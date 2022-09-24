About Boardroom

Contracts & Salaries September 24, 2022
Rory Robinson

Highest-paid NFL Quarterbacks of 2022

Who’s the highest-paid QB in the NFL this season? If you guessed Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, or Aaron Rodgers, you’d be wrong — read on for all the big numbers from Boardroom.

They say that if you have two quarterbacks, it means you don’t have one. And if you don’t have one, well, you’re probably asking for a world of pain. Yes, QBs get all of the fame and glory, but also the criticism as the officially unofficial faces of their teams. In return, NFL signal-callers are the highest paid position group in the league — and that won’t be changing anytime soon.

In 2021, NFL QBs averaged a salary of $6,888,927, beating out all 24 positions on the field by a wide margin. The only position group in striking distance was left tackle ($6,145,945) — the guys whose primary job is to protect a right-haned QB’s blind side. That year, Dallas Cowboys gunslinger Dak Prescott took the position to another level, earning more in athletic salary than all other football players, but more than any other sports figure on the entire planet thanks to a gigantic signing bonus; more than LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Max Verstappen, or Cristiano Ronaldo.

And yet, when it comes to the NFL’s highest-paid QBs this year, Prescott doesn’t even crack the top 15.

With that in mind, Check out Boardroom’s list of the highest-paid NFL quarterbacks for the 2022 season — both by total cash compensation and overall salary cap hit.

Highest-paid NFL Quarterbacks of 2022

All salary figures reflect total cash compensation as calculated by Spotrac.

1. Matthew Stafford (Rams): $61,500,000
2. Russell Wilson (Broncos): $57,000,000
3. Josh Allen (Bills): $46,961,405
4. Deshaun Watson (Browns): $46,000,000
5. Aaron Rodgers (Packers): $42,000,000
6. Kirk Cousins (Vikings): $40,000,000

NOTE: Cousins signed a one-year, $35,000,000 extension this offseason covering the 2023 season. His 2022 salary includes signing bonus money from that deal.

t-7. Tom Brady (Buccaneers): $30,000,000

NOTE: Brady’s 2022 salary includes deferred bonus money from the previous deal he signed with Tampa Bay.

t-7. Kyler Murray (Cardinals): $30,000,000
9. Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs): $29,450,000
10. Ryan Tannehill (Titans): $29,000,000
  • Contract: 4 years, $141,481,905
  • Total guaranteed: $91,000,000
11. Carson Wentz (Commanders): $28,294,119
12. Jared Goff (Lions): $26,150,000
  • Contract: 4 years, $134,000,000
  • Total guaranteed: $110,042,682
13. Derek Carr (Raiders): $25,000,000
  • Contract: 3 years, $121,500,000
  • Total guaranteed: $65,277,519
14. Matt Ryan (Colts): $24,705,882
15. Lamar Jackson (Ravens): $23,016,000
  • Contract: 4 years, $9,471,648
  • Total guaranteed: $7,575,059
16. Dak Prescott (Cowboys): $20,000,000
17. Sam Darnold (Panthers): $18,858,000
  • Contract: 4 years, $30,247,715
  • Total guaranteed: $30,247,715
18. Jameis Winston (Saints): $15,200,000
  • Contract: 2 years, $28,000,000
  • Total guaranteed: $21,000,000
19. Jimmy Garoppolo (49ers): $12,650,000
20. Kenny Pickett (Steelers): $8,116,204
  • Contract: 4 years, $14,067,905
  • Total guaranteed: $7,411,204

Biggest Salary Cap Hit Among NFL QBs in 2022

All data via Spotrac. Players whose effective 2022 cap numbers are not currently known will not be listed.

1. Titans QB Ryan Tannehill: $38,600,000

2. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: $35,793,381

3. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins: $31,416,668

4. Lions QB Jared Goff: $31,150,000

5. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: $28,533,569

6. Commanders QB Carson Wentz: $28,294,119

7. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: $23,016,000

8. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: $19,730,000

9. Raiders QB Derek Carr: $19,352,519

10. Panthers QB Sam Darnold: $18,858,000

11. Colts QB Matt Ryan: $18,705,882

12. Broncos QB Russell Wilson: $17,000,000

13. Bills QB Josh Allen: $16,372,281

14. 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: $13,991,176

15. Rams QB Matthew Stafford: $13,500,000

16. Cardinals QB Kyler Murray: $12,669,481

17. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: $11,896,000

18. Bengals QB Joe Burrow: $9,870,037

19. Browns QB DeShaun Watson: 9,395,500

20. Giants QB Daniel Jones: $8,365,836

