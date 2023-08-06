Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson will spend the next several years in the pantheon of NFL salaries. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

From signing bonus blowouts to extensions worth a quarter, check out the NFL’s highest-paid players for the 2023 season.

When it comes to athlete windfalls, nothing beats packing your bags for Saudi Arabia. In this part of the world, however, the NBA stays the king; you don’t even need to have an All-Star nod to your name to sign a rookie extension worth over $200 million.

But what if I told you that nobody in the NBA or MLB has ever signed a contract larger than the biggest one ever signed in the NFL?

And what if I told you that this lucky quarterback is actually only No. 4 in this year’s NFL salary rankings?

With that in mind, check out Boardroom’s list of the highest-paid NFL players for the 2023 season by both single-year cash and average annual contract value — and stick around for the end as we roll through the biggest NFL contracts overall currently on the books.

Highest-paid NFL Players of 2023 by Total Compensation

Reflects total cash compensation for the 2023 NFL season as noted by Spotrac.

NFL’s Highest-paid Players by Average Annual Salary

Highest-paid NFL Players by Total Contract Value