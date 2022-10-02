About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Sports October 2, 2022
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Highest-paid NBA Players of 2022-23

Supermax man Giannis Antetokounmpo and all-time highest NBA earner LeBron James are running it back for more glory in 2022-23. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
From LeBron and KD to Steph and Giannis and beyond, Boardroom highlights the top 40 most expensive NBA players of 2022-23 by total salary.

Who’s the highest-paid player in the NBA? Well, it depends on how you measure it.

If it’s a matter of all-time career earnings, LeBron James has no equal. If we’re talking single-year salary for the 2022-23 season, Stephen Curry is your guy. If you want total value, Nikola Jokic’s supermax deal set a new NBA record — but it doesn’t kick in until 2023-24. Meanwhile, if you’re more into average annual value over the course of an active contract, boom, it’s Steph again.

All told, there are 10 NBA players scheduled to make over $40 million in on-court salary this season, as well as an incredible 41 players set to make more than $30 million. With that in mind, let’s dive into the ultimate list of the highest-paid NBA players of 2022-23.

(And be sure to check out Boardroom’s salary roundups for NFL and MLB players, too.)

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Highest-paid NBA Players of 2022 by Total Salary

All salary figures via Spotrac.

1. Warriors PG Stephen Curry: $45,780,966
  • Contract: 4 years, $215,353,664
  • Average annual value: $53,838,416
2. Lakers PG Russell Westbrook: $47,063,478
  • Contract: 5 years, $206,794,070 (supermax)
  • Average annual value: $41,358,814
3. Lakers SF LeBron James: $44,474,988
4. Wizards SG Bradley Beal: $43,279,250
5. Nets SF Kevin Durant: $42,969,845
6. Clippers SG/SF Paul George: $42,492,568
  • Contract: 4 years, $176,265,466
  • Average annual value: $44,066,367
t-7. Bucks PF Giannis Antetokounmpo: $42,492,492
  • Contract: 5 years, $228,200,420 (supermax)
  • Average annual value: $45,640,084
t-7. Trail Blazers PG Damian Lillard: $42,492,492
t-7. Clippers SF Kawhi Leonard: $42,492,492
  • Contract: 4 years, $176,265,152
  • Average annual value: $44,066,288
10. Warriors SG Klay Thompson: $40,600,080
  • Contract: 5 years, $189,903,600
  • Average annual value: $37,980,720
11. Jazz C Rudy Gobert: $38,172,414
  • Contract: 5 years, $205,000,002
  • Average annual value: $41,000,000
12. Lakers PF Anthony Davis: $37,980,720
  • Contract: 5 years, $189,903,600
  • Average annual value: $37,980,720
13. Bucks SG/SF Khris Middleton: $37,948,276
  • Contract: 5 years, $177,500,000
  • Average annual value: $35,500,000
14. Heat SG/SF Jimmy Butler: $37,653,300
  • Contract: 4 years, $140,790,600
  • Average annual value: $35,197,650
15. 76ers SF Tobias Harris: $37,633,050
  • Contract: 5 years, $180,000,000
  • Average annual value: $36,000,000
t-16. Mavericks PG/SG Luka Dončić: $37,096,500
  • Contract: 5 years, $215,159,700
  • Average annual value: $43,031,940
t-16. Hawks PG Trae Young: $37,096,500
  • Contract: 5 years, $215,159,700
  • Average annual value: $43,031,940
t-16. Bulls PG/SG Zach LaVine: $37,096,500
  • Contract: 5 years, $215,159,700
  • Average annual value: $43,031,940
19. Nets PG Kyrie Irving: $36,503,300
  • Contract: 4 years, $136,490,600
  • Average annual value: $34,122,650
t-20. Raptors PF Pascal Siakam: $33,003,936
  • Contract: 4 years, $136,905,216
  • Average annual value: $34,226,304
Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

t-20. Nets PG/PF Ben Simmons: $33,003,936
  • Contract: 5 years, $177,243,360
  • Average annual value: $35,448,672
t-22. Suns SG Devin Booker: $31,650,600
t-22. Timberwolves PF/C Karl-Anthony Towns: $31,650,600
t-22. Wizards PF/C Kristaps Porzingis: $31,650,600
  • Contract: 5 years, $158,253,000
  • Average annual value: $31,650,600
t-25. 76ers C Joel Embiid: $31,579,390
  • Contract: 5 years $147,710,050
  • Average annual value: $29,542,010
  • NOTE: Embiid’s four-year, $210,112,000 supermax extension with the Sixers begins in 2023-24.
t-25. Warriors SF Andrew Wiggins: $33,616,770
  • Contract: 5 years, $147,710,050
  • Average annual value: $29,542,010
27. Pelicans SG C.J. McCollum: $33,333,333
  • Contract: 3 years, $100,000,000
  • Average annual value: $33,333,333
  • NOTE: McCollum’s two-year, $64,000,000 extension with the Pelicans begins in 2024-25.
28. 76ers PG James Harden: $33,000,000
29. Bucks PG/SG Jrue Holiday: $32,544,000
  • Contract: 4 years, $134,997,333
  • Average annual value: $33,749,333
30. Nuggets C Nikola Jokic: $32,478,838
t-31. Nuggets PG Jamal Murray: $31,650,600
  • Contract: 5 years, $158,253,000
  • Average annual value: $31,650,600
t-31. Pelicans SF Brandon Ingram: $31,650,600
  • Contract: 5 years, $158,253,000
  • Average annual value: $31,650,600
33. Timerwolves PG/SG D’Angelo Russell: $31,377,750
  • Contract: 4 years, $117,325,500
  • Average annual value: $29,331,375
t-34. Suns C Deandre Ayton: $30,913,750
t-34. Thunder PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: $30,913,750
  • Contract: 5 years, $179,299,750
  • Average annual value: $35,859,950
t-34. Nuggets SF/PF Michael Porter Jr.: $30,913,750
  • Contract: 5 years, $179,299,750
  • Average annual value:
t-37. Celtics SF/PF Jayson Tatum: $30,351,780
  • Contract: 5 years, $163,000,300
  • Average annual value: $32,600,060
t-37. Cavaliers SG Donovan Mitchell: $30,351,780
  • Contract: 5 years, $163,000,300
  • Average annual value: $32,600,060
t-37. Heat PF/C Bam Adebayo: $30,351,780
  • Contract: 5 years, $163,000,300
  • Average annual value: $32,600,060
t-37. Kings PG De’Aaron Fox: $30,351,780
  • Contract: 5 years, $163,000,300
  • Average annual value: $32,600,060

Other Notable 2022-23 NBA Salaries

44. Suns PG Chris Paul: $28,400,000
48. Celtics SG Jaylen Brown: $26,669,643
50. Warriors PF/C Draymond Green: $25,806,469
51. Knicks PF Julius Randle: $23,760,000
81. Celtics PG/SG Marcus Smart: $17,207,142
106. Pelicans PF Zion Williamson: $13,534,817
119. Grizzlies PG Ja Morant: $12,119,440
126. Magic PF Paolo Banchero: $11,055,120
130. Timberwolves SG Anthony Edwards: $10,733,400
162. Hornets PG LaMelo Ball: $8,623,920

Read More:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.