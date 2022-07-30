Manny Machado: The Red Carpet Interview

The Padres slugger is putting together an MVP-caliber season. Read what he’s up to off the field.

Despite Fernando Tatis Jr. not playing a single game to date in 2022, the San Diego Padres are in a strong position to make the postseason. That’s because superstar third baseman Manny Machado is having a season that puts him in the mix to add National League MVP to his six All-Star appearances, two Gold Glove awards, Platinum Glove, and Silver Slugger.

The 30-year-old is in the fourth year of a 10-year, $300 million contract and is as cool, smooth, and seemingly effortless off the field as he is on it. That means his MLB All-Star red carpet look suited him perfectly last week in Los Angeles.

“I went comfy this year. I got a little Armani piece with the comfort shirt and the comfort joggers,” Machado told Boardroom as part of our red carpet convo. “It’s the one time that we get to dress up and show people what we like to dress [in].”

You’re settled in San Diego now. What have you been able to do out there as an entrepreneur?

I’ve just been able to inspire people. I think that’s the biggest thing — to inspire the youth, help them grow, and know that they have an opportunity just like all of us.

What charities are you passionate about?

Right now, I’ve got to play ball for Manny’s Hot Corner, so I’m going to focus on that and my foundation and looking forward to continuing to help the youth, mostly.

If you were MLB commissioner for a day, what’s the first thing you’d change?

Off day every Monday. They have that in Japan.

What’s the best investment you’ve made over the last year?

My house

What’s your favorite road city?

Favorite road city, oof. I like Chicago.

What would you do if you weren’t a baseball player?

If it wasn’t for baseball? I have no idea.

Who’s your favorite athlete to watch in a different sport?

I’m a Kyrie [Irving] guy. I like watching Kyrie.

Which player would you most love to hit a home run off?

Probably Shohei [Ohtani] because he’s so good. He’s one of the best players to ever play this game. What he’s doing is out of this world.