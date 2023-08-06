About Boardroom

Deals & Investments August 6, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

The Highest-paid NFL Players of 2023: Lamar, Mahomes, Rodgers & More

Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson will spend the next several years in the pantheon of NFL salaries. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
From signing bonus blowouts to extensions worth a quarter, check out the NFL’s highest-paid players for the 2023 season.

When it comes to athlete windfalls, nothing beats packing your bags for Saudi Arabia. In this part of the world, however, the NBA stays the king; you don’t even need to have an All-Star nod to your name to sign a rookie extension worth over $200 million.

But what if I told you that nobody in the NBA or MLB has ever signed a contract larger than the biggest one ever signed in the NFL?

And what if I told you that this lucky quarterback is actually only No. 4 in this year’s NFL salary rankings?

With that in mind, check out Boardroom’s list of the highest-paid NFL players for the 2023 season by both single-year cash and average annual contract value — and stick around for the end as we roll through the biggest NFL contracts overall currently on the books.

Highest-paid NFL Players of 2023 by Total Compensation

Reflects total cash compensation for the 2023 NFL season as noted by Spotrac.

RANKPLAYERTEAM2023 $
1QB Lamar JacksonRavens$80M
t-2QB Daniel JonesGiants$46M
t-2QB Deshaun WatsonBrowns$46M
4QB Patrick MahomesChiefs$40.45M
5QB Kyler MurrayCardinals$39M
6QB Aaron RodgersJets$36.89M
7G Chris LindstromFalcons$35.7M
8T Orlando BrownBengals$33.72M
9T Laremy TunsilTexans$32.4M
10DT Daron PayneCommanders$31.01M
11QB Dak PrescottCowboys$31M
t-12QB Derek CarrSaints$30M
t-12QB Kirk CousinsVikings$30M
14DT Aaron DonaldRams$28.5M
t-15QB Josh AllenBills$28M
t-15QB Russell WilsonBroncos$28M
t-17QB Geno SmithSeahawks$27.5M
t-17QB Matthew StaffordRams$27.5M
t-19QB Ryan TannehillTitans$27M
t-19LB Roquan SmithRavens$27M
NFL’s Highest-paid Players by Average Annual Salary

RANKPLAYERTEAMAAV
1QB Justin HerbertLAC$52.5M
2QB Lamar JacksonBAL$52M
3QB Jalen HurtsPHI$51M
4QB Russell WilsonDEN$48.52M
5QB Kyler MurrayARI$46.1M
6QB Deshaun WatsonCLE$46M
7QB Patrick MahomesKC$45M
8QB Josh AllenBUF$43M
t-9QB Daniel JonesNYG$40M
t-9QB Dak PrescottDAL$40M
t-9QB Matthew StaffordLAR$40M
Highest-paid NFL Players by Total Contract Value

RANKPLAYERTEAMTOTAL
$		GUARANTEED
$
1QB P. MahomesKC$450M$141.48M
2QB J. HerbertLAC$64.06M$218.74M
3QB L. JacksonBAL$260M$185M
4QB J. AllenBUF$258.03M$150M
5QB J. HurtsPHI$255M$179.4M
6QB R. WilsonDEN$242.59M$161M
7QB K. MurrayARI$230.5M$159.8M
8QB D. WatsonCLE$230M$230M
t-9QB D. JonesNYG$160M$92M
t-9QB D. PrescottDAL$160M$126M
t-9QB M. StaffordLAR$160M$130M

ContractsNFLfootballNFL contracts
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.