From Bryce Harper and Mike Trout to Mookie, Machado, and beyond, Boardroom rounds up the biggest MLB bags of all time.

On Dec. 11, 2000, Alex Rodriguez signed a contract. Instead of sticking around and chasing World Series glory with his fair Seattle Mariners, however, he opted to join the last-place Texas Rangers. Why, you ask? Well, there were 252 million reasons over the course of what was to be the next 10 years.

More than two decades later, that A-Rod contract is still among the top 20 all-time in Major League Baseball by total value. He broke his own record with a $275 million deal with the New York Yankees in 2008; it would not be until Bryce Harper’s own intra-divisional blockbuster 11 years later that this financial championship belt changed waists.

Neither of these guys, however, can claim the No. 1 spot on the hallowed honor roll you’re about to see.

So, who tops the list of the biggest contracts in MLB history, and who’s nipping at his heels right behind — at least until Shohei Ohtani’s free agency ahead of the 2024 season? Check out Boardroom’s full rundown below.

Biggest Contracts in MLB History: The Top 40

All dollar figures reflect total contract value as noted by Spotrac.

1. Angels OF Mike Trout: $426,500,000

Type : Veteran extension

: Veteran extension Years : 12 (2019-30)

: 12 (2019-30) Average Annual Value (AAV): $35,541,667

2. Dodgers OF Mookie Betts: $365,000,000

Type : Veteran extension

: Veteran extension Years : 12 (2021-2032)

: 12 (2021-2032) AAV: $30,416,667

3. Yankees OF Aaron Judge: $360,000,000

Type: Veteran extension Years: 9 (2023-31) AAV: $40,000,000

4. Padres 3B Manny Machado: $350,000,000

Type : Veteran extension

: Veteran extension Years : 4 (2024-28)

: 4 (2024-28) AAV: $56,056,000

5. Mets SS Francisco Lindor: $341,000,000

Type : Veteran extension

: Veteran extension Years : 10 (2022-31)

: 10 (2022-31) AAV: $34,100,000

6. Padres OF/SS Fernando Tatis Jr.: $340,000,000

Type : Pre-arbitration extension

: Pre-arbitration extension Years : 14 (2021-34)

: 14 (2021-34) AAV: $24,285,714

7. Phillies OF Bryce Harper: $330,000,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 13 (2019-31)

: 13 (2019-31) AAV: $25,384,615

t-8. Rangers SS Corey Seager: $325,000,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 10 (2022-31)

: 10 (2022-31) AAV: $32,500,000

Seager’s contract is the largest ever signed by an MLB free agent.

t-8. Yankees OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton: $325,000,000

Type : Veteran extension

: Veteran extension Years : 5 (2022-27)

: 5 (2022-27) AAV: $43,031,940

10. Yankees SP Gerrit Cole: $324,000,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 9 (2020-28)

: 9 (2020-28) AAV: $36,000,000

11. Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers: $313,500,000

Type : Arbitration extension

: Arbitration extension Years : 10 (2024-33)

: 10 (2024-33) AAV: $31,350,000

12. Phillies SS Trea Turner: $300,000,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 11 (2023-33)

: 11 (2023-33) AAV: $27,272,727

13. Padres SS Xander Bogaerts: $280,000,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 11 (2023-33)

: 11 (2023-33) AAV: $25,454,545

14. Yankees 3B/SS Alex Rodriguez: $275,000,000

Type : Veteran extension

: Veteran extension Years : 10 (2008-17)

: 10 (2008-17) AAV: $27,500,000

15. Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado: $260,000,000

Type : Arbitration extension

: Arbitration extension Years : 8 (2019-27)

: 8 (2019-27) AAV: $32,500,000

This contract was signed while Arenado was a member of the Colorado Rockies and includes $30 million in deferred money to be paid out between 2032 and 2041.

16. Rangers SS Alex Rodriguez: $252,000,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 10 (2001-10)

: 10 (2001-10) AAV: $25,200,000

17. Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera: $248,000,000

Type : Veteran extension

: Veteran extension Years : 8 (2016-23)

: 8 (2016-23) AAV: $31,000,000

t-18. Nationals SP Stephen Strasburg: $245,000,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 7 (2020-26)

: 7 (2020-26) AAV: $35,000,000

This contract includes $80 million in deferred money to be paid out between 2027 and 2029.

t-18. Angels 3B Anthony Rendon: $245,000,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 7 (2020-26)

: 7 (2020-26) AAV: $35,000,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 10 (2012-21)

: 10 (2012-21) AAV: $24,000,000

t-20. 2B/DH Robinson Canó: $240,000,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 10 (2014-23)

: 10 (2014-23) AAV: $24,000,000

This contract was signed to make Cano a member of the Seattle Mariners.

22. Reds 1B Joey Votto: 10 years, $225,000,000

23. SP David Price: 7 years, $217,000,000 (signed with Red Sox)

24. Dodgers SP Clayton Kershaw: 7 years, $215,000,000

25. 1B/DH Prince Fielder: 9 years, $214,000,000 (signed with Tigers)

26. Braves 3B Austin Riley: 10 years, $212,000,000

27. SP Max Scherzer: 7 years, $210,000,000 (signed with Nationals)

28. Mariners OF Julio Rodriguez: 12 years, $209,300,000

29. SP Zack Greinke: 6 years, $206,500,000 (signed with Diamondbacks)

30. Twins SS Carlos Correa: 6 years, $200,000,000

31. Yankees SS Derek Jeter: 10 years, $189,000,000

32. Brewers OF Christian Yelich: 7 years, $188,500,000

33. Rangers SP Jacob deGrom: 5 years, $185,000,000

t-34. Twins C Joe Mauer: 8 years, $184,000,000

t-34. OF Jason Heyward: 8 years, $184,000,000 (signed with Cubs)

t-36. Rockies OF Kris Bryant: 7 years, $182,000,000

t-36. Rays SS Wander Franco: 11 years, $182,000,000

t-38. Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira: 8 years, $180,000,000

t-38. SP Justin Verlander: 7 years, $180,000,000 (signed with Tigers)

40. Cubs SS Dansby Swanson: 7 years, $177,000,000