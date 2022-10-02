Supermax man Giannis Antetokounmpo and all-time highest NBA earner LeBron James are running it back for more glory in 2022-23. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

From LeBron and KD to Steph and Giannis and beyond, Boardroom highlights the top 40 most expensive NBA players of 2022-23 by total salary.

Who’s the highest-paid player in the NBA? Well, it depends on how you measure it.

If it’s a matter of all-time career earnings, LeBron James has no equal. If we’re talking single-year salary for the 2022-23 season, Stephen Curry is your guy. If you want total value, Nikola Jokic’s supermax deal set a new NBA record — but it doesn’t kick in until 2023-24. Meanwhile, if you’re more into average annual value over the course of an active contract, boom, it’s Steph again.

All told, there are 10 NBA players scheduled to make over $40 million in on-court salary this season, as well as an incredible 41 players set to make more than $30 million. With that in mind, let’s dive into the ultimate list of the highest-paid NBA players of 2022-23.

Highest-paid NBA Players of 2022 by Total Salary

All salary figures via Spotrac.

1. Warriors PG Stephen Curry: $45,780,966

Contract : 4 years, $215,353,664

: 4 years, $215,353,664 Average annual value: $53,838,416

2. Lakers PG Russell Westbrook: $47,063,478

Contract : 5 years, $206,794,070 (supermax)

: 5 years, $206,794,070 (supermax) Average annual value: $41,358,814

3. Lakers SF LeBron James: $44,474,988

Contract : 2 years, $85,655,532

: 2 years, $85,655,532 Average annual value : $42,827,766

: $42,827,766

4. Wizards SG Bradley Beal: $43,279,250

Contract : 5 years, $251,019,650

: 5 years, $251,019,650 Average annual value : $50,203,930

: $50,203,930

5. Nets SF Kevin Durant: $42,969,845

Contract : 4 years, $164,255,700

: 4 years, $164,255,700 Average annual value : $41,063,925

: $41,063,925

6. Clippers SG/SF Paul George: $42,492,568

Contract : 4 years, $176,265,466

: 4 years, $176,265,466 Average annual value: $44,066,367

t-7. Bucks PF Giannis Antetokounmpo: $42,492,492

Contract : 5 years, $228,200,420 (supermax)

: 5 years, $228,200,420 (supermax) Average annual value: $45,640,084

t-7. Trail Blazers PG Damian Lillard: $42,492,492

Contract : 4 years, $176,265,152 (supermax)

: 4 years, $176,265,152 (supermax) Average annual value : $44,066,288

: $44,066,288

t-7. Clippers SF Kawhi Leonard: $42,492,492

Contract : 4 years, $176,265,152

: 4 years, $176,265,152 Average annual value: $44,066,288

10. Warriors SG Klay Thompson: $40,600,080

Contract : 5 years, $189,903,600

: 5 years, $189,903,600 Average annual value: $37,980,720

#Warriors Cash Payroll Ranks over the last 5 NBA seasons:



2017-18: 2nd

2018-19: 2nd

2019-20: 2nd

2020-21: 1st

2021-22: 2nd



Golden State has doled out $756M in player salaries over this timespan, $74M more than any other franchise. pic.twitter.com/J5WpLWDkY8 — Spotrac (@spotrac) June 17, 2022

11. Jazz C Rudy Gobert: $38,172,414

Contract : 5 years, $205,000,002

: 5 years, $205,000,002 Average annual value: $41,000,000

12. Lakers PF Anthony Davis: $37,980,720

Contract : 5 years, $189,903,600

: 5 years, $189,903,600 Average annual value: $37,980,720

13. Bucks SG/SF Khris Middleton: $37,948,276

Contract : 5 years, $177,500,000

: 5 years, $177,500,000 Average annual value: $35,500,000

14. Heat SG/SF Jimmy Butler: $37,653,300

Contract : 4 years, $140,790,600

: 4 years, $140,790,600 Average annual value: $35,197,650

15. 76ers SF Tobias Harris: $37,633,050

Contract : 5 years, $180,000,000

: 5 years, $180,000,000 Average annual value: $36,000,000

t-16. Mavericks PG/SG Luka Dončić: $37,096,500

Contract : 5 years, $215,159,700

: 5 years, $215,159,700 Average annual value: $43,031,940

t-16. Hawks PG Trae Young: $37,096,500

Contract : 5 years, $215,159,700

: 5 years, $215,159,700 Average annual value: $43,031,940

t-16. Bulls PG/SG Zach LaVine: $37,096,500

Contract : 5 years, $215,159,700

: 5 years, $215,159,700 Average annual value: $43,031,940

19. Nets PG Kyrie Irving: $36,503,300

Contract : 4 years, $136,490,600

: 4 years, $136,490,600 Average annual value: $34,122,650

t-20. Raptors PF Pascal Siakam: $33,003,936

Contract : 4 years, $136,905,216

: 4 years, $136,905,216 Average annual value: $34,226,304

t-20. Nets PG/PF Ben Simmons: $33,003,936

Contract : 5 years, $177,243,360

: 5 years, $177,243,360 Average annual value: $35,448,672

t-22. Suns SG Devin Booker: $31,650,600

Contract : 5 years, $158,253,000

: 5 years, $158,253,000 Average annual value : $31,650,600

: $31,650,600

t-22. Timberwolves PF/C Karl-Anthony Towns: $31,650,600

Contract : 5 years, $158,253,000

: 5 years, $158,253,000 Average annual value : $31,650,600

: $31,650,600

t-22. Wizards PF/C Kristaps Porzingis: $31,650,600

Contract : 5 years, $158,253,000

: 5 years, $158,253,000 Average annual value: $31,650,600

t-25. 76ers C Joel Embiid: $31,579,390

Contract : 5 years $147,710,050

: 5 years $147,710,050 Average annual value : $29,542,010

: $29,542,010
NOTE: Embiid's four-year, $210,112,000 supermax extension with the Sixers begins in 2023-24.

t-25. Warriors SF Andrew Wiggins: $33,616,770

Contract : 5 years, $147,710,050

: 5 years, $147,710,050 Average annual value: $29,542,010

27. Pelicans SG C.J. McCollum: $33,333,333

Contract : 3 years, $100,000,000

: 3 years, $100,000,000 Average annual value : $33,333,333

: $33,333,333
NOTE: McCollum's two-year, $64,000,000 extension with the Pelicans begins in 2024-25.

28. 76ers PG James Harden: $33,000,000

Contract : 2 years, $68,640,000

: 2 years, $68,640,000 Average annual value : $34,320,000

: $34,320,000

29. Bucks PG/SG Jrue Holiday: $32,544,000

Contract : 4 years, $134,997,333

: 4 years, $134,997,333 Average annual value: $33,749,333

30. Nuggets C Nikola Jokic: $32,478,838

Contract : 5 years, $147,710,050

: 5 years, $147,710,050 Average annual value : $29,542,010

: $29,542,010

t-31. Nuggets PG Jamal Murray: $31,650,600

Contract : 5 years, $158,253,000

: 5 years, $158,253,000 Average annual value: $31,650,600

t-31. Pelicans SF Brandon Ingram: $31,650,600

Contract : 5 years, $158,253,000

: 5 years, $158,253,000 Average annual value: $31,650,600

33. Timerwolves PG/SG D’Angelo Russell: $31,377,750

Contract : 4 years, $117,325,500

: 4 years, $117,325,500 Average annual value: $29,331,375

t-34. Suns C Deandre Ayton: $30,913,750

Contract : 4 years, $132,929,128

: 4 years, $132,929,128 Average annual value : $33,232,282

: $33,232,282

t-34. Thunder PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: $30,913,750

Contract : 5 years, $179,299,750

: 5 years, $179,299,750 Average annual value: $35,859,950

t-34. Nuggets SF/PF Michael Porter Jr.: $30,913,750

Contract : 5 years, $179,299,750

: 5 years, $179,299,750 Average annual value:

t-37. Celtics SF/PF Jayson Tatum: $30,351,780

Contract : 5 years, $163,000,300

: 5 years, $163,000,300 Average annual value: $32,600,060

t-37. Cavaliers SG Donovan Mitchell: $30,351,780

Contract : 5 years, $163,000,300

: 5 years, $163,000,300 Average annual value: $32,600,060

t-37. Heat PF/C Bam Adebayo: $30,351,780

Contract : 5 years, $163,000,300

: 5 years, $163,000,300 Average annual value: $32,600,060

t-37. Kings PG De’Aaron Fox: $30,351,780

Contract : 5 years, $163,000,300

: 5 years, $163,000,300 Average annual value: $32,600,060

Other Notable 2022-23 NBA Salaries

44. Suns PG Chris Paul: $28,400,000

48. Celtics SG Jaylen Brown: $26,669,643

50. Warriors PF/C Draymond Green: $25,806,469

51. Knicks PF Julius Randle: $23,760,000

81. Celtics PG/SG Marcus Smart: $17,207,142

106. Pelicans PF Zion Williamson: $13,534,817

119. Grizzlies PG Ja Morant: $12,119,440

126. Magic PF Paolo Banchero: $11,055,120

130. Timberwolves SG Anthony Edwards: $10,733,400

162. Hornets PG LaMelo Ball: $8,623,920

