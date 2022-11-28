Kawhi Leonard Contract & Salary Breakdown

Injuries have kept Los Angeles Clippers wingman Kawhi Leonard from consistently being on the floor, but they haven’t kept him from getting nice contracts. Boardroom takes a look at his current deal.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has had one of the more decorated careers of the past decade. He is a three-time NBA champion and a two-time Finals MVP. He brought the Toronto Raptors franchise its first championship in its 25-year history a season after the San Antonio Spurs declared him too injury-prone to continue to build around.

During that 2019 title run, he hit one of the most memorable playoff shots and took down the Association’s recent dynasty in the Golden State Warriors. He then signed in his hometown of Los Angeles — but with the Clippers. Here, he helped guide the team to its first Conference Finals berth ever.

But it’s here where there is another facet to Kawhi’s career. Injuries have made his availability inconsistent, at best. He has been one of the figureheads for “load management,” routinely sitting out of the lineup to preserve his body for the postseason. But even that was not enough to keep him from getting injured, as Kawhi missed the entire 2020-21 season with an ACL injury.

Still, the Clippers believe in him being healthy enough to keep them in contention in the Western Conference. They signed Kawhi to a four-year, $176 million contract before the 2021-22 season, securing him in LA until at least 2024. Boardroom takes a look at the numbers of the deal.

Kawhi Leonard Contract Details & Salary

Years: 4

Total value: $176,265,152

Average annual value: $44,068,288

Free agency: 2025 (unrestricted)

2021-22 salary: $39,344,900

Upcoming annual salary earnings:

2022-23: $42,492,492

2023-24: $45,640,084

2024-25: $48,787,676 (player option)

Kawhi’s contract comes with a player option for the 2024-25 season that’s worth over $48 million in what would be his age-33 campaign. Despite how injuries have limited his on-court games played, he was still named to the NBA 75th Anniversary team a year ago during a season in which he did not play a single game.

Leonard is an unquestioned Hall of Famer in the future, and still has the skill and ability to lead the Clippers to a deep playoff run. This season, Leonard has played in five games, coming off the bench for two of them, while averaging 22.2 minutes per game.

Kawhi Leonard’s Career Earnings

TOTAL NBA EARNINGS THRU 2022-23: $230,926,127

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2024-25: $325,353,887 (requires exercising player option)

