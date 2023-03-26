The second coming of Mickey Mantle is a record record-setter through more than just his play on the field — Boardroom takes a look at the Angels’ eye-popping Mike Trout contract.

It’s an all-time flex that Mike Trout spends basically zero time tooting his own horn — he doesn’t have to and never will have to by virtue of the fact that he’s really, truly, eternally that guy. A 10-time MLB All-Star at the age of 30 and already a three-time AL MVP even before that, the Los Angeles Angels‘ superstar center fielder is the rarest of rare breeds in not just the modern iteration of the national pastime, but any iteration.

Naturally, a guy like Trout wasn’t going to wait terribly long before finding himself paid like his transcendent talent demands.

Let’s take it back to March 2019 on the doorstep of what would become his third MVP season: The do-it-all slugger put pen to paper on an incredible 12-year contract extension that was at the time the single largest deal ever signed in North American pro sports history.

Let’s explore the finer details of the Halos’ historic Mike Trout contract, shall we?

Click here to read Boardroom’s rundown of the highest-paid MLB players of 2023.

Mike Trout Contract Details & Salary

Salary data via Spotrac.

Years: 12

Total value: $426,500,000

Average annual value: $35,541,667

Free agency: 2031

Annual contract extension salary numbers:

2019: $36,000,000

2020: $13,433,333

2021: $35,500,000

2022: $35,500,000

2023: $35,450,000

2024: $35,450,000

2025: $35,450,000

2026: $35,450,000

2027: $35,450,000

2028: $35,450,000

2029: $35,450,000

2030: $35,450,000

All told, Trout’s deal is:

The No. 1 largest in MLB history by total value by more than $70 million

No. 6 in MLB history by average annual value and No. 1 by AAV among contracts of 10+ years

The No. 2 largest in North American pro sports history behind Patrick Mahomes of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs (10 years, $450 million)

By total value, more than the career earnings of every active MLB player and more than any player in baseball history outside of Alex Rodriguez ($455.16 million)

Mike Trout’s Career Earnings

Salary earnings data via Spotrac.

TOTAL MLB EARNINGS THRU 2022: $196,840,125

PROJECTED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2030: $480,440,125