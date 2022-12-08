Xander Bogaerts Contract & Salary Breakdown

The X-Man is the owner of a serious SoCal bag — Boardroom takes a look at the Padres’ Xander Bogaerts contract particulars.
The Boston Red Sox entered the 2022-23 MLB offseason with a clear list of priorities, and there was perhaps no greater source of intrigue than the fate of shortstop Xander Bogaerts as he entered his first free agency.
In the evening hours of Dec. 7, they learned just how big the league’s would-be contenders are willing to spend for that extra pinch of edge in the race for World Series glory — after missing out on Trea Turner (and Aaron Judge, for that matter), the San Diego Padres reportedly vastly outbid the Sox to secure the X-Man’s signature. The final terms: 11 years, $280 million.
If you need a smoke break after reading that number, well, do your thing, killa.
In the meantime, let’s check out the full details of the Padres’ eye-popping Xander Bogaerts contract.
Xander Bogaerts Contract Details & Salary
Years: 11
Total value: $280,000,000
Average annual value: $25,454,545
Free agency: 2034
The shortstop market was explosive last offseason, but this year has done it even bigger. Turner set the pace with a $300 million deal with the Phillies, and Bogaerts now checks in right behind him with a contract that’s No. 5 among shortstops by total value and No. 4 by average annual value.
All told, Bogaerts’ deal is bigger than the total career MLB earnings of all but two active players in the league — Miguel Cabrera and Justin Verlander — and all but four players in the history of baseball.
And it’s not just the money. The years are historic in nature, too.
For the record, that 11th year will be Xander’s age-40 season. Nice work if you can get it.
Xander Bogaerts’ Career Earnings
Salary data via Spotrac.
TOTAL MLB EARNINGS THRU 2022: $73,190,366
PROJECTED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2033: $353,190,366
Read More:
- NFL Announces 7th Annual HBCU Careers in Football Forum
- Animoca Brands Acquires Deadmau5’s Music Metaverse Company PIXELYNX
- Danny Sabatello is Not Here to Touch Gloves and Hug
- Brittney Griner Released From Detention in Russia
- Al Harrington’s Viola Brand Reveals First Cannabis Edibles