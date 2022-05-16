Boardroom highlights the top 20 most expensive NFL players of the upcoming season by both total salaries and overall salary cap hits.

In 2021, Dak Prescott made more in athletic salary than any sports figure on planet earth. This is a fact — more than Lionel Messi, more than Cristiano Ronaldo. More than Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. More than LeBron and Steph and KD. All told, the signing bonus specifics of Dak’s contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys afforded him an incredible $97.5 million (per Forbes) last year in on-field compensation alone.

This year? Prescott’s salary remains a mighty healthy $20 million. But instead of being No. 1 in the world, the Dallas signal-caller is tied for No. 33 in the NFL as of this writing.

So, who gets the distinction this time around? Check out Boardroom’s list of the highest-paid NFL players for the 2022 season — both by total compensation and overall salary cap hit.

(Spoiler alert: you’re going to meet a few quarterbacks, but stay tuned for some defensive players you might not have expected.)

Highest-paid NFL Players of 2022 by Total Compensation

All salary figures via Spotrac.

1. Rams QB Matthew Stafford: $61,500,000

Contract: 4 years, $160,000,000

Total guaranteed: $130,000,000

2. Bills QB Josh Allen: $46,961,405

Contract: 6 years, $258,034,000

Total guaranteed: $150,000,000

3. Browns QB Deshaun Watson: $46,000,000

Contract: 5 years, $230,000,000

Total guaranteed: $230,000,000

4. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: $42,000,000

On first read of #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' new contract, he gets:



$42 million in 2022

$59.515M in 2023

$49.3M in 2024



So that's $150.815M over the next three years, and the first two are fully guaranteed at signing. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2022

5. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins: $40,000,000

Contract: 1 year, $35,000,000 (extension thru 2023 season)

Total guaranteed: $35,000,000

NOTE: Including the existing terms from Cousins’ previous two-year, $66,000,000 contract, his extension effectively puts him on a two-year, $70,000,000 deal with the Vikings before hitting free agency.

6. Packers QB Jaire Alexander: $31,076,000

Contract: 4 years, $84,000,000

Total guaranteed: $30,000,000

7. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: $30,000,000

Contract: 2 years, $50,000,000

Total guaranteed: $40,000,000

NOTE: Brady’s 2022 salary was widely reported as being worth $15,000,000 minumum and $19,500,000 maximum. The $30,000,000 number takes into account contract restructures and a deferred $15,000,000 bonus from 2021.

8. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: $29,450,000

Contract: 10 years, $450,000,000

Total guaranteed: $141,481,905

9. Titans QB Ryan Tannehill: $29,000,000

Contract: 4 years, $118,000,000

Total guaranteed: $91,000,000

10. Commanders QB Carson Wentz: $28,294,119

Contract: 4 years, $128,000,000

Total guaranteed: $107,970,683

t-11. Chargers WR Mike Williams: $28,000,000

Contract: 3 years, $60,000,000

Total guaranteed: $40,000,000

t-11. Chargers CB J.C. Jackson: $28,000,000

Contract: 5 years, $82,500,000

Total guaranteed: $40,000,000

13. Lions QB Jared Goff: $26,150,000

Contract: 4 years, $134,000,000

Total guaranteed: $110,042,682

14. 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: $25,550,000

Contract: 5 years, $137,500,000

Total guaranteed: $74,100,000

15. Colts QB Matt Ryan: $24,705,882

Contract: 5 years, $150,000,000

Total guaranteed: $100,000,000

16. Saints CB Marshon Lattimore: $24,103,000

Contract: 5 years, $97,603,000

Total guaranteed: $58,103,000

t-17. Broncos QB Russell Wilson: $24,000,000

Contract: 4 years, $140,000,000

Total guaranteed: $107,000,000

t-17. Steelers EDGE TJ Watt: $24,000,000

Contract: 4 years, $112,011,000

Total guaranteed: $80,000,000

19. Raiders WR Davante Adams: $23,320,576

Contract: 5 years, $140,000

Total guaranteed: $67,500,000

20. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: $23,016,000

Contract: 5 years, $32,774,549

Total guaranteed: $7,575,059 (does not include fifth-year option)

Most Expensive NFL Players by 2022 Salary Cap Hit

NOTE: “Dead cap” refers to the total amount a team would owe against the salary cap even if it releases a player immediately.

Players whose 2022 cap numbers are not currently known will not be listed.

1. Titans QB Ryan Tannehill: $38,600,000

Contract: 4 years, $118,000,000

2022 dead cap: $57,400,000

2. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: $35,793,381

Contract: 10 years, $450,000,000

2022 dead cap: $92,173,524

3. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins: $31,416,668

Contract: 1 year, $35,000,000 (extension thru 2023 season)

2022 dead cap: $80,166,668

4. Lions QB Jared Goff: $31,150,000

Contract: 4 years, $134,000,000

Total guaranteed: $30,500,000

5. Steelers EDGE TJ Watt: $31,118,694

Contract: 4 years, $112,011,000

2022 dead cap: $72,474,776

6. Chiefs DT Chris Jones: $29,415,667

Contract: 4 years, $80,000,000

2022 dead cap: $32,207,333

7. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: $28,533,569

Contract: 3 years, $150,815,000

2022 dead cap: $150,997,137

8. Commanders QB Carson Wentz: $28,294,119

Contract: 4 years, $128,000,000

2022 dead cap: $15,000,000

9. Chargers EDGE Joey Bosa: $28,250,000

Contract: 5 years, $135,000,000

2022 dead cap: $42,250,000

10. Giants EDGE Leonard Williams: $27,300,000

Contract: 3 years, $63,000,000

2022 dead cap: $35,600,000

11. 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: $26,950,000

Contract: 5 years, $137,500,000

2022 dead cap: $1,400,000

12. Rams DT Aaron Donald: $26,750,000

Contract: 6 years, $135,000,000

2022 dead cap: $21,500,000

13. Broncos QB Russell Wilson: $24,000,000

Contract: 4 years, $140,000,000

2022 dead cap: $5,000,000 (additional $26,000,000 assumed by Seahawks)

Cap-related notes:



Broncos will be taking on Russell Wilson's $19mil base salary and $5mil roster bonus. Year 1 cap hit is $24mil. I wouldn't be surprised at all to see Denver give Russ a fat new deal that would lower the year 1 cap hit.



Seattle takes a $26mil dead cap hit. — Steven Kriz (@skrizPO) March 8, 2022

14. Rams CB Jalen Ramsey: $23,200,000

Contract: 5 years, $100,000,000

2022 dead cap: $47,800,000

15. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: $23,016,000

Contract: 5 years, $32,774,549

2022 dead cap: $23,016,000

16. Giants WR Kenny Golladay: $21,150,000

Contract: 4 years, $72,000,000

2022 dead cap: $31,100,000

17. Broncos OT Garett Bolles: $21,000,000

Contract: 4 year, $68,000,000

2022 dead cap: $29,000,000

18. Falcons LB Deion Jones: $20,017,431

Contract: 4 years, $57,000,000

2022 dead cap: $24,321,569

19. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: $19,730,000

Contract: 4 years, $160,000,000

2022 dead cap: $108,800,000

20. Raiders QB Derek Carr: $19,352,519