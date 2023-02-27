He asked and he received — Boardroom takes a look at the San Diego Padres’ reworked (and massive) Manny Machado contract.
The San Diego Padres know how to spend a bit of dough. They’ve got franchise shortstop (and potential future outfielder) Fernando Tatis Jr. locked in through the 2034 season. They handed shortstop Xander Bogaerts $280 million in free agency. And now, the hits just keep coming.
On Feb. 26, ESPN insider Jeff Passan was first to report that the Fathers had reworked their head-turning deal with third baseman — and yes, former shortstop — Manny Machado, who had previously indicated intentions to opt out of his deal following the 2023 season. Now, his 10-year, $300 million pact is kaput in favor of something even more eye-popping.
How does an 11-year, $350 million contract sound?
It’s all very much in keeping with the explosive spending around the MLB this offseason that has rendered the $300 million total value threshold somehow quaint by comparison. With that in mind, let’s explore the finer details of San Diego’s blockbuster Manny Machado contract.
Manny Machado Contract Details & Salary
Salary data via Spotrac.
Years: 11
Total value: $350,000,000
Average annual value: $31,818,181.82
Free agency: 2034
Machado’s previous contract terms (2019-2022):
Years: 10
Total value: $300,000,000
Average annual value: $30,000,000
Free agency: 2029
All told, the deal takes Machado through his age-40 season and includes a full no-trade clause. It also confirms that the Padres have five different contracts on the books worth more than $100 million in total value, as well as three at 11 years and $280 million or higher.
Combining the Machado, Tatis, and Bogaerts deals together, you’re looking at 36 years and $970 million in commitments to three guys who all played shortstop at one time or another.
Nice work if you can get it.
Let’s note a few superlatives while we’re at it — Machado’s deal is:
- The No. 4 largest in MLB history by total value and No. 1 all-time among third basemen
- The 13th-largest contract in league history by average annual value
- Larger than the career MLB earnings of every player all-time besides Alex Rodriguez ($455.16 million) and Miguel Cabrera ($353.19 million)
Manny Machado’s Career Earnings
Salary earnings data via Spotrac.
TOTAL MLB EARNINGS THRU 2022: $140,560,896
PROJECTED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2033: $490,560,896
