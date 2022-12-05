Trea Turner Contract & Salary Breakdown

After an All-Star stint in LA, the shortstop is feeling the Brotherly Love — Boardroom takes a look at the Phillies’ Trea Turner contract particulars.

The next major domino in MLB free agency has fallen — this time, a shortstop. Trea Turner and the reigning NL champion Philadelphia Phillies agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal on Monday as first reported by ESPN.

The Phillies landed one of the most coveted stars amid a shortstop free agency frenzy with Carlos Correa, Xander Boegarts, and Dansby Swanson all available.

Turner will take over at shortstop, while rising second-year man Bryson Stott is expected to slide over to second base.

Source: Turner is getting 11 years, $300 million with a full no trade clause https://t.co/mvpDfFLrHb — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) December 5, 2022

Turner, 29, joined the LA Dodgers at the 2021 trade deadline after a run with the Washington Nationals that began in 2015. The power-speed threat posted a .298/.343/.466 slash line with 21 home runs and 27 steals this past season. Not to mention, the bonafide star and 2021 batting champion joins former teammate Bryce Harper, with whom he won a World Series during the 2019 season with the Nats.

One thing worth noting here is that Turner, a base-stealing power hitter, will still be one of the highest-paid shortstops in baseball by the time he’s 40 years old. As we know, speed doesn’t age well. However, defense is the biggest concern — he finished with 16 errors last season and joins a Phillies team that was the fourth-best team in this category with 70 total.

With all this in mind, let’s check out the full details of the Phillies’ eye-popping Trea Turner contract and salary particulars.

Trea Turner Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 11

Total value: $300,000,000

Average annual value: $27,272,727

Free agency: 2034

Notably, that $300,000,000 figure is fully guaranteed and includes no deferred money. Turner additionally becomes the owner of a full no-trade clause.

The two-time All-Star now becomes the No. 4 highest-paid shortstop by total contract value in Major League Baseball, trailing Francisco Lindor of the Mets ($341 million), San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. ($340 million), and Corey Seager of the Rangers ($325 million). Wander Franco is the next highest-paid at $182 million.

Trea Turner’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL MLB EARNINGS THRU 2022: $44,887,950

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2033: $344,887,950