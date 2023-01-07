About Boardroom

Contracts & Salaries January 7, 2023
Jared Goff Contract & Salary Breakdown

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
The Rams paid him handsomely, but plans changed. Now, he’s got a new lease on life in Detroit — check out Jared Goff’s salary particulars with the Lions.

About seven months after leading the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl appearance at the end of the 2018 season, Jared Goff agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension ($110 million guaranteed) on top of a contract that already him on the books for another two seasons. With the extension, Goff was expected to be with LA through the 2024 season at the very least.

At the time of extension, it was the most guaranteed money in a QB extension, surpassing Carson Wentz’s deal with the Philadelphia Eagles for $107.8 million guaranteed. It only lasted two seasons after that, both seasons ending in disappointing fashion and a falling out with head coach Sean McVay.

Goff was flipped to Detroit in exchange for QB Matthew Stafford before the 2021 season. The Lions then restructured the two-time Pro Bowler’s contract to clear up $15 million in cap space. They converted $20 million on Goff’s $20.2 million base salary for the 2021 season into a signing bonus.

That gave him $20 million in hand off the bat, enabling Detroit to spread the accompanying $20 million cap hit over the upcoming four seasons thanks to the voodoo economics written into the league’s CBA. Simply put, instead of a $25.2 million cap hit for Detroit all at once, it turned into a $5 million cap hit per year.

So, what are the finer salary details behind the Lions’ Jared Goff contract? Let’s take a closer look.

Jared Goff Contract & Salary Details

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 4
Total value: $134,000,000
Average annual value: $33,500,000
Total guaranteed: 110,042,682
Free agency: 2025

NOTE: Goff has a potential out after the 2022 season. If he does that, he’d be leaving $52.3 million on the table over the next two years.

Goff’s Annual Salaries: The Full View

* Indicates bonus breakdowns

YRBASE SALARYSIGNING*ROSTER*RESTRUCTURE*YEARLY CASH
2019$1M$9,629,577$26M
2020$1M$5,000,000$21M$1.8M$31.06M
2021$5.7M$5M$25.65M
2022$10.7M$15.5M$5M$26.15M
2023$20.7M$5M$5M$25.65M
2024$21.7M$5M$5M$26.65M

Jared Goff’s Career Earnings

All dollar figures via Spotrac

CAREER BASE SALARY EARNINGS: $23,502,364
SIGNING BONUSES: $43,518,308
ROSTER BONUSES: $39,000,000
RESTRUCTURE BONUS: $29,000,000
INCENTIVES: $20,396

TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022: $135,041,068

ESTIMATED EARNINGS THRU 2024: $187,341,132

