Who’s the highest-paid QB in the NFL this season? If you guessed Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, or Aaron Rodgers, you’d be wrong — read on for all the big numbers from Boardroom.

They say that if you have two quarterbacks, it means you don’t have one. And if you don’t have one, well, you’re probably asking for a world of pain. Yes, QBs get all of the fame and glory, but also the criticism as the officially unofficial faces of their teams. In return, NFL signal-callers are the highest paid position group in the league — and that won’t be changing anytime soon.

In 2021, NFL QBs averaged a salary of $6,888,927, beating out all 24 positions on the field by a wide margin. The only position group in striking distance was left tackle ($6,145,945) — the guys whose primary job is to protect a right-haned QB’s blind side. That year, Dallas Cowboys gunslinger Dak Prescott took the position to another level, earning more in athletic salary than all other football players, but more than any other sports figure on the entire planet thanks to a gigantic signing bonus; more than LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Max Verstappen, or Cristiano Ronaldo.

And yet, when it comes to the NFL’s highest-paid QBs this year, Prescott doesn’t even crack the top 15.

With that in mind, Check out Boardroom’s list of the highest-paid NFL quarterbacks for the 2022 season — both by total cash compensation and overall salary cap hit.

Highest-paid NFL Quarterbacks of 2022

All salary figures reflect total cash compensation as calculated by Spotrac.

Contract : 4 years, $160,000,000

: 4 years, $160,000,000 Total guaranteed : $130,000,000

: $130,000,000 Click here to read more about Matthew Stafford’s contract extension with the Rams

Contract : 4 years, $140,000,000

: 4 years, $140,000,000 Total guaranteed : $107,000,000

: $107,000,000 Click here to read more bout Russell Wilson’s contract extension with the Broncos.

Contract : 6 years, $258,034,000

: 6 years, $258,034,000 Total guaranteed : $150,000,000

: $150,000,000 Click here to read more about Josh Allen’s contract extension with the Bills

Contract : 5 years, $230,000,000

: 5 years, $230,000,000 Total guaranteed : $230,000,000

: $230,000,000 Click here to read more about Deshaun Watson’s contract extension with the Browns

Contract : 3 years, $150,815,000

: 3 years, $150,815,000 Total guaranteed : $1 1,515,000

: $1 1,515,000 Click here to read more about Aaron Rodgers’ contract extension with the Packers

As part of his contract extension this offseason, Aaron Rodgers received a $40.8M bonus that was due to be paid by December 31st.



Green Bay recently tweaked the deal, paying Rodgers $20.8M by June 20th and $20M more by September 30th.



Monday will be a great day for Rodgers. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 16, 2022

Contract : 2 years, $66,000,000

: 2 years, $66,000,000 Total guaranteed : $35,000,000

: $35,000,000 Click here to read more about Kirk Cousins’ contract details with the Vikings

NOTE: Cousins signed a one-year, $35,000,000 extension this offseason covering the 2023 season. His 2022 salary includes signing bonus money from that deal.

Contract : 1 year, $15,000,000

: 1 year, $15,000,000 Total guaranteed : $15,000,000

: $15,000,000 Click here to read more about Tom Brady’s contract extension with the Bucs

NOTE: Brady’s 2022 salary includes deferred bonus money from the previous deal he signed with Tampa Bay.

Contract : 5 years, $230,500,000

: 5 years, $230,500,000 Total guaranteed : $189,500,000

: $189,500,000 Click here to read more about Kyler Murray’s contract extension with the Cardinals

Contract : 10 years, $450,000,000

: 10 years, $450,000,000 Total guaranteed : $141,481,905

: $141,481,905 Click here to read more about Patrick Mahomes’ contract extension with the Chiefs

10. Ryan Tannehill (Titans): $29,000,000

Contract : 4 years, $141,481,905

: 4 years, $141,481,905 Total guaranteed: $91,000,000

#Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

– '22 Cap Hit: $38.6M (1st)

– '22 Cash: $29M (16th)

– Career Earnings: $169M (16th)



Tannehill's contract holds a non guaranteed $27M in 2023, putting his Tennessee future in question.https://t.co/CbDwcS97QU — Spotrac (@spotrac) September 19, 2022

11. Carson Wentz (Commanders): $28,294,119

Contract : 4 years, $128,000,000

: 4 years, $128,000,000 Total guaranteed : $107,970,683

: $107,970,683 Click here to read more about Carson Wentz’s contract details with the Commanders

12. Jared Goff (Lions): $26,150,000

Contract : 4 years, $134,000,000

: 4 years, $134,000,000 Total guaranteed: $110,042,682

13. Derek Carr (Raiders): $25,000,000

Contract : 3 years, $121,500,000

: 3 years, $121,500,000 Total guaranteed: $65,277,519

Contract : 5 years, $150,000,000

: 5 years, $150,000,000 Total guaranteed : $100,000,000

: $100,000,000 Click here to read more about Matt Ryan’s contract details with the Colts

Contract : 4 years, $9,471,648

: 4 years, $9,471,648 Total guaranteed: $7,575,059

And so Lamar Jackson and the Ravens didn’t agree to terms today, I wrote about the four possibilities that could come between today and when the two sides reconvene sometime next year.



Read more about it @boardroom #RavensFlock | #NFLTwitter | #NFL https://t.co/iDtnXB3Nrl — Randall Williams (@randalIwilliams) September 9, 2022

Contract : 4 years, $160,000,000

: 4 years, $160,000,000 Total guaranteed : $126,000,000

: $126,000,000 Click here to read more about Dak Prescott’s contract extension with the Cowboys

17. Sam Darnold (Panthers): $18,858,000

Contract : 4 years, $30,247,715

: 4 years, $30,247,715 Total guaranteed: $30,247,715

Contract : 2 years, $28,000,000

: 2 years, $28,000,000 Total guaranteed: $21,000,000

Contract : 1 year, $7,000,000

: 1 year, $7,000,000 Total guaranteed : $6,500,000

: $6,500,000 Click here to read more about Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract extension and incentive structure with the 49ers

20. Kenny Pickett (Steelers): $8,116,204

Contract : 4 years, $14,067,905

: 4 years, $14,067,905 Total guaranteed: $7,411,204

Biggest Salary Cap Hit Among NFL QBs in 2022

All data via Spotrac. Players whose effective 2022 cap numbers are not currently known will not be listed.

1. Titans QB Ryan Tannehill: $38,600,000

2. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: $35,793,381

3. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins: $31,416,668

4. Lions QB Jared Goff: $31,150,000

5. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: $28,533,569

6. Commanders QB Carson Wentz: $28,294,119

7. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: $23,016,000

8. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: $19,730,000

9. Raiders QB Derek Carr: $19,352,519

10. Panthers QB Sam Darnold: $18,858,000

11. Colts QB Matt Ryan: $18,705,882

12. Broncos QB Russell Wilson: $17,000,000

13. Bills QB Josh Allen: $16,372,281

14. 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: $13,991,176

15. Rams QB Matthew Stafford: $13,500,000

16. Cardinals QB Kyler Murray: $12,669,481

17. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: $11,896,000

18. Bengals QB Joe Burrow: $9,870,037

19. Browns QB DeShaun Watson: 9,395,500

20. Giants QB Daniel Jones: $8,365,836

