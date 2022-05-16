Boardroom highlights the top 20 most expensive NFL players of the upcoming season by both total salaries and overall salary cap hits.
In 2021, Dak Prescott made more in athletic salary than any sports figure on planet earth. This is a fact — more than Lionel Messi, more than Cristiano Ronaldo. More than Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. More than LeBron and Steph and KD. All told, the signing bonus specifics of Dak’s contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys afforded him an incredible $97.5 million (per Forbes) last year in on-field compensation alone.
This year? Prescott’s salary remains a mighty healthy $20 million. But instead of being No. 1 in the world, the Dallas signal-caller is tied for No. 33 in the NFL as of this writing.
So, who gets the distinction this time around? Check out Boardroom’s list of the highest-paid NFL players for the 2022 season — both by total compensation and overall salary cap hit.
(Spoiler alert: you’re going to meet a few quarterbacks, but stay tuned for some defensive players you might not have expected.)
Highest-paid NFL Players of 2022 by Total Compensation
All salary figures via Spotrac.
1. Rams QB Matthew Stafford: $61,500,000
- Contract: 4 years, $160,000,000
- Total guaranteed: $130,000,000
2. Bills QB Josh Allen: $46,961,405
- Contract: 6 years, $258,034,000
- Total guaranteed: $150,000,000
3. Browns QB Deshaun Watson: $46,000,000
- Contract: 5 years, $230,000,000
- Total guaranteed: $230,000,000
4. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: $42,000,000
- Contract: 3 years, $150,815,000
- Total guaranteed: $101,515,000
5. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins: $40,000,000
- Contract: 1 year, $35,000,000 (extension thru 2023 season)
- Total guaranteed: $35,000,000
NOTE: Including the existing terms from Cousins’ previous two-year, $66,000,000 contract, his extension effectively puts him on a two-year, $70,000,000 deal with the Vikings before hitting free agency.
6. Packers QB Jaire Alexander: $31,076,000
- Contract: 4 years, $84,000,000
- Total guaranteed: $30,000,000
7. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: $30,000,000
- Contract: 2 years, $50,000,000
- Total guaranteed: $40,000,000
NOTE: Brady’s 2022 salary was widely reported as being worth $15,000,000 minumum and $19,500,000 maximum. The $30,000,000 number takes into account contract restructures and a deferred $15,000,000 bonus from 2021.
8. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: $29,450,000
- Contract: 10 years, $450,000,000
- Total guaranteed: $141,481,905
9. Titans QB Ryan Tannehill: $29,000,000
- Contract: 4 years, $118,000,000
- Total guaranteed: $91,000,000
10. Commanders QB Carson Wentz: $28,294,119
- Contract: 4 years, $128,000,000
- Total guaranteed: $107,970,683
t-11. Chargers WR Mike Williams: $28,000,000
- Contract: 3 years, $60,000,000
- Total guaranteed: $40,000,000
t-11. Chargers CB J.C. Jackson: $28,000,000
- Contract: 5 years, $82,500,000
- Total guaranteed: $40,000,000
13. Lions QB Jared Goff: $26,150,000
- Contract: 4 years, $134,000,000
- Total guaranteed: $110,042,682
14. 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: $25,550,000
- Contract: 5 years, $137,500,000
- Total guaranteed: $74,100,000
15. Colts QB Matt Ryan: $24,705,882
- Contract: 5 years, $150,000,000
- Total guaranteed: $100,000,000
16. Saints CB Marshon Lattimore: $24,103,000
- Contract: 5 years, $97,603,000
- Total guaranteed: $58,103,000
t-17. Broncos QB Russell Wilson: $24,000,000
- Contract: 4 years, $140,000,000
- Total guaranteed: $107,000,000
t-17. Steelers EDGE TJ Watt: $24,000,000
- Contract: 4 years, $112,011,000
- Total guaranteed: $80,000,000
19. Raiders WR Davante Adams: $23,320,576
- Contract: 5 years, $140,000
- Total guaranteed: $67,500,000
20. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: $23,016,000
- Contract: 5 years, $32,774,549
- Total guaranteed: $7,575,059 (does not include fifth-year option)
Most Expensive NFL Players by 2022 Salary Cap Hit
NOTE: “Dead cap” refers to the total amount a team would owe against the salary cap even if it releases a player immediately.
Players whose 2022 cap numbers are not currently known will not be listed.
1. Titans QB Ryan Tannehill: $38,600,000
- Contract: 4 years, $118,000,000
- 2022 dead cap: $57,400,000
2. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: $35,793,381
- Contract: 10 years, $450,000,000
- 2022 dead cap: $92,173,524
3. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins: $31,416,668
- Contract: 1 year, $35,000,000 (extension thru 2023 season)
- 2022 dead cap: $80,166,668
4. Lions QB Jared Goff: $31,150,000
- Contract: 4 years, $134,000,000
- Total guaranteed: $30,500,000
5. Steelers EDGE TJ Watt: $31,118,694
- Contract: 4 years, $112,011,000
- 2022 dead cap: $72,474,776
6. Chiefs DT Chris Jones: $29,415,667
- Contract: 4 years, $80,000,000
- 2022 dead cap: $32,207,333
7. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: $28,533,569
- Contract: 3 years, $150,815,000
- 2022 dead cap: $150,997,137
8. Commanders QB Carson Wentz: $28,294,119
- Contract: 4 years, $128,000,000
- 2022 dead cap: $15,000,000
9. Chargers EDGE Joey Bosa: $28,250,000
- Contract: 5 years, $135,000,000
- 2022 dead cap: $42,250,000
10. Giants EDGE Leonard Williams: $27,300,000
- Contract: 3 years, $63,000,000
- 2022 dead cap: $35,600,000
11. 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: $26,950,000
- Contract: 5 years, $137,500,000
- 2022 dead cap: $1,400,000
12. Rams DT Aaron Donald: $26,750,000
- Contract: 6 years, $135,000,000
- 2022 dead cap: $21,500,000
13. Broncos QB Russell Wilson: $24,000,000
- Contract: 4 years, $140,000,000
- 2022 dead cap: $5,000,000 (additional $26,000,000 assumed by Seahawks)
14. Rams CB Jalen Ramsey: $23,200,000
- Contract: 5 years, $100,000,000
- 2022 dead cap: $47,800,000
15. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: $23,016,000
- Contract: 5 years, $32,774,549
- 2022 dead cap: $23,016,000
16. Giants WR Kenny Golladay: $21,150,000
- Contract: 4 years, $72,000,000
- 2022 dead cap: $31,100,000
17. Broncos OT Garett Bolles: $21,000,000
- Contract: 4 year, $68,000,000
- 2022 dead cap: $29,000,000
18. Falcons LB Deion Jones: $20,017,431
- Contract: 4 years, $57,000,000
- 2022 dead cap: $24,321,569
19. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: $19,730,000
- Contract: 4 years, $160,000,000
- 2022 dead cap: $108,800,000
20. Raiders QB Derek Carr: $19,352,519
- Contract: 3 years, $121,500,000
- 2022 dead cap: $24,877,519