to be a double-double machine, as he leads the NBA in rebounding thus far in the 2022-23 season. Boardroom breaks down his current contract.

Domantas Sabonis doesn’t often get the credit he’s due, mostly in large part because of how talented the NBA is today. His name is often lost in the shuffle in an era with a plethora of star bigs such as Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Bam Adebayo — among others.

It doesn’t help that the 26-year-old has only played in 13 playoff games through a seven-year career, but that narrative is shifting as we write this piece. Sabonis has propelled the Sacramento Kings into a top-five seed in the Western Conference, the quickest they’ve reached 20 wins since 2004-05. Remember: Sacramento has the longest active playoff drought in the league (16 seasons).

If the team snaps that streak this season, Sabonis will be highly regarded around NBA circles and pundits will quickly forget how they absolutely bashed the trade that sent Tyrese Haliburton to Indiana in exchange for the 7-footer. With the 2023 All-Star Game right around the corner, it’s only fair to give him his flowers; Sabonis is currently averaging 18.7 points, a league-high 12.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists on 63/42/75 splits.

With all of this in mind, let’s take a look at his salary as he embarks on the third year of a four-year, $74.9 million contract. Whether he’s overpaid or underpaid is up for you to decide…

Domantas Sabonis Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 4
Total value: $74,900,000
Average annual value: $18,725,000
2022-23 salary: $18,500,000
Free agency: 2024

By AAV, Sabonis is No. 71 on the list of highest-paid players in the league; 13th among power forwards. His contract is fully guaranteed.

Total Possible Incentives: $8,000,000

  • 2020-21: All-Star: $1.3 million* | All-NBA: $1.3 million
  • 2021-22: All-Star: $1.3 million | All-NBA: $1.3 million
  • 2022-23: All-Star: $1.3 million | All-NBA: $1.3 million
  • 2023-24: All-Star: $1.3 million | All-NBA: $1.3 million

Sabonis has earned $1.3 million in incentives thus far with one All-Star bid during this contract. He made the All-Star game in 2019-20, but it did not include this incentive.

Domantas Sabonis’ Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL NBA EARNINGS THRU 2022-23$79,773,326
ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2023-24: $99,173,326

