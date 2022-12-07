Aaron Judge Contract & Salary Breakdown

The AL MVP is officially paid, and he’s staying home — let’s explore the details and salary particulars of the Yankees’ historic Aaron Judge contract.

The biggest free agent domino has fallen. And though the late-afternoon hours of Dec. 6 sent the Bronx faithful into a tailspin with the introduction of a would-be San Francisco Giants signing named “Arson Judge,” the universe has officially released its magical sigh.

Aaron Judge has re-signed with the New York Yankees. The final reported figures pending a physical? Nine years, $360 million. MLB insider Jon Morosi was first with the news, while Ken Rosenthal was first with the numbers.

The drama is over. The #AllRise era rolls on at Yankee Stadium after the towering slugger earned his first AL MVP award following a transcendent 2021 campaign that saw him break Roger Maris’ American League home runs record.

With that in mind, let’s explore the full details and salary particulars of the Yankees’ historic Aaron Judge contract.

Aaron Judge Contract & Salary Details

Years: 9

Total value: $360,000,000

Average annual value: $40,000,000

Free agency: 2032

So, where does Judge’s payday rank in the annals of baseball history?

It’s the third-largest contract by total value after only Mike Trout ($426.5 million) and Mookie Betts ($365 million).

It’s the third-largest contract by average annual value after only Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander (both $43.33 million).

The total value of the contract is greater than the career earnings (through 2022) of any player in MLB history outside of the No. 1 all-time earner, Alex Rodriguez.

Suffice it to say that since the final year of the deal is Judge’s age-39 season, there’s no guarantee he makes it all the way to the end and cashes the full $360 million. But history is history, and the big man just made even more of it.

Aaron Judge’s Career Earnings

MLB SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022: $36,115,671

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2031: $396,115,671

Read More: