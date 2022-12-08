Xander Bogaerts Contract & Salary Breakdown

Xander Bogaerts got 11 years and $280 million from the San Diego Padres in free agency. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The X-Man is the owner of a serious SoCal bag — Boardroom takes a look at the Padres’ Xander Bogaerts contract particulars.

The Boston Red Sox entered the 2022-23 MLB offseason with a clear list of priorities, and there was perhaps no greater source of intrigue than the fate of shortstop Xander Bogaerts as he entered his first free agency.

In the evening hours of Dec. 7, they learned just how big the league’s would-be contenders are willing to spend for that extra pinch of edge in the race for World Series glory — after missing out on Trea Turner (and Aaron Judge, for that matter), the San Diego Padres reportedly vastly outbid the Sox to secure the X-Man’s signature. The final terms: 11 years, $280 million.

If you need a smoke break after reading that number, well, do your thing, killa.

In the meantime, let’s check out the full details of the Padres’ eye-popping Xander Bogaerts contract.

Xander Bogaerts Contract Details & Salary

Years: 11

Total value: $280,000,000

Average annual value: $25,454,545

Free agency: 2034

The shortstop market was explosive last offseason, but this year has done it even bigger. Turner set the pace with a $300 million deal with the Phillies, and Bogaerts now checks in right behind him with a contract that’s No. 5 among shortstops by total value and No. 4 by average annual value.

All told, Bogaerts’ deal is bigger than the total career MLB earnings of all but two active players in the league — Miguel Cabrera and Justin Verlander — and all but four players in the history of baseball.

And it’s not just the money. The years are historic in nature, too.

there have been 3 free-agent contracts of MORE than 10 years, ever:



Bryce Harper’s 13 years with PHI

Trea Turner’s 11 years with PHI

Xander Bogaerts' reported 11 years with SD — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) December 8, 2022

For the record, that 11th year will be Xander’s age-40 season. Nice work if you can get it.

Xander Bogaerts’ Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL MLB EARNINGS THRU 2022: $73,190,366

PROJECTED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2033: $353,190,366

