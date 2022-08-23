From A-Rod and Albert to Bonds to Beltre, Boardroom brings you the highest-paid Major League Baseball players ever.

Major League Baseball has long set the standard for exorbitant athlete contracts. In 1980, Nolan Ryan became the first American athlete ever to make $1 million in a single season, and baseball players have been securing the bag into the tune of record numbers ever since.

Two decades after the Houston Astros signed Ryan to his historic deal, the other Texas team inked Alex Rodriguez to one of the most famous contracts sports has ever seen. His 10-year, $252 million deal with the Rangers, signed in 2000, made him worth more than 18 MLB teams, according to Forbes. That wasn’t even the biggest contract A-Rod signed in his career, however, as the all-time great agreed to a 10-year, $275 million pact with the Yankees in 2008.

It should come as no surprise that those mega-deals made A-Rod the highest-paid player in baseball history. But who comes in second? Are there any active players with a shot at surpassing the three-time MVP’s total? You have questions, Boardroom has answers — check out the master list of highest-paid MLB players of all time.

Highest-paid MLB Players in History

All dollar figures via Spotrac. Reflects total cash salary compensation through the 2022 MLB season.

1. SS/3B Alex Rodriguez: $455,159,552

Career : 1994-2016

: 1994-2016 MLB seasons: 22

2. Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera: $353,023,111

Career : 2003-22

: 2003-22 MLB seasons: 20

3. Cardinals 1B Albert Pujols: $341,710,741

Career : 2001-present

: 2001-present MLB seasons : 22

4. Astros SP Justin Verlander: $299,588,222

Career : 2005-present

: 2005-present MLB seasons: 17

5. Royals SP Zack Greinke: $277,455,276

Career : 2004-present

: 2004-present MLB seasons: 19

6. Dodgers SP Clayton Kershaw: $268,342,641

Career : 2008-present

: 2008-present MLB seasons: 15

Career : 1995-2014

: 1995-2014 MLB seasons: 20

8. SP CC Sabathia: $264,785,714

Career : 2001-19

: 2001-19 MLB seasons: 19

9. OF Carlos Beltran: $248,874,995

Career : 1998-2017

: 1998-2017 MLB seasons: 20

10. Dodgers P David Price: $248,042,498

Career : 2008-present

: 2008-present MLB seasons: 14

11. OF Manny Ramirez: $236,203,556

Career : 1993-2011

: 1993-2011 MLB seasons: 19

12. 2B Robinson Cano: $228,057,791

Career : 2005-present

: 2005-present MLB seasons: 17

13. C Joe Mauer: $223,275,000

Career : 2004-18

: 2004-18 MLB seasons: 15

14. SP Felix Hernandez: $221,334,994

Career : 2005-19

: 2005-19 MLB seasons: 15

15. 3B Adrian Beltre: $220,080,500

Career : 1998-2018

: 1998-2018 MLB seasons: 21

16. Reds 1B Joey Votto: $218,193,759

Career : 2007-present

: 2007-present MLB seasons: 16

17. 1B Mark Teixeira: $217,650,000

Career : 2003-16

: 2003-16 MLB seasons: 14

18. 1B Prince Fielder: $215,754,779

Career : 2005-16

: 2005-16 MLB seasons: 12

19. P Cole Hamels: $204,443,666

Career : 2006-20

: 2006-20 MLB seasons: 15

20. Mets SP Max Scherzer: $197,908,333

Career : 2008-present

: 2008-present MLB seasons : 15

21. Angels OF Mike Trout: $196,740,12579

Career : 2011-present

: 2011-present MLB seasons: 12

22. 3B David Wright: $194,106,500

Career : 2004-2018

: 2004-2018 MLB seasons: 14

23. OF Barry Bonds: $192,945,000

Career : 1986-2007

: 1986-2007 MLB seasons: 22

24. SP Jon Lester: $192,457,959

Career : 2006-21

: 2006-21 MLB seasons: 16

25. 1B Ryan Howard: $190,771,780

Career : 2004-16

: 2004-16 MLB seasons: 13

Other Notable Career MLB Earners

32. SP Randy Johnson: $175,295,019

33. Cardinals SP Adam Wainright: $$175,065,963

34. Nationals SP Stephen Strasburg: $172,648,014

36. RP Mariano Rivera: $169,614,125

37. OF Ichiro Suzuki: $168,958,064

41. OF Ken Griffey Jr.: $165,225,500

43. Cardinals C Yadier Molina: $163,373,380

44. SP Roger Clemens: $160,524,294

56. SP Pedro Martinez: $147,266,085

63. Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado: $145,138,340

65. Phillies OF Bryce Harper: $144,479,629

68. Dodgers 1B Freddie Freeman: $143,717,421

73. Padres 3B Manny Machado: $140,560,896

79. Yankees OF Giancarlo Stanton: $137,487,630

80. SP Mike Hampton: $137,218,000

100. OF Sammy Sosa: $127,163,500

