Kawhi Leonard is Still A “Fun Guy”

If a recent trademark filling is any indication, the self-given title may soon make its way to more Kawhi Leonard apparel.

When Kawhi Leonard deemed himself a “fun guy” in 2018, fans across social media feasted on memes of his now-famous, funky, and truly extraordinary laugh that ensued shortly thereafter.

Nearly four years later, he could be the one laughing. Straight to the bank.

Leonard and his representatives have now filed a trademark application for “Fun Guy” — identified to be used on sweatshirts and t-shirts.

Federal files show that “FUN GUY’s” first use in commerce was in 2019. Though there’s no confirmation, it likely dates back to one of his first campaigns with New Balance. The five-time Clippers All-Star signed an endorsement deal with the brand back in 2018 that nets him roughly $5.5 million annually.

The early campaign from Kawhi’s collection included black and white t-shirts with “FUN GUY” written on the chest. They also featured him on billboards with the organic-yet-hilarious slogan displayed in big letters for the entire city to see.

“FUN GUY” Trademark Application

MARK: The literal element of the mark consists of FUN GUY. The mark consists of standard characters, without claim to any particular font style, size, or color.

Clothing, namely, sweatshirts and t-shirts. Filed By: Kawhi Leonard, LLC

Kawhi Leonard, LLC Attorney: Scott W. Pink

Leonard is no stranger to this. He owns the rights to KL2 (apparel commerce) while several trademarks are still pending: Clip Gang, KL2 (athletic wear), Kawhi It, City Views Over Interviews, and What It Do Baby, per attorney Josh Gerben of Gerben Intellectual Property.

And for whatever it’s worth, Kawhi is actually a fun guy. Just ask his teammate Reggie Jackson, who said in 2020, “He’s funny. He’s outgoing. He is who he is.”

Indeed. Let’s see what the “KLaw” has in store for future apparel marketing ventures.