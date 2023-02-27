He asked and he received — Boardroom takes a look at the San Diego Padres’ reworked (and massive) Manny Machado contract.

The San Diego Padres know how to spend a bit of dough. They’ve got franchise shortstop (and potential future outfielder) Fernando Tatis Jr. locked in through the 2034 season. They handed shortstop Xander Bogaerts $280 million in free agency. And now, the hits just keep coming.

On Feb. 26, ESPN insider Jeff Passan was first to report that the Fathers had reworked their head-turning deal with third baseman — and yes, former shortstop — Manny Machado, who had previously indicated intentions to opt out of his deal following the 2023 season. Now, his 10-year, $300 million pact is kaput in favor of something even more eye-popping.

How does an 11-year, $350 million contract sound?

It’s all very much in keeping with the explosive spending around the MLB this offseason that has rendered the $300 million total value threshold somehow quaint by comparison. With that in mind, let’s explore the finer details of San Diego’s blockbuster Manny Machado contract.

Manny Machado Contract Details & Salary

Salary data via Spotrac.

Years: 11

Total value: $350,000,000

Average annual value: $31,818,181.82

Free agency: 2034

Machado’s previous contract terms (2019-2022):

Years: 10

Total value: $300,000,000

Average annual value: $30,000,000

Free agency: 2029

When you combine the initial contract that began in 2019 and today's contract extension, the Padres have signed Manny Machado for 15 years and $470 million pic.twitter.com/shRdq0dy3Q — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 26, 2023

All told, the deal takes Machado through his age-40 season and includes a full no-trade clause. It also confirms that the Padres have five different contracts on the books worth more than $100 million in total value, as well as three at 11 years and $280 million or higher.

Combining the Machado, Tatis, and Bogaerts deals together, you’re looking at 36 years and $970 million in commitments to three guys who all played shortstop at one time or another.

Nice work if you can get it.

Let’s note a few superlatives while we’re at it — Machado’s deal is:

The No. 4 largest in MLB history by total value and No. 1 all-time among third basemen

The 13th-largest contract in league history by average annual value

Larger than the career MLB earnings of every player all-time besides Alex Rodriguez ($455.16 million) and Miguel Cabrera ($353.19 million)

Manny Machado’s Career Earnings

Salary earnings data via Spotrac.

TOTAL MLB EARNINGS THRU 2022: $140,560,896

PROJECTED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2033: $490,560,896