From LeBron and KD to Steph and Giannis and beyond, Boardroom highlights the top 40 most expensive NBA players of 2022-23 by total salary.
Who’s the highest-paid player in the NBA? Well, it depends on how you measure it.
If it’s a matter of all-time career earnings, LeBron James has no equal. If we’re talking single-year salary for the 2022-23 season, Stephen Curry is your guy. If you want total value, Nikola Jokic’s supermax deal set a new NBA record — but it doesn’t kick in until 2023-24. Meanwhile, if you’re more into average annual value over the course of an active contract, boom, it’s Steph again.
All told, there are 10 NBA players scheduled to make over $40 million in on-court salary this season, as well as an incredible 41 players set to make more than $30 million. With that in mind, let’s dive into the ultimate list of the highest-paid NBA players of 2022-23.
Highest-paid NBA Players of 2022 by Total Salary
All salary figures via Spotrac.
1. Warriors PG Stephen Curry: $45,780,966
- Contract: 4 years, $215,353,664
- Average annual value: $53,838,416
2. Lakers PG Russell Westbrook: $47,063,478
- Contract: 5 years, $206,794,070 (supermax)
- Average annual value: $41,358,814
3. Lakers SF LeBron James: $44,474,988
- Contract: 2 years, $85,655,532
- Average annual value: $42,827,766
- Click here to read Boardroom’s breakdown of LeBron James’ contract extension with the Lakers that begins in 2023-24.
4. Wizards SG Bradley Beal: $43,279,250
- Contract: 5 years, $251,019,650
- Average annual value: $50,203,930
- Click here to read Boardroom’s breakdown of Bradley Beal’s max contract extension with the Wizards.
5. Nets SF Kevin Durant: $42,969,845
- Contract: 4 years, $164,255,700
- Average annual value: $41,063,925
- Click here to read Boardroom’s exclusive breakdown of Kevin Durant’s contract extension with the Nets.
6. Clippers SG/SF Paul George: $42,492,568
- Contract: 4 years, $176,265,466
- Average annual value: $44,066,367
t-7. Bucks PF Giannis Antetokounmpo: $42,492,492
- Contract: 5 years, $228,200,420 (supermax)
- Average annual value: $45,640,084
t-7. Trail Blazers PG Damian Lillard: $42,492,492
- Contract: 4 years, $176,265,152 (supermax)
- Average annual value: $44,066,288
- Click here to read Boardroom’s breakdown of Damian Lillard’s max contract extension with the Blazers that begins in 2025-26.
t-7. Clippers SF Kawhi Leonard: $42,492,492
- Contract: 4 years, $176,265,152
- Average annual value: $44,066,288
10. Warriors SG Klay Thompson: $40,600,080
- Contract: 5 years, $189,903,600
- Average annual value: $37,980,720
11. Jazz C Rudy Gobert: $38,172,414
- Contract: 5 years, $205,000,002
- Average annual value: $41,000,000
12. Lakers PF Anthony Davis: $37,980,720
- Contract: 5 years, $189,903,600
- Average annual value: $37,980,720
13. Bucks SG/SF Khris Middleton: $37,948,276
- Contract: 5 years, $177,500,000
- Average annual value: $35,500,000
14. Heat SG/SF Jimmy Butler: $37,653,300
- Contract: 4 years, $140,790,600
- Average annual value: $35,197,650
15. 76ers SF Tobias Harris: $37,633,050
- Contract: 5 years, $180,000,000
- Average annual value: $36,000,000
t-16. Mavericks PG/SG Luka Dončić: $37,096,500
- Contract: 5 years, $215,159,700
- Average annual value: $43,031,940
t-16. Hawks PG Trae Young: $37,096,500
- Contract: 5 years, $215,159,700
- Average annual value: $43,031,940
t-16. Bulls PG/SG Zach LaVine: $37,096,500
- Contract: 5 years, $215,159,700
- Average annual value: $43,031,940
19. Nets PG Kyrie Irving: $36,503,300
- Contract: 4 years, $136,490,600
- Average annual value: $34,122,650
t-20. Raptors PF Pascal Siakam: $33,003,936
- Contract: 4 years, $136,905,216
- Average annual value: $34,226,304
t-20. Nets PG/PF Ben Simmons: $33,003,936
- Contract: 5 years, $177,243,360
- Average annual value: $35,448,672
t-22. Suns SG Devin Booker: $31,650,600
- Contract: 5 years, $158,253,000
- Average annual value: $31,650,600
- Click here to read Boardroom’s breakdown of Booker’s supermax contract extension with the Suns that begins in 2024-25
t-22. Timberwolves PF/C Karl-Anthony Towns: $31,650,600
- Contract: 5 years, $158,253,000
- Average annual value: $31,650,600
- Click here to read Boardroom’s breakdown of Towns’ supermax contract extension with the Timberwolves that begins in 2024-25
t-22. Wizards PF/C Kristaps Porzingis: $31,650,600
- Contract: 5 years, $158,253,000
- Average annual value: $31,650,600
t-25. 76ers C Joel Embiid: $31,579,390
- Contract: 5 years $147,710,050
- Average annual value: $29,542,010
- NOTE: Embiid’s four-year, $210,112,000 supermax extension with the Sixers begins in 2023-24.
t-25. Warriors SF Andrew Wiggins: $33,616,770
- Contract: 5 years, $147,710,050
- Average annual value: $29,542,010
27. Pelicans SG C.J. McCollum: $33,333,333
- Contract: 3 years, $100,000,000
- Average annual value: $33,333,333
- NOTE: McCollum’s two-year, $64,000,000 extension with the Pelicans begins in 2024-25.
28. 76ers PG James Harden: $33,000,000
- Contract: 2 years, $68,640,000
- Average annual value: $34,320,000
- Click here to read Boardroom’s full breakdown of James Harden’s contract extension with the Sixers.
29. Bucks PG/SG Jrue Holiday: $32,544,000
- Contract: 4 years, $134,997,333
- Average annual value: $33,749,333
30. Nuggets C Nikola Jokic: $32,478,838
- Contract: 5 years, $147,710,050
- Average annual value: $29,542,010
- Click here to read Boardroom’s breakdown of Jokic’s supermax contract extension with the Nuggets that begins in 2023-24.
t-31. Nuggets PG Jamal Murray: $31,650,600
- Contract: 5 years, $158,253,000
- Average annual value: $31,650,600
t-31. Pelicans SF Brandon Ingram: $31,650,600
- Contract: 5 years, $158,253,000
- Average annual value: $31,650,600
33. Timerwolves PG/SG D’Angelo Russell: $31,377,750
- Contract: 4 years, $117,325,500
- Average annual value: $29,331,375
t-34. Suns C Deandre Ayton: $30,913,750
- Contract: 4 years, $132,929,128
- Average annual value: $33,232,282
- Click here to read Boardroom’s breakdown of Ayton’s rookie max contract extension with the Suns
t-34. Thunder PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: $30,913,750
- Contract: 5 years, $179,299,750
- Average annual value: $35,859,950
t-34. Nuggets SF/PF Michael Porter Jr.: $30,913,750
- Contract: 5 years, $179,299,750
- Average annual value:
t-37. Celtics SF/PF Jayson Tatum: $30,351,780
- Contract: 5 years, $163,000,300
- Average annual value: $32,600,060
t-37. Cavaliers SG Donovan Mitchell: $30,351,780
- Contract: 5 years, $163,000,300
- Average annual value: $32,600,060
t-37. Heat PF/C Bam Adebayo: $30,351,780
- Contract: 5 years, $163,000,300
- Average annual value: $32,600,060
t-37. Kings PG De’Aaron Fox: $30,351,780
- Contract: 5 years, $163,000,300
- Average annual value: $32,600,060
Other Notable 2022-23 NBA Salaries
44. Suns PG Chris Paul: $28,400,000
48. Celtics SG Jaylen Brown: $26,669,643
50. Warriors PF/C Draymond Green: $25,806,469
51. Knicks PF Julius Randle: $23,760,000
81. Celtics PG/SG Marcus Smart: $17,207,142
106. Pelicans PF Zion Williamson: $13,534,817
119. Grizzlies PG Ja Morant: $12,119,440
126. Magic PF Paolo Banchero: $11,055,120
130. Timberwolves SG Anthony Edwards: $10,733,400
162. Hornets PG LaMelo Ball: $8,623,920
