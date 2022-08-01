Patrick Mahomes Contract & Salary Breakdown

Only one athlete can own the biggest contract in American sports history — Boardroom takes a look at the details of the Chiefs’ colossal Patrick Mahomes contract.

Very few players have ever experienced NFL success as quickly as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In five seasons, including the last four as a starter, Mahomes has played in the AFC Championship every year, advancing to the Super Bowl twice and winning once.

At 26, Mahomes is already one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL — which is why the Chiefs chose to reward him in 2020 with a record-setting extension: a 10-year, $450 million contract that officially kicks in starting with the upcoming season and lasts through the 2031 campaign.

Mahomes has proven an ability to play the QB position in ways that no one else can — or perhaps ever has — and as a result, the Chiefs naturally have absolutely zero interest in watching him wear any other uniform. With that in mind, let’s dive into the details of KC’s groundbreaking Patrick Mahomes contract.

Patrick Mahomes Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 10

Total value: $450,000,000

Average annual value: $45,000,000

Guaranteed at signing: $63,081,905

Total guaranteed money: $141,481,905

Free agency: 2032

NOTE: The max value of Mahomes’ extension was first reported as $503 million, but reaching that number would require satisfying several incentives every year that are considered unlikely, including winning the AFC title and NFL MVP .

Annual contract extension earnings:

2022: $35,793,381

2023: $46,793,381

2024: $44,293,381

2025: $46,293,381

2026: $41,950,000

2027: $59,950,000

2028: $44,450,000

2029: $44,950,000

2030: $50,450,000

2031: $52,450,000

This deal keeps Mahomes under contract through his age-36 season, and given his highly productive career so far and the fact that other elite quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are at or near the peak of their games into their late 30s and even 40s, the Chiefs have little reason to believe they won’t ultimately get their money’s worth.

That said, there are two interesting questions the franchise will need to contend with:

First, can the Kansas City Chiefs continue to form a contending roster around him as his cap hit of over $35 million next season and no less than $44 million for the remaining nine years of the deal?

Will the salary cap continue to increase enough for the Chiefs to have the flexibility they need to remain Super Bowl contenders? The contract has a no-trade clause, robust guarantees, and roster bonuses nearly every year, so the KC front office will sincerely hope that league revenues continue to drive the cap skyward.

Patrick Mahomes’ Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

CAREER BASE SALARY: $3,480,000

CAREER BONUSES/INCENTIVES: $43,974,472

NFL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2021: $47,454,472

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2032 SEASON: $491,454,472