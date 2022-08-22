From Brady, Brees, and Big Ben to Peyton and Eli, who are the highest-paid NFL players in history? You have questions about salary and earnings, Boardroom has answers.

For the 2021 season, answering the question as to who was the highest-paid NFL player was a matter of interpretation. If you’re going by both total contract value or average annual value, Patrick Mahomes dominated the competition. Meanwhile, the single highest salary belonged to Dak Prescott, whose signing bonus structure landed him an incredible single-season windfall of $75 million.

This year, quarterbacks are dominating the cash compensation rankings thanks to a flurry of new deals signed by the likes of Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, and Kyler Murray. But it all got us thinking — who tops the list of the NFL’s highest-paid players in history?

So, who does round out the rest of the list of the biggest earners in the history of the Association? You have questions, Boardroom has answers — check out the master list of highest-paid NFL players of all time.

Highest-paid NFL Players in History

All dollar figures via Spotrac. Reflects total cash salary compensation through the 2021 NFL season.

1. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: $302,962,392

Career : 2000-present

: 2000-present NFL seasons : 22

Career : 2000-present

: 2000-present NFL seasons : 22

2. QB Drew Brees: $269,710,422

Career : 2001-20

: 2001-20 NFL seasons: 20

3. QB Ben Roethlisberger: $267,286,864

Career : 2004-21

: 2004-21 NFL seasons: 18

4. Colts QB Matt Ryan: $267,007,749

Career : 2008-present

: 2008-present NFL seasons : 14

Career : 2008-present

: 2008-present NFL seasons : 14

5. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: $263,608,010

Career : 2005-present

: 2005-present NFL seasons : 17

Career : 2005-present

: 2005-present NFL seasons : 17

6. QB Eli Manning: $252,280,004

Career : 2004-19

: 2004-19 NFL seasons: 16

7. QB Peyton Manning: $248,732,000

Career : 1998-15

: 1998-15 NFL seasons: 18

8. QB Philip Rivers: $243,944,322

Career : 2004-20

: 2004-20 NFL seasons: 17

9. Rams QB Matthew Stafford: $239,306,037

Career : 2009-present

: 2009-present NFL seasons: 13

10. QB Alex Smith: $189,725,000

Career : 2005-20

: 2005-20 NFL seasons: 16

11. Broncos QB Russell Wilson: $181,362,520

Career : 2012-present

: 2012-present NFL seasons : 10

Career : 2012-present

: 2012-present NFL seasons : 10

12. WR Larry Fitzgerald: $180,757,239

Career : 2004-20

: 2004-20 NFL seasons: 17

13. QB Carson Palmer: $164,973,786

Career : 2003-17

: 2003-17 NFL seasons: 15

14. Jets QB Joe Flacco: $171,074,999

Career : 2008-present

: 2008-present NFL seasons: 14

15. DT Ndamukong Suh: $166,165,157

Career : 2010-present

: 2010-present NFL seasons: 12

16. DE Julius Peppers: $164,973,786

Career : 2002-18

: 2002-18 NFL seasons: 17

17. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins: $161,669,486

Career : 2012-present

: 2012-present NFL seasons: 10

18. Bills OLB Von Miller: $144,475,534

Career : 2011-present

: 2011-present NFL seasons: 11

19. Buccaneers WR Julio Jones: $140,640,527

Career : 2011-present

: 2011-present NFL seasons: 11

20. 49ers OT Trent Williams: $140,617,449

Career : 2010-present

: 2010-present NFL seasons: 12

21. Titans QB Ryan Tannehill: $139,975,979

Career : 2012-present

: 2012-present NFL seasons: 10

22. QB Brett Favre: $137,829,000

Career : 1991-2010

: 1991-2010 NFL seasons: 20

23. QB Cam Newton: $133,545,071

Career : 2011-present

: 2011-present NFL seasons: 11

24. QB Sam Bradford: $130,022,863

Career : 2010-18

: 2010-18 NFL seasons: 9

25. Ravens DE Calais Campbell: $128,091,393

Career : 2008-present

: 2008-present NFL seasons: 14

Other Notable Career NFL Earners

26. Cowboys QB Tony Romo: $127,422,458

34. QB Michael Vick: $115,952,908

36. DE J.J. Watt: $115,248,000

38. Lions WR Calvin Johnson: $112,216,086

42. Colts QB Andrew Luck: $109,107,998

48. RB Adrian Peterson: $103,215,972

49. CB Champ Bailey: $102,807,025

55. QB Donovan McNabb: $99,689,735

57. OLB Dwight Freeney: $98,394,175

59. CB/SS Charles Woodson: $97,899,369

62. Rams DT Aaron Donald: $97,114,238

66. Ravens LB Ray Lewis: $95,725,000

87. CB Richard Sherman: $83,860,115

89. OLB Clay Matthews: $83,505,252

92. WR Isaac Bruce: $50,716,865

