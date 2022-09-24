Who’s the highest-paid QB in the NFL this season? If you guessed Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, or Aaron Rodgers, you’d be wrong — read on for all the big numbers from Boardroom.
They say that if you have two quarterbacks, it means you don’t have one. And if you don’t have one, well, you’re probably asking for a world of pain. Yes, QBs get all of the fame and glory, but also the criticism as the officially unofficial faces of their teams. In return, NFL signal-callers are the highest paid position group in the league — and that won’t be changing anytime soon.
In 2021, NFL QBs averaged a salary of $6,888,927, beating out all 24 positions on the field by a wide margin. The only position group in striking distance was left tackle ($6,145,945) — the guys whose primary job is to protect a right-haned QB’s blind side. That year, Dallas Cowboys gunslinger Dak Prescott took the position to another level, earning more in athletic salary than all other football players, but more than any other sports figure on the entire planet thanks to a gigantic signing bonus; more than LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Max Verstappen, or Cristiano Ronaldo.
And yet, when it comes to the NFL’s highest-paid QBs this year, Prescott doesn’t even crack the top 15.
With that in mind, Check out Boardroom’s list of the highest-paid NFL quarterbacks for the 2022 season — both by total cash compensation and overall salary cap hit.
Highest-paid NFL Quarterbacks of 2022
All salary figures reflect total cash compensation as calculated by Spotrac.
1. Matthew Stafford (Rams): $61,500,000
- Contract: 4 years, $160,000,000
- Total guaranteed: $130,000,000
2. Russell Wilson (Broncos): $57,000,000
- Contract: 4 years, $140,000,000
- Total guaranteed: $107,000,000
3. Josh Allen (Bills): $46,961,405
- Contract: 6 years, $258,034,000
- Total guaranteed: $150,000,000
4. Deshaun Watson (Browns): $46,000,000
- Contract: 5 years, $230,000,000
- Total guaranteed: $230,000,000
5. Aaron Rodgers (Packers): $42,000,000
- Contract: 3 years, $150,815,000
- Total guaranteed: $1 1,515,000
6. Kirk Cousins (Vikings): $40,000,000
- Contract: 2 years, $66,000,000
- Total guaranteed: $35,000,000
NOTE: Cousins signed a one-year, $35,000,000 extension this offseason covering the 2023 season. His 2022 salary includes signing bonus money from that deal.
t-7. Tom Brady (Buccaneers): $30,000,000
- Contract: 1 year, $15,000,000
- Total guaranteed: $15,000,000
NOTE: Brady’s 2022 salary includes deferred bonus money from the previous deal he signed with Tampa Bay.
t-7. Kyler Murray (Cardinals): $30,000,000
- Contract: 5 years, $230,500,000
- Total guaranteed: $189,500,000
9. Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs): $29,450,000
- Contract: 10 years, $450,000,000
- Total guaranteed: $141,481,905
10. Ryan Tannehill (Titans): $29,000,000
- Contract: 4 years, $141,481,905
- Total guaranteed: $91,000,000
11. Carson Wentz (Commanders): $28,294,119
- Contract: 4 years, $128,000,000
- Total guaranteed: $107,970,683
12. Jared Goff (Lions): $26,150,000
- Contract: 4 years, $134,000,000
- Total guaranteed: $110,042,682
13. Derek Carr (Raiders): $25,000,000
- Contract: 3 years, $121,500,000
- Total guaranteed: $65,277,519
14. Matt Ryan (Colts): $24,705,882
- Contract: 5 years, $150,000,000
- Total guaranteed: $100,000,000
15. Lamar Jackson (Ravens): $23,016,000
- Contract: 4 years, $9,471,648
- Total guaranteed: $7,575,059
16. Dak Prescott (Cowboys): $20,000,000
- Contract: 4 years, $160,000,000
- Total guaranteed: $126,000,000
17. Sam Darnold (Panthers): $18,858,000
- Contract: 4 years, $30,247,715
- Total guaranteed: $30,247,715
18. Jameis Winston (Saints): $15,200,000
- Contract: 2 years, $28,000,000
- Total guaranteed: $21,000,000
19. Jimmy Garoppolo (49ers): $12,650,000
- Contract: 1 year, $7,000,000
- Total guaranteed: $6,500,000
20. Kenny Pickett (Steelers): $8,116,204
- Contract: 4 years, $14,067,905
- Total guaranteed: $7,411,204
Biggest Salary Cap Hit Among NFL QBs in 2022
All data via Spotrac. Players whose effective 2022 cap numbers are not currently known will not be listed.
1. Titans QB Ryan Tannehill: $38,600,000
2. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: $35,793,381
3. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins: $31,416,668
4. Lions QB Jared Goff: $31,150,000
5. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: $28,533,569
6. Commanders QB Carson Wentz: $28,294,119
7. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: $23,016,000
8. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: $19,730,000
9. Raiders QB Derek Carr: $19,352,519
10. Panthers QB Sam Darnold: $18,858,000
11. Colts QB Matt Ryan: $18,705,882
12. Broncos QB Russell Wilson: $17,000,000
13. Bills QB Josh Allen: $16,372,281
14. 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: $13,991,176
15. Rams QB Matthew Stafford: $13,500,000
16. Cardinals QB Kyler Murray: $12,669,481
17. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: $11,896,000
18. Bengals QB Joe Burrow: $9,870,037
19. Browns QB DeShaun Watson: 9,395,500
20. Giants QB Daniel Jones: $8,365,836
